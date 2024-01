2.

"I’m a vegetarian and was dating a guy who had no problem with it. He even loved cooking me vegetarian meals. But then he told me I’d have to start eating meat soon. I asked him why. He said, 'Because if you don’t, you’ll die since you’re not getting the right proteins.' I told him he was probably thinking of vegans, but even they can get all the necessary proteins as long as they make sure to eat the right foods. As a vegetarian, I got all the necessary proteins from eggs and milk. Nope, he was still certain I was going to die if I didn’t start eating meat. Um, bro, if I survived 25 years as a vegetarian, I think I’ll be okay."