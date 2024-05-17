21 Very, Um, "Creative" Life Hacks From “Extreme Cheapskates” That I'm Not So Sure Were Worth The Money Saved

Someone actually found roadkill and then cooked it for dinner.

So if you've never heard of Extreme Cheapskates, it's a show that profiles incredibly frugal people who come up with the most inventive (and sometimes disturbing) ways to save a few dollars. Here are some of the most shocking "hacks" I've seen from this show:

1. This person who used lint from the drying machine in place of cotton swabs to remove nail polish remover or apply makeup:

2. This person who reused yogurt cups as drinking cups so he'd never have to buy any:

3. This person who applied pickles to bug bites instead of buying ointments:

4. The person who made literal roadkill for dinner:

5. The person who sun-dried his tissues so he could reuse them:

6. This person who would put food in the dishwasher so the machine could cook it and wash dishes at the same time:

7. This person who routinely took packets of ketchup from restaurants to refill his empty ketchup bottles at home:

8. The person who poured alcohol from the bar spill mat into shot glasses for her friends🤢:

9. This person who wore all her clothes on a flight to avoid checking in luggage:

10. This person who stored his jeans in the freezer to "clean" them instead of using his washing machine:

11. This person who peeled bananas at the grocery store so the produce bag would weigh less at checkout:

12. This millionaire (not a joke) who served people cat food instead of tuna because tuna was more expensive:

13. The person who collected rainwater to shower in:

14. This person who repurposed her hair as floss:

15. This person who wouldn't buy plates because he could get them for free from other places:

16. This person who peed in a jar instead of a toilet to lower the water bill:

17. This person who separated his two-ply toilet paper so he could get two roles for the price of one:

18. This person who did house chores at night to lower the electric bill:

19. This person who blew up their air mattress with their mouth to save money on electricity:

20. The person who didn't believe in buying toilet paper:

21. And lastly, this person who repurposed his hot tub to clean dishes, bathe, and WARM UP FOOD:

