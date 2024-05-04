14 Photos That Perfectly Encapsulate How Mildly Infuriating Tipping Culture Has Become

1.
This person went to a bar and saw these suggested tips listed at the bottom of their receipt:
2.
This person was asked to tip at the airport self-checkout station:
3.
This person discovered Waffle House took a much larger tip than what they originally put:
4.
This person went to pay the $40K cost of having the side of their house replaced and was asked to tip:
5.
This person had to pay a cleaning fee at an Airbnb and was still asked to tip:
6.
This person was asked to tip at a place where customers can only use the kiosk to order:
7.
This person went to pick up their takeout and was encouraged to tip anyway:
8.
This person took a $15 cab and was given these tip options after the ride:
9.
This person stepped into a hotel elevator and saw a barcode to send tips:
10.
This person went to a coffee shop that essentially blamed the barista's unlivable wages on customers not tipping:
11.
This person was online shopping and asked to tip at checkout:
12.
This person who was also online shopping, left no tip, and then was asked if they forgot to tip:
13.
This person who went out to eat and was asked to tip the kitchen as well:
14.
And lastly, this landlord who encouraged tenants to tip them so that they would do THEIR LITERAL JOB: