    22 People Who Embarrassed Themselves Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much, Much Worse Than You Probably Ever Have

    You will leave this post with newfound confidence.

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This person who sent an intimate text to the wrong person:

    A screenshot of a text conversation displaying a humorous and confused morning greeting with typos and an apology at the end
    2. This person who posted this humiliating story online:

    &quot;I went clubbing with a girl today.&quot;
    3. This person who randomly sent an OnlyFans creator a Harry Styles cover:

    &quot;Onlyfans is for fun&quot;
    4. This person who messaged someone he liked his unfiltered thoughts:

    &quot;Did I upset you?&quot;
    5. This person who took to Facebook to seek validation:

    Facebook post stating &quot;SINGLE!! Copy and paste. Whoever heart reacts wouldn&#x27;t mind dating you,&quot; with various reactions and emojis
    6. This person who posted the worst third-wheel story ever on the internet:

    Screenshot of a social media comment recounting a personal story of unexpected movie theater experience
    7. This person who proudly claimed to have an empty life:

    &quot;Obsessed with making money&quot;
    8. This mom who wanted to get this sign of rules for dating her son:

    Sign with humorous &quot;Rules for Dating My Son&quot; including protective and exaggerated statements from a parent&#x27;s perspective
    9. This person who accidentally sent their boss a text ABOUT said boss:

    Text messages discussing someone pretending to work harder than they do, with an accidental inappropriate message sent
    10. This person who spoke way too soon:

    Conversation screenshot where one person suggests breaking up with a boyfriend for their friend, then is curious who the friend is
    11. This person who was caught in the lie of all lies:

    &quot;My wife named our son after her first love and I had no idea&quot;
    12. This person who decided to be bold and take a chance with their crush:

    Screenshot of a tweet
    13. This person who tried to flex, but killed any chances at getting a date:

    &quot;Cause u need to see how much I got so u can act appropriately&quot;
    14. This person who was so insecure they told their friend not to wear makeup around their boyfriend:

    &quot;why do you care so much&quot;
    15. This person who was having some sort of crisis at 4 a.m. when they texted their coworker this:

    &quot;When i look into the mirror i see a boy not a man&quot;
    16. This person who got a new number to get in contact with the ex they cheated on:

    &quot;damn alright sorry lmao&quot;
    17. This person who wrote a narrative piece as his opening Tinder message:

    &quot;Nothing more attractive than self-defeat and no confidence&quot;
    18. This person who responded to themself...as their own dog:

    &quot;only to you&quot;
    19. This person who got WAY too vulnerable with their coworker:

    &quot;Who is this?&quot;
    20. This person who wrote a missed connections post claiming he DIDN'T ask a woman out:

    &quot;i could actually treat you better&quot;
    21. This person who admitted to being in a relationship and then still tried to keep talking to someone they slept with:

    &quot;Why are you talking to me?&quot;
    22. And lastly, this person who submitted a short story to their boss as their two-week notice:

    &quot;I need to put my two weeks in.&quot;
    &quot;TO BE CONTINUED...&quot;
    &quot;Angela screamed falling to her knees&quot;
