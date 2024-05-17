So if you've never heard of Extreme Cheapskates, it's a show that profiles incredibly frugal people who come up with the most inventive (and sometimes disturbing) ways to save a few dollars. Here are some of the most shocking "hacks" I've seen from this show:
1.This person who used lint from the drying machine in place of cotton swabs to remove nail polish remover or apply makeup:
2.This person who reused yogurt cups as drinking cups so he'd never have to buy any:
3.This person who applied pickles to bug bites instead of buying ointments:
4.The person who made literal roadkill for dinner:
5.The person who sun-dried his tissues so he could reuse them:
6.This person who would put food in the dishwasher so the machine could cook it and wash dishes at the same time:
7.This person who routinely took packets of ketchup from restaurants to refill his empty ketchup bottles at home:
8.The person who poured alcohol from the bar spill mat into shot glasses for her friends🤢:
9.This person who wore all her clothes on a flight to avoid checking in luggage:
10.This person who stored his jeans in the freezer to "clean" them instead of using his washing machine:
11.This person who peeled bananas at the grocery store so the produce bag would weigh less at checkout:
12.This millionaire (not a joke) who served people cat food instead of tuna because tuna was more expensive:
13.The person who collected rainwater to shower in:
14.This person who repurposed her hair as floss:
15.This person who wouldn't buy plates because he could get them for free from other places:
16.This person who peed in a jar instead of a toilet to lower the water bill:
17.This person who separated his two-ply toilet paper so he could get two roles for the price of one:
18.This person who did house chores at night to lower the electric bill:
19.This person who blew up their air mattress with their mouth to save money on electricity:
20.The person who didn't believe in buying toilet paper:
21.And lastly, this person who repurposed his hot tub to clean dishes, bathe, and WARM UP FOOD: