Skip To Content
bringme FeedonBuzzFeed Homepage
Search BuzzFeed

    I Visited The New York City Portal To Dublin After It Reopened With Proximity-Based Precautions, And Here's Everything You Need To Know

    I couldn't believe how much the livestream was lagging.

    Ajani Bazile-Dutes
    by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    I just visited the New York City portal to Dublin which is a new visual art installation that's in the Flatiron District through the fall of 2024. It's a giant, livestreamed, no-audio video that links NYC to Dublin, Ireland.

    A crowd gathers around a portal-like installation on a busy street, showing a live video feed on its circular screen in an urban setting
    Getty Images

    It was unveiled on May 8 and pretty soon started going viral on Twitter and TikTok, for both good and bad reasons. 

    There was a lot of footage showing people at the portal connecting with friends or relatives on the other side of it. And tons of others were seen having friendly interactions with complete strangers through the portal.

    But as a surprise to absolutely no one, a handful of people did inappropriate things on the livestream. Within a few hours of the installation being put up, a drunk woman in Dublin was arrested for "grinding" her backside against the screen.

    A group of people gather around a circular digital display on a busy city street, looking at a projected image
    Getty Images

    In the days that followed, there were several more instances of people on both sides exhibiting unseemly behavior on the livestream. Multiple videos on TikTok and Twitter have gone viral showing people exposing themselves or holding up offensive images in front of the portal, including a photo of United Airlines Flight 175 heading toward the Twin Towers on 9/11.

    By May 14, less than a week after it debuted, the portal was temporarily shut down due to "inappropriate behavior." The portal was back up and running by May 19 with several changes in place. Most notably, the livestream was originally on 24/7, but since its reopening, it's now on from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Circular mirror-like structure with an arrow towards &quot;Portal is asleep - back up soon&quot; in urban setting
    Ajani Bazile-Dutes / BuzzFeed

    In a statement, the Dublin City Council said, "While we cannot control all of these actions, we are implementing some technical solutions to address this, and these will go live in the next 24 hours."

    When I arrived at the portal myself, I saw that there’s now also fencing and placing decals in front of it to prevent people from getting too close. Also, stepping onto the obstruction will now blur the images on both sides of the portal.

    A person in casual attire walks past a large circular metallic structure the urban environment
    Ajani Bazile-Dutes / BuzzFeed

    The NYC side of the portal is located on the Manhattan junction of Broadway, Fifth Avenue, and 23rd Street. I went on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m., and it wasn't nearly as crowded as I expected it to be.

    Ajani Bazile-Dutes / BuzzFeed

    A guide gave directions on one side of the fence, and a security person was posted on each side as well.

    Two photos showcasing a large circular screen on a city street, displaying people from a remote location. Guards and bystanders surround the installation
    Ajani Bazile-Dutes / BuzzFeed

    The guide explained that there were markers on the ground we had to stand between to be in the frame of the portal's camera.

    Two sidewalk signs. The left sign reads, &quot;YOU ARE NOW ENTERING PORTAL VIEW.&quot; The right sign reads, &quot;STAND HERE FOR PORTAL VIEWING.&quot; Both signs by Flatiron
    Ajani Bazile-Dutes / BuzzFeed

    There was a blue marker on each side and a pink one front and center.

    Ajani Bazile-Dutes / BuzzFeed

    One thing that surprised me when I got there was the image quality. It wasn't bad, but it wasn't nearly as sharp as I assumed it'd be, and people's movements were lagging onscreen. It was like FaceTiming someone who had a weak internet connection.

    Ajani Bazile-Dutes / BuzzFeed

    In front of the portal's fencing, there was a bucket of little greeting signs that said things like "Top of the morning" and "We Love Dublin" on them, which people took turns holding up to the Dubliners.

    Ajani Bazile-Dutes / BuzzFeed

    People on both sides mostly waved and took photos and videos. Several of the people waving were talking on the phone in front of the portal, presumably speaking to someone on the other side of it.

    Ajani Bazile-Dutes / BuzzFeed

    At some point, a couple of people on the NYC side brought and waved the Ireland flag and the Dublin GAA Football Soccer Club flag.

    Ajani Bazile-Dutes / BuzzFeed

    On the Dublin side, a couple people stepped up to the front and began to seemingly play rock, paper, scissors with someone on the NYC side.

    Ajani Bazile-Dutes / BuzzFeed

    And of course, some people were still trying to get away with being provocative on the livestream. Specifically, while I was there, a couple of guys on the Dublin side flexed their arms in front of the portal, stuck up their middle fingers, lifted their shirts to flash their bellies, and eventually took them off and spun them in the air.

    Ajani Bazile-Dutes / BuzzFeed

    But with an installation like this, even with its new precautions, stuff like this is still bound to happen (and it's occasionally amusing).

    Two side-by-side images of a crowd of people posing with a circular structure. The right image highlights a man flexing his arms in a dark shirt
    Ajani Bazile-Dutes / BuzzFeed

    So if you find yourself in NYC or Dublin, check out the portal for a bit! You may make some new friends or have a good laugh!