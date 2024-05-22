23 Aggravating Photos Of Boyfriends And Husbands Displaying Weaponized Incompetence

1.
This husband who left food in the pot when he put it in the sink:
2.
This husband who never replaced the garbage bag after taking out the trash:
3.
This husband who wouldn't clean or at least rinse the skillet after using it:
4.
This husband who wrapped Christmas presents without an ounce of care or effort:
5.
This boyfriend who packed up the moving box with kitchen stuff in this manner:
6.
This husband who did the laundry by putting the whole bag of pods in the washing machine:
7.
This boyfriend who would leave the sink like this after shaving:
8.
This husband who was asked specifically to get hamburger buns but brought back a BAGUETTE:
9.
This husband who opened packs of English muffins like this:
10.
This boyfriend who went out of his way to hang up this wrap in the dumbest way possible:
11.
This husband who put his laundry beside the laundry basket instead of in it:
12.
This husband who unpacked a box of books and seriously "organized" it like this:
13.
This husband who always put his shoes on top of his spouse's instead of in the free space on the shoe rack:
14.
This boyfriend who cleans frying pans to this point and thinks it's good enough:
15.
This husband who stacked plates any which way:
16.
This husband who never closed drawers or cupboards after opening them:
17.
This boyfriend who leaves the sink like this after doing dishes:
18.
This husband who put the clean cutlery away by just dumping it in the drawer:
19.
This boyfriend who switches the toilet paper, but not really:
20.
This husband who loaded up the dish washer without using logic:
21.
This husband whose wife stopped cleaning his bedside table and so it became this:
22.
This boyfriend who "folds" socks like this:
23.
And lastly, this husband who threw his trash out in the pantry: