169 Hilarious Things People Posted On The Internet This Year That Got Me Through 2023
"Do not get your situationship a Christmas gift. I beg you."
2024 is right around the corner, so it's time to commemorate some of the funniest tweets from this year so far:
And follow the accounts that made you laugh to make your Twitter feed even better!
1.
Bitches post their ugly ass boyfriend and be like “he’s mine” girl thank god— Hoes Be WILIN (@HoesBeWILIN___) December 16, 2023
2.
a very underrated line i cry everytime 😭 pic.twitter.com/F2WmNQAVq7— nai (@margotswhore) December 16, 2023
3.
a man asked me what cologne i had on yesterday and i had to tell him it was glow by jlo pic.twitter.com/Dr7beCQYI4— •ᴗ- (@evadentz) December 18, 2023
4.
They said you don’t care about NOTHING if you go to sleep on a plane. Chile before the flight attendants give they presentation I be pic.twitter.com/hJxNgL2Y8j— Kim Shadey (@thekimshadey) December 17, 2023
5.
deleting hinge to focus on homie-hopping organically— matteo (@wowihatemen) December 18, 2023
6.
“he doesn’t look good in pictures” like bitch just show me your ugly boyfriend— olivia (@oliviuuuuhh) December 12, 2023
7.
https://t.co/7fpZupGtKu pic.twitter.com/j7OM8YBdPb— Camquavia, PLEASE! (@sithlordcam) December 14, 2023
9.
why is he building houses for elephants? pic.twitter.com/DR2D4wssgi— tiktok hater (@vancssasbeckett) December 9, 2023
10.
What ever happened to “let’s circle back after the new year”??? The girls want answers NOW and I don’t have the bandwidth. pic.twitter.com/Ldjn8sSQsn— Mister Mamas (@TheGentnyc) December 11, 2023
11.
gay people have no decorum pic.twitter.com/HjY3e4aYMX— leon (@skyferrori) December 10, 2023
12.
I love in cult documentaries when you can tell the former members are still kinda into it— meg “Yooper” bitchell (@MeganBitchell) December 12, 2023
13.
do not get ur situationship a Christmas gift I beg u— marilyn monHOE (@skonkas0nly) December 14, 2023
14.
Scientists leaving the lab after creating plant based beef alternative pic.twitter.com/pbNI7eCF57— wasian doll (@soberkravitz) December 6, 2023
15.
the bouncer: https://t.co/LBhqXXuHjF pic.twitter.com/pf1erFU73K— the blonde ichiban (@niaws_t) December 5, 2023
16.
british rap is so fucked up . “have you seen the state of her fanny (mad)” what the fuck are you talking about— Rodney (@SkinnyTuna) December 4, 2023
17.
babe dw that’s just my emotional support member of my friend group that i’m sexually attracted to— Cait🧃 (@CaitCamelia) December 4, 2023
18.
if George Santos has a husband what’s your excuse— Peter Twinklage (@PeterTwinklage) December 5, 2023
19.
how are you masc4masc in the disney college program?— slade ༑ ࿐ྂ。 (@sladedagan) December 3, 2023
20.
You come to me on the day of my “couple weeks between thanksgiving and christmas” and ask me to do the job you pay me to do— Shane (@shane_oaddo) December 8, 2023
21.
Oi I’m crying, someone was sharing their screen in my team meeting and a job application came up 🤣🤣🤣😭😭😂🤣🤣🤣🤣 tears in my eyes— jcruz. (@DecruzJemma) December 7, 2023
22.
TIME's Person of the Year pic.twitter.com/eeAbqOGG0L— cole (@juul_survivor) December 6, 2023
23.
December 13, 2023
24.
who’s throwing a halloween party tmr night and wanna invite me and my homegirls (we’re all on birth control)— leslie (@_lflexing) October 27, 2023
25.
I yawned in the club last night and my homegirl said “don’t piss me off” 😭— full-snack developer 🇭🇹 (@notdanilu) October 1, 2023
26.
lady in the gym: “i can borrow you right quick!”— عالِم (@theaalimabdul) October 14, 2023
me: sure
her: *stands me in front of her client, spins me around* “you see how his waist goes in? he’s lean”
me: pic.twitter.com/r0UHI6voS5
27.
October 17, 2023
28.
Working In Office is soooo degrading why am I biking 3 miles in slacks at 8 am with a jar of beef stew in my backpack— manic pixie cheese curd, MPH (@tildawhirl) October 17, 2023
29.
My OBGYN just called me a free spirit..,. (whore lite) I got to stop telling this bitch all my business stg😭🤣😭😔😔 pic.twitter.com/x3S4Bpx0R3— Tittygate 2023 (@jiggyjayy2) October 24, 2023
30.
how it feels to be on public transport with no airpods pic.twitter.com/OSSAaVOfU5— Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) October 17, 2023
31.
this is so funny pic.twitter.com/kiXb9REYWy— m (@liIpochaco) October 22, 2023
32.
Me during a plot twist scene after forcing people to watch a movie pic.twitter.com/cfWxWOHZxu— Patty LaCerva 💌𓆦 (@minasdemon) October 22, 2023
33.
lowkey "seize him" and "unhand me" were huge for the english language— ̊ (@doxie_gay) October 31, 2023
34.
Only thing a 26 yr old man can do for you is turn 27 https://t.co/ktMGB1eOZa— ራሀል (@AFRlCUZ) September 7, 2023
35.
desperately trying to scrub the nightclub stamp off my hand before work got me feeling like this pic.twitter.com/R8eQ93LttL— emmy ! :-) (@punkflop) September 2, 2023
36.
*touching his receding hairline* who did this to u— Kira (@mycatmisu) September 13, 2023
37.
not even gonna lie, sometimes it’s fun to hang out with the girlies and fail the bechdel test— maia (@mxmtoon) September 18, 2023
38.
hey i have great news i called the shelter and they’re putting you down today— clare (@sadderlizards) September 25, 2023
39.
failed the immersive phishing test bc it used a fake link for “office snack preferences” pic.twitter.com/QYPCoUmeYO— brycey (@gngbryce) September 25, 2023
40.
no cuz having a British bf is a humbling experience i’ll be making up drama in my head and start shit and my bf will just say “what u on about” and I just am like yeah ok lemme shut up— ✭ 𝒞 𝒦 ✭ (@wolfiecindy) October 7, 2023
41.
When I was getting onto my train someone pushed me (normal) and I accidentally stepped on a (Russian?) ladies foot. I apologised profusely and sat down. Would you believe that when I was getting off she trampled on both of my feet and shouted “like this you did me.”— Ms. king (@kingeniola) October 17, 2023
42.
damn. everybody getting pregnant— ❤️🔥 G A W D ❤️🔥 (@_benjvmins_) October 17, 2023
pic.twitter.com/V8jNcpNbUN
43.
now that my grandpa is dead i can be gay pic.twitter.com/kxLMUhTvEP— aya 🍉🦫 (@ayadotnet) September 23, 2023
44.
i was wondering why my alarm didn’t go off after a drunk night out 🤦🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/wpVzHESa4R— MK (@adoreanise) September 22, 2023
45.
craving a three finger combo & i ain’t talking about canes— vane 🎱 (@87nessa_) September 27, 2023
46.
Hit the wax pen too hard now I'm looking like this bitch pic.twitter.com/5tnJEuU4IE— Intelligent Stoners™ (@GeniusPothead) September 27, 2023
47.
nobody:— gabe bergado (@gabebergado) August 3, 2023
me to my alien: so this is a crunchwrap supreme
49.
Not gone lie I woulda ate his food and gave him a grilled cheese https://t.co/DyFs4PUmcJ— MISS LEO (@_BeautyisNAE) August 2, 2023
50.
Bottoms will say “in my top era” and it’s because they have a fissure pic.twitter.com/N0dThFboTr— Mike✨ (@MikeBorses) August 4, 2023
51.
if anything bad ever happened to me while filming a reality tv show i would simply start singing Taylor Swift at full volume. they’re never getting those rights, they’re never getting that footage 💞— Twink Trash (@twinktrash_) August 9, 2023
52.
August 10, 2023
53.
good morning pic.twitter.com/SgyJTW8F6r— Hunter Pippin (@HunterPippinPHL) August 12, 2023
54.
Rich folks I dog sit for have switched to Hulu with ads. The recession is here beloved— ellory smith (@ellorysmith) August 13, 2023
56.
grad school is kinda a step below unemployment like what the fuck are u doing— tyler (@tyler02020202) August 14, 2023
57.
when someone drop me home and drive off before i get inside pic.twitter.com/TSXpuU8oXD— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) August 29, 2023
58.
friends that check up on you >>> pic.twitter.com/WQ5T6REjla— 𝔐 (@CheemaWRLD) August 28, 2023
59.
a fucked up scary thing about older christians is how a lot of them truly, deeply believe their big emotions and strong opinions come directly from god when they actually came from lead poisoning.— Ally Maynard (@missmayn) August 20, 2023
60.
}^^{%]#]]#????💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/r3IgLQZ2Xv— sai | simon (@SaiB0i) August 20, 2023
61.
elementary school was crazy bc why was everybody throwing up— kie (@criminalplaza) August 30, 2023
62.
when im in a opening my own mail contest and the competition is my mom pic.twitter.com/tb7hAN4AaY— megan (@chismosavirus) July 2, 2023
63.
i hated u bitches in middle school “are you gay, don’t lie” bitch it’s 7am gtf out my face— KEES⭐️🕵🏾 (@keescrawford) July 4, 2023
64.
U can tell the economy is fucked up cuz it used to be that if u dated a white person u had a pretty good chance of going boating, now the average white person is 2 or even in some cases 3 ppl removed from a boat. Something is not right.....— Bouncy_ 🥀 (@TianaHRR) July 5, 2023
65.
“i’d fix him” i wouldn’t. i’d put him in a small cardboard box n shake it very hard— del!lah 🦇 (@phemcel) July 6, 2023
66.
Dawg I applied to JP Morgan last night and they sent me a rejection letter first thing in the AM. HR working overnight or sumn ???? Damn— Joe. (@Fly_Air_Walker) July 12, 2023
67.
[touching his protein powder] promise you'll stop .. for me— mariana (@pastapilled) July 4, 2023
68.
The only reason I put beads on my daughters hair is to alert myself on when she’s coming so I can hide my snacks 😭— Mfonabasi (@fonabasi) July 7, 2023
69.
the flight attendant when your bag is too big to be a carry on pic.twitter.com/121nIKLVA1— 🏋️♀️🦛 (@himbopottomus) July 9, 2023
70.
girl dinner 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/B4DJo1uUKJ— sarah rose etter (@sarahroseetter) July 11, 2023
71.
i need to smoke a blunt w her pic.twitter.com/WTT2QtxHPH— firecracker (@badvvvibes) July 13, 2023
72.
seeing people wearing apple watches is so funny like go off ben 10— hatsune shitski (@zephanijong) June 7, 2023
73.
Haven't said "Wowzers" for a long time, probably due to grief.— Unknown Shrew (@shrewtape) April 21, 2023
75.
black mirror episode where a girl takes a selfy and shes like what the fuckkkk— ivy ✡︎ (@wolktress) June 1, 2023
77.
This isn’t the work of alcohol https://t.co/f1FxQdgCFN— Alaye (@DeeGBP) June 2, 2023
78.
Ill come but is it ok if i wear my default outfit— danlet (@evildanevil) June 4, 2023
79.
“queer joy” “queer heartbreak” “queer sociality” how about getting a queer job so you can make some queer money— biggus gluteus magnus maximus (@yourhammergirl) June 10, 2023
80.
Allot of y’all gone reach 25 and realize you haven’t done nothing with your life but get pregnant & fight. THE LIFE OF A PITBULL— , (@sgrate_) June 10, 2023
81.
As gay people, it is our right to lie to straight coworkers when they ask what we did over the weekend.— Kiki (@ettapuss) June 12, 2023