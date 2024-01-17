Skip To Content
42 Things People Posted On The Internet This Month So Far That Are Funnier Than They Should Be

"Downfall so bad, I just opened up to my mother."

Ajani Bazile-Dutes
by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

BuzzFeed Staff

2023 is now behind us, and though we're only halfway through January, there have already been loads of hilarious jokes on Twitter. So enjoy some of the funniest tweets from this month so far!

And follow the accounts that made you laugh so that your Twitter feed is that much better!

1.

Twitter: @sabbyku

2.

Twitter: @bendergirlfrend

3.

Twitter: @halomancer1

4.

Twitter: @alexxmalloy

5.

Twitter: @fiImaker

6.

Twitter: @yeahnahaye_

7.

Twitter: @VertigoShtick

8.

Twitter: @Whotfismick

9.

Twitter: @d0n0vaaaan

10.

Twitter: @B0Y_TR0Y

11.

Twitter: @itsjustmemohit

12.

Twitter: @Richie_sequel

13.

Twitter: @alondramaren

14.

Twitter: @virtualinsect

15.

Twitter: @gtbsesh

16.

Twitter: @bootypillow

17.

Twitter: @avgspacelover

18.

Twitter: @bklynb4by

19.

Twitter: @shaqscorner

20.

Twitter: @normalgirl53

21.

Twitter: @F41rygirl

22.

Twitter: @bandarmoment

23.

Twitter: @arsenalgirlyy1

24.

Twitter: @dadogeking

25.

Twitter: @matzsvision

26.

Twitter: @itsmariannnna

27.

Twitter: @arvofart

28.

Twitter: @camkrda

29.

Twitter: @finallgirll

30.

Twitter: @f8the

31.

Twitter: @eshaalala

32.

Twitter: @chillextremist

33.

Twitter: @F41rygirl

34.

Twitter: @antislvtdefense

35.

Twitter: @b_skross

36.

Twitter: @lexxijeannnnnnn

37.

Twitter: @jenni__tolls

38.

Twitter: @RaptorBreath