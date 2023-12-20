1.
This person who developed allergies to their cat after six months:
2.
This person who ordered a $3,700 laptop that UPS didn't drop off, even though their website said they did:
3.
This person made the wrong thing fall from the cabinet they couldn't reach:
4.
This person who opened their safe and found that their passport and important document were molding:
5.
This person who drove an hour for this great view of The Nutcracker:
6.
This person who went to the ATM to get cash but instead the machine ate it:
7.
This person who lost their brown glasses case while on a walk here:
8.
This person who lost a tire WHILE driving:
9.
This person whose TV was moved by the Wi-Fi instillation people who clearly didn't handle it with care:
10.
This person whose ceiling collapsed the moment they got home from work:
11.
This person whose car was broken into while they left it for a five-minute bathroom break:
12.
This person whose allergy results narrowed down that they were allergic to...everything:
13.
This person whose Nintendo Switch was thrown in the toilet by some kid who got into their dorm room:
14.
This person who accidentally let their shorts touch the airport bathroom floor:
15.
This person who offered to clean the room of the kid they were babysitting and opened the door to this:
16.
This person whose cash got damaged in a flood and then was refused to be accepted by the bank:
17.
This person whose patient forgot they were coming:
18.
This person whose dog was determined to open that dang door:
19.
This person who learned the hard way that there was no floor support in their attic:
20.
This person whose lunch was undercooked:
21.
This person whose car broke down and then found a bunch of SHRIMP under the hood:
22.
This person whose washing machine just broke down out of nowhere:
23.
This person who got on a three-hour flight, opened their headphones case, and saw it was empty:
24.
This person whose job started charging employees to use the microwave:
25.
This person who received a small dinner at the nursing home:
26.
This person whose laundry day became a huuuuge obstacle:
27.
This person who left their phone under the industrial paper cutter at work:
28.
This person whose McChicken was missing something:
29.
This person who couldn't enjoy their flight:
30.
This person whose Tinder match wasn't looking for love:
31.
This person whose water turned brown during a shower:
32.
This person whose hot tub fell:
33.
This person who had a cooking mishap:
34.
This person whose dog got locked in the laundry room, pooped, and made a mess of it:
35.
This person whose teacher took points off their paper because they submitted minutes before it was due:
36.
This person who was threatened with eviction by their landlords:
37.
This person whose boss told them to close in -40 degree weather:
38.
This person who went to work and learned about the new bathroom rules:
39.
This person who drank a glass of tap water late at night, realized it tasted weird, and then turned the lights on:
40.
This person who bought a new phone and dropped it a few hours later:
41.
This person who got a bottle of URINE in their Amazon Fresh order 🤢:
42.
This person who found concerning messages on their girlfriend's phone:
43.
This person who tried on someone else's ring and it got stuck:
44.
This person whose shoes were messed up by airport security:
45.
Also, this person whose car was struck by a falling DINING ROOM CHAIR while on the highway:
46.
This person who couldn't get a refund on an Uber Eats order even though their order was missing items:
47.
This person whose ex blocked them before paying them back the $30K they owed:
48.
This person who got an Airbnb just for the bath, and then this happened:
49.
This person who made the mistake of putting dish soap in the dishwashing machine:
50.
These people in Canada who were the first to suffer from Netflix's new password sharing rules:
51.
This person whose engagement ring was eaten by their friend's dog:
52.
This person whose car was struck by a falling tree:
53.
This person who was awarded a mint for going above and beyond at work:
54.
This person who was wasting time and ingredients at their job because of prank callers:
55.
This person who got their own Wi-Fi set up but was told they still had to pay for shared internet in their apartment building:
56.
And this person who's never getting this stain out: