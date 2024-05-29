1.
This table and chair that defied the laws of science:
2.
This ice that froze in a peculiar angle:
3.
This cat using the TV as a portal:
4.
This confusing driveway design:
5.
This pencil that somehow stood on its tip:
6.
This draft of a juice carton:
7.
This chessboard's floating shadow:
8.
This mystery in the sky:
9.
This incredibly flexible cat:
10.
This trippy sidewalk design pattern:
11.
This RV design featuring a bay window:
12.
This leaf that somehow got in the middle of this fence:
13.
This seemingly decapitated cat:
14.
This pole that inexplicably ended up in the middle of this car:
15.
This sighting of two moons:
16.
This tree that appeared to have a gap in the middle:
17.
This reflection in this building not matching with the cloudy day:
18.
This mountain's shadow disrupting the sunset:
20.
This headless subway passenger:
21.
This floating cat illusion:
22.
This two-sided bench that was joined at the wrong side:
23.
And lastly, this shadow that went off script:
