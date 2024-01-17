42 Things People Posted On The Internet This Month So Far That Are Funnier Than They Should Be
"Downfall so bad, I just opened up to my mother."
2023 is now behind us, and though we're only halfway through January, there have already been loads of hilarious jokes on Twitter. So enjoy some of the funniest tweets from this month so far!
And follow the accounts that made you laugh so that your Twitter feed is that much better!
1.
boyfriends are kinda like chew toys and if u bite hard enough they’ll squeak— sab (@sabbyku) January 15, 2024
2.
Sorry i’m late, there was an evil troll blocking the bridge and his riddles were really hard today— ˚₊‧꒰ა ☆ ໒꒱ ‧₊˚ (@bendergirlfrend) January 15, 2024
3.
i'm high is this a good tweet pic.twitter.com/lvUrGQUaqX— jenny_tightpants🪑 (@halomancer1) January 16, 2024
4.
gay men are addicted to tweeting their most embarrassing scenarios. what do you mean you ran into your ex in the dark room getting topped by rupaul? what am i supposed to do about that?— Alex (@alexxmalloy) January 15, 2024
5.
I do not play about overstimulation I will punch you at a Zara 😭— catalina (@fiImaker) January 13, 2024
6.
I received three job rejections today and it's just like... am I not my grandma's special boy to these people— not using my name anymore bc it’s cooler that way (@yeahnahaye_) January 12, 2024
7.
Whenever a couple message you on Grindr it’s like “to whom am I speaking?” pic.twitter.com/1tZbwOfrSi— Daniel (@VertigoShtick) January 8, 2024
8.
Pandemic or not, why do ppl stand so CLOSE behind you while you're waiting in line?? pic.twitter.com/PXsX1yueno— ☔ (@Whotfismick) January 8, 2024
9.
I was telling my coworkers I’m going to Puerto Vallarta next week and one of them says “just a warning, a lot of LGBT+ go there”…… girl I AM the LGBT+! pic.twitter.com/9KQ9GsGMyp— Donovan (@d0n0vaaaan) January 5, 2024
10.
idk how to act when there's a baby in my presence. like...hii..did u watch may december— troy (@B0Y_TR0Y) January 5, 2024
11.
goldilocks trying the 3 porridges pic.twitter.com/2shujx4hq1— ⁺ ⋆˚ m ⁺ ⋆˚ (@itsjustmemohit) January 3, 2024
12.
this was when i knew i liked them dumb https://t.co/HUoVqE1BGf pic.twitter.com/bUUzN14xPs— Richie Supports 🇵🇸 (@Richie_sequel) January 3, 2024
13.
when people be in a relationship for 6+ years… like hurry up other people wanna date you— alondra (@alondramaren) January 1, 2024
14.
omg babe <333 the bare minimum? u shouldnt have <33333— moth (@virtualinsect) January 15, 2024
16.
i know things aren't very fergalicious right now bro but hang in there— james ᐞ⟁ᐞ (@bootypillow) January 15, 2024
17.
January 16, 2024
18.
tiktok should do this pic.twitter.com/wC12dr6lws— Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) January 15, 2024
19.
if "oh she's taking it" had a physical personification pic.twitter.com/QOLaFwF5FA— sh✮q 🎧⋆｡𖦹˚ (@shaqscorner) January 16, 2024
20.
“how’s feb 14th looking” It’s looking like my rooms gonna sound like a barber shop— d♱ (@normalgirl53) January 15, 2024
21.
the pure disappointment " :/ " holds is stronger than any words could— ava! (@F41rygirl) January 15, 2024
22.
any “situationship” that is longer than 3— bombay bandar (@bandarmoment) January 15, 2024
months is self-harm
23.
When i was 18 i got super high and donated $20 to wikipedia— Ponzi schemeひ (@arsenalgirlyy1) January 15, 2024
24.
You might be thinking "its so over" but the sun will rise tomorrow and youll be like "were so back"— Daniel (@dadogeking) January 15, 2024
25.
pov: that one friend who doesn’t smoke in a group of smokers pic.twitter.com/EcwMNE5rIP— matz ౨ৎ (@matzsvision) January 10, 2024
26.
me if there was an award for getting stoned every night pic.twitter.com/OdBGU4N7xq— mar (@itsmariannnna) January 9, 2024
29.
I LOVE smoking with paranoid bitches like yes girl they are coming but we are stronger!!!— Rachel S. Lurs 🔻 (@finallgirll) January 15, 2024
30.
ive literally lived 896,473,051 lives since the last time i posted on insta— invader zim (@f8the) January 14, 2024
31.
downfall so bad i opened up to my mother😍 🙁😜— e (@eshaalala) January 13, 2024
32.
White ppl be like i wouldn’t be opposed— swag (@chillextremist) January 12, 2024
33.
We’re both😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂watching a film😂😂😂😂😂we’ve BOTH never😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂seen😂😂😂BUT😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂your asking me😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂questionsss as if😂😂😂😂😂😂I’m the director😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂???😂😂😂— ava! (@F41rygirl) January 12, 2024
34.
“oh my god i thought i got my period but i checked and i didn’t, thank god” - someone with the wettest pussy unknowingly sharing that information with everyone— :3 (@antislvtdefense) January 12, 2024
35.
when men put on those lil corset belts at the gym like okay diva!!— bennie (@b_skross) January 11, 2024
36.
I just fell on this mat yall im so irritated 🤬😤 pic.twitter.com/l4skfPy0gM— . (@lexxijeannnnnnn) January 9, 2024
37.
Wanted to show my hook up a funny Tik Tok but his apartment valuation on street easy popped up when I unlocked my phone pic.twitter.com/GGA9xchyO8— Jenni Tolls 🎱 (@jenni__tolls) January 9, 2024
38.
1st day as a poop coach. wish me luck! pic.twitter.com/3v8Ko63H1m— Dr. Doug 🥼💊💉🧪 (@RaptorBreath) January 5, 2024