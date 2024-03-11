14.

"There's this type of men who are convinced they're going to get rich very soon solely by investing their money in crypto. Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying that investing is a bad idea. What bothers me is the fact that these men are usually money hungry AF, but at the same time way too lazy to get an education and actually work to get a decent wage. They're desperate for luxury but expect to achieve this goal by the easiest means possible. They think they're smarter than everyone else because they choose to spend their late 20s and early 30s smoking weed and 'investing wisely' instead of working a regular 9 to 5 job. It's a gross mixture of greediness, laziness, and deluded confidence that gives me the ick."