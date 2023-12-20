Skip To Content
56 People Who 2023 Was So, So, So, So, So, So, So, So Cruel To

In 2024, these people will find peace.

Ajani Bazile-Dutes
by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This person who developed allergies to their cat after six months:

bumps on an arm
u/sheepiearts / Via reddit.com

2. This person who ordered a $3,700 laptop that UPS didn't drop off, even though their website said they did:

note that ups missed them
u/Mcdolnalds / Via reddit.com
webpage says it was delivered
u/Mcdolnalds / Via reddit.com

3. This person made the wrong thing fall from the cabinet they couldn't reach:

screws for watches spilled on the floor
u/Golasoki4677 / Via reddit.com

4. This person who opened their safe and found that their passport and important document were molding:

moldy passport
u/Guaco-Taco / Via reddit.com

5. This person who drove an hour for this great view of The Nutcracker:

person head is blocking their view
u/lik3r_of_things / Via reddit.com

6. This person who went to the ATM to get cash but instead the machine ate it:

crumpled up bill in the machine
u/legomahfuego / Via reddit.com

7. This person who lost their brown glasses case while on a walk here:

you can&#x27;t see it amongst the same colored leaves
u/Balerion77 / Via reddit.com

8. This person who lost a tire WHILE driving:

u/ConfusedElf6 / Via reddit.com

9. This person whose TV was moved by the Wi-Fi instillation people who clearly didn't handle it with care:

lines through the screen
u/butterflyfrenchfry / Via reddit.com

10. This person whose ceiling collapsed the moment they got home from work:

u/Cthulhetta / Via reddit.com

11. This person whose car was broken into while they left it for a five-minute bathroom break:

the doors are open and the windows are broken
u/bierglaasje / Via reddit.com

12. This person whose allergy results narrowed down that they were allergic to...everything:

bumps rising on all the different test spots
u/chickensandwichdotco / Via reddit.com

13. This person whose Nintendo Switch was thrown in the toilet by some kid who got into their dorm room:

u/Any_Violinist_6205 / Via reddit.com

14. This person who accidentally let their shorts touch the airport bathroom floor:

wet shorts in the bathroom
u/Bearspoole / Via reddit.com

15. This person who offered to clean the room of the kid they were babysitting and opened the door to this:

pile of soda cans and trash
u/yeetman2022 / Via reddit.com

16. This person whose cash got damaged in a flood and then was refused to be accepted by the bank:

money laid out with water damage
u/1poundbookingfee / Via reddit.com

17. This person whose patient forgot they were coming:

text exchange saying the person was out of town
u/Curious_Bar348 / Via reddit.com

18. This person whose dog was determined to open that dang door:

dog ate half of the door
u/AtticusVoid / Via reddit.com

19. This person who learned the hard way that there was no floor support in their attic:

hole in the ceiling
u/RainbowForHire / Via reddit.com

20. This person whose lunch was undercooked:

raw chicken sandwich
u/cuntbuster1017 / Via reddit.com

21. This person whose car broke down and then found a bunch of SHRIMP under the hood:

u/egirlfoodie / Via reddit.com

22. This person whose washing machine just broke down out of nowhere:

A broken laundry machine
u/nomaddd79 / Via reddit.com

23. This person who got on a three-hour flight, opened their headphones case, and saw it was empty:

u/Jmac0585 / Via reddit.com

24. This person whose job started charging employees to use the microwave:

$2 to use the microwave
u/Berezis / Via reddit.com

25. This person who received a small dinner at the nursing home:

small chicken wing
u/AccomplishedPiglet97 / Via reddit.com

26. This person whose laundry day became a huuuuge obstacle:

An empty laundry room
u/LonesomeSammy / Via reddit.com

27. This person who left their phone under the industrial paper cutter at work:

sliced phone
u/hecht0520 / Via reddit.com

28. This person whose McChicken was missing something:

no chicken
u/Sea-School / Via reddit.com

29. This person who couldn't enjoy their flight:

person&#x27;s bare feet on the plane tray
u/ErmineOfMight / Via reddit.com

30. This person whose Tinder match wasn't looking for love:

person looking for weed
u/papixsupreme12 / Via reddit.com

31. This person whose water turned brown during a shower:

u/LCFarrar / Via reddit.com

32. This person whose hot tub fell:

hot tub on a porch
u/Curious_Bar348 / Via reddit.com
hot tub on its side on the ground
u/Curious_Bar348 / Via reddit.com

33. This person who had a cooking mishap:

A broken pan split in half
u/eo326 / Via reddit.com

34. This person whose dog got locked in the laundry room, pooped, and made a mess of it:

poop all over their floor
u/the_l0st_s0ck / Via reddit.com

35. This person whose teacher took points off their paper because they submitted minutes before it was due:

A notice about why a person got points taken off an assignment
u/videoresume / Via reddit.com

36. This person who was threatened with eviction by their landlords:

&quot;or an eviction process will be carried out...&quot;
u/cringyfloot / Via reddit.com

37. This person whose boss told them to close in -40 degree weather:

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/Super_Kent155 / Via reddit.com

38. This person who went to work and learned about the new bathroom rules:

A notice about bathroom usage
u/No-Economics-4451 / Via reddit.com

39. This person who drank a glass of tap water late at night, realized it tasted weird, and then turned the lights on:

brown water
u/LazyLaserShark / Via reddit.com

40. This person who bought a new phone and dropped it a few hours later:

A broken phone
u/people_talking / Via reddit.com

41. This person who got a bottle of URINE in their Amazon Fresh order 🤢:

A bottle with yellow liquid
u/runswithtoastinmouth / Via reddit.com

42. This person who found concerning messages on their girlfriend's phone:

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/A_complicated_thing / Via reddit.com

43. This person who tried on someone else's ring and it got stuck:

A ring stuck on someone&#x27;s purple finger
u/Alarming-Divide3659 / Via reddit.com

44. This person whose shoes were messed up by airport security:

A stain on someone&#x27;s shoe
u/TinThuta / Via reddit.com

45. Also, this person whose car was struck by a falling DINING ROOM CHAIR while on the highway:

A broken windshield
u/Vix1972 / Via reddit.com

46. This person who couldn't get a refund on an Uber Eats order even though their order was missing items:

&quot;I&#x27;m afraid, we&#x27;re not able to refund or adjust this order.&quot;
u/Jussttjustin / Via reddit.com

47. This person whose ex blocked them before paying them back the $30K they owed:

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/g0atyy / Via reddit.com

48. This person who got an Airbnb just for the bath, and then this happened:

A tub with dirty water
u/LOTR_crew / Via reddit.com

49. This person who made the mistake of putting dish soap in the dishwashing machine:

Soap all over the floor
u/CasuallyWorn / Via reddit.com

50. These people in Canada who were the first to suffer from Netflix's new password sharing rules:

A Netflix screen
u/apersonthingy / Via reddit.com

51. This person whose engagement ring was eaten by their friend's dog:

X-ray of a ring in a dog&#x27;s stomach
u/DillyDallyin / Via reddit.com

52. This person whose car was struck by a falling tree:

A tree on a car
u/MasterPPbokchoypimp / Via reddit.com

53. This person who was awarded a mint for going above and beyond at work:

A note with a mint
u/Lilgermanboy321 / Via reddit.com

54. This person who was wasting time and ingredients at their job because of prank callers:

&quot;Last night they had over $500 of prank orders&quot;
u/Lazy_Mouse3803 / Via reddit.com

55. This person who got their own Wi-Fi set up but was told they still had to pay for shared internet in their apartment building:

Text explaining an internet fee
u/PrisonerNumberOne / Via reddit.com

56. And this person who's never getting this stain out:

Spilled paint in a car
u/danaldorini123 / Via reddit.com