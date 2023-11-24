162 Things People Posted Online In 2023 So Far That Made Me Laugh Really, Really, Really, Really, Really, Really, Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Hard
2023 is almost over, but there have been tons and tons of hilarious jokes from Twitter this year already. Here are some tweets that will have you laughing until 2024.
1.
who’s throwing a halloween party tmr night and wanna invite me and my homegirls (we’re all on birth control)— leslie (@_lflexing) October 27, 2023
2.
I yawned in the club last night and my homegirl said “don’t piss me off” 😭— full-snack developer 🇭🇹 (@notdanilu) October 1, 2023
3.
lady in the gym: “i can borrow you right quick!”— عالِم (@theaalimabdul) October 14, 2023
me: sure
her: *stands me in front of her client, spins me around* “you see how his waist goes in? he’s lean”
me: pic.twitter.com/r0UHI6voS5
4.
October 17, 2023
5.
Working In Office is soooo degrading why am I biking 3 miles in slacks at 8 am with a jar of beef stew in my backpack— manic pixie cheese curd, MPH (@tildawhirl) October 17, 2023
6.
My OBGYN just called me a free spirit..,. (whore lite) I got to stop telling this bitch all my business stg😭🤣😭😔😔 pic.twitter.com/x3S4Bpx0R3— Tittygate 2023 (@jiggyjayy2) October 24, 2023
7.
how it feels to be on public transport with no airpods pic.twitter.com/OSSAaVOfU5— Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) October 17, 2023
8.
this is so funny pic.twitter.com/kiXb9REYWy— m (@liIpochaco) October 22, 2023
9.
Me during a plot twist scene after forcing people to watch a movie pic.twitter.com/cfWxWOHZxu— Patty LaCerva 💌𓆦 (@minasdemon) October 22, 2023
10.
lowkey "seize him" and "unhand me" were huge for the english language— ̊ (@doxie_gay) October 31, 2023
11.
Only thing a 26 yr old man can do for you is turn 27 https://t.co/ktMGB1eOZa— ራሀል (@AFRlCUZ) September 7, 2023
12.
desperately trying to scrub the nightclub stamp off my hand before work got me feeling like this pic.twitter.com/R8eQ93LttL— emmy ! :-) (@punkflop) September 2, 2023
13.
*touching his receding hairline* who did this to u— Kira (@mycatmisu) September 13, 2023
14.
not even gonna lie, sometimes it’s fun to hang out with the girlies and fail the bechdel test— maia (@mxmtoon) September 18, 2023
15.
hey i have great news i called the shelter and they’re putting you down today— clare (@sadderlizards) September 25, 2023
16.
failed the immersive phishing test bc it used a fake link for “office snack preferences” pic.twitter.com/QYPCoUmeYO— brycey (@gngbryce) September 25, 2023
17.
no cuz having a British bf is a humbling experience i’ll be making up drama in my head and start shit and my bf will just say “what u on about” and I just am like yeah ok lemme shut up— ✭ 𝒞 𝒦 ✭ (@wolfiecindy) October 7, 2023
18.
When I was getting onto my train someone pushed me (normal) and I accidentally stepped on a (Russian?) ladies foot. I apologised profusely and sat down. Would you believe that when I was getting off she trampled on both of my feet and shouted “like this you did me.”— Ms. king (@kingeniola) October 17, 2023
19.
damn. everybody getting pregnant— ❤️🔥 G A W D ❤️🔥 (@_benjvmins_) October 17, 2023
pic.twitter.com/V8jNcpNbUN
20.
now that my grandpa is dead i can be gay pic.twitter.com/kxLMUhTvEP— aya 🍉🦫 (@ayadotnet) September 23, 2023
21.
i was wondering why my alarm didn’t go off after a drunk night out 🤦🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/wpVzHESa4R— MK (@adoreanise) September 22, 2023
22.
craving a three finger combo & i ain’t talking about canes— vane 🎱 (@87nessa_) September 27, 2023
23.
Hit the wax pen too hard now I'm looking like this bitch pic.twitter.com/5tnJEuU4IE— Intelligent Stoners™ (@GeniusPothead) September 27, 2023
24.
nobody:— gabe bergado (@gabebergado) August 3, 2023
me to my alien: so this is a crunchwrap supreme
26.
Not gone lie I woulda ate his food and gave him a grilled cheese https://t.co/DyFs4PUmcJ— MISS LEO (@_BeautyisNAE) August 2, 2023
27.
Bottoms will say “in my top era” and it’s because they have a fissure pic.twitter.com/N0dThFboTr— Mike✨ (@MikeBorses) August 4, 2023
28.
if anything bad ever happened to me while filming a reality tv show i would simply start singing Taylor Swift at full volume. they’re never getting those rights, they’re never getting that footage 💞— Twink Trash (@twinktrash_) August 9, 2023
29.
August 10, 2023
30.
good morning pic.twitter.com/SgyJTW8F6r— Hunter Pippin (@HunterPippinPHL) August 12, 2023
31.
Rich folks I dog sit for have switched to Hulu with ads. The recession is here beloved— ellory smith (@ellorysmith) August 13, 2023
33.
grad school is kinda a step below unemployment like what the fuck are u doing— tyler (@tyler02020202) August 14, 2023
34.
when someone drop me home and drive off before i get inside pic.twitter.com/TSXpuU8oXD— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) August 29, 2023
35.
friends that check up on you >>> pic.twitter.com/WQ5T6REjla— 𝔐 (@CheemaWRLD) August 28, 2023
36.
a fucked up scary thing about older christians is how a lot of them truly, deeply believe their big emotions and strong opinions come directly from god when they actually came from lead poisoning.— Ally Maynard (@missmayn) August 20, 2023
37.
}^^{%]#]]#????💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/r3IgLQZ2Xv— sai | simon (@SaiB0i) August 20, 2023
38.
housing market ain’t collapsing quick enough for me. I want to be seeing mortgages on SHEIN.— eddie flynn (@manlikekofii) August 20, 2023
39.
when we saw barbie my bf was chuckling along during the bit where the barbies are distracting the kens w/ Men Things until it got to the barbie who was like “i just keep all my money in a savings account...” & then he turned to look at me with horror in his eyes— bk (@uncooljerk) August 19, 2023
40.
elementary school was crazy bc why was everybody throwing up— kie (@criminalplaza) August 30, 2023
41.
when im in a opening my own mail contest and the competition is my mom pic.twitter.com/tb7hAN4AaY— megan (@chismosavirus) July 2, 2023
42.
i hated u bitches in middle school “are you gay, don’t lie” bitch it’s 7am gtf out my face— KEES⭐️🕵🏾 (@keescrawford) July 4, 2023
43.
U can tell the economy is fucked up cuz it used to be that if u dated a white person u had a pretty good chance of going boating, now the average white person is 2 or even in some cases 3 ppl removed from a boat. Something is not right.....— Bouncy_ 🥀 (@TianaHRR) July 5, 2023
44.
“i’d fix him” i wouldn’t. i’d put him in a small cardboard box n shake it very hard— del!lah 🦇 (@phemcel) July 6, 2023
45.
one time i had to take a drug test for work and they called me and were like so you tested positive for amphetamine and cocaine and i was like oh its ok im prescribed adderall and they were like yea….but the cocaine….. anyways i did not get the job 🙏— feral rat k-hole girl (@legallyisisane) July 12, 2023
46.
Dawg I applied to JP Morgan last night and they sent me a rejection letter first thing in the AM. HR working overnight or sumn ???? Damn— Joe. (@Fly_Air_Walker) July 12, 2023
47.
[touching his protein powder] promise you'll stop .. for me— mariana (@pastapilled) July 4, 2023
48.
The only reason I put beads on my daughters hair is to alert myself on when she’s coming so I can hide my snacks 😭— Mfonabasi (@fonabasi) July 7, 2023
49.
the flight attendant when your bag is too big to be a carry on pic.twitter.com/121nIKLVA1— 🏋️♀️🦛 (@himbopottomus) July 9, 2023
50.
“my man, my man, my man” is the same thing as chanting bloody mary or candy man— $ (@shytoosaucy) July 8, 2023
51.
girl dinner 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/B4DJo1uUKJ— sarah rose etter (@sarahroseetter) July 11, 2023
52.
i need to smoke a blunt w her pic.twitter.com/WTT2QtxHPH— firecracker (@badvvvibes) July 13, 2023
53.
seeing people wearing apple watches is so funny like go off ben 10— hatsune shitski (@zephanijong) June 7, 2023
54.
Haven't said "Wowzers" for a long time, probably due to grief.— Unknown Shrew (@shrewtape) April 21, 2023
55.
Sending this to my friend at the function when it’s time to go https://t.co/sWR2eEA1cs— probably cam (@camwasnthere) June 13, 2023
57.
black mirror episode where a girl takes a selfy and shes like what the fuckkkk— ivy ✡︎ (@wolktress) June 1, 2023
59.
This isn’t the work of alcohol https://t.co/f1FxQdgCFN— Alaye (@DeeGBP) June 2, 2023
60.
Ill come but is it ok if i wear my default outfit— danlet (@evildanevil) June 4, 2023
61.
“queer joy” “queer heartbreak” “queer sociality” how about getting a queer job so you can make some queer money— biggus gluteus magnus maximus (@yourhammergirl) June 10, 2023
62.
Allot of y’all gone reach 25 and realize you haven’t done nothing with your life but get pregnant & fight. THE LIFE OF A PITBULL— , (@sgrate_) June 10, 2023
63.
As gay people, it is our right to lie to straight coworkers when they ask what we did over the weekend.— Kiki (@ettapuss) June 12, 2023
64.
Knowing how to right click on a MacBook requires at least a master’s degree.— Let Them Eat Cake Boss (@Kyla_Lacey) June 2, 2023
65.
got a little too high and now i can’t watch my movie because i know they’re all just pretending pic.twitter.com/3BzJNGtlh1— 🧚🏾♀️ (@romanroyco) June 3, 2023
66.
As a Los Angeles babysitter I have seen children’s birthday parties that would make Bernie Sanders kill himself— ellory smith (@ellorysmith) June 14, 2023
67.
“do you know excel”— merrin (@wowzowee) June 15, 2023
no, but i know kindness. i know friendship. i know love. i know how to see the world in a grain of sand, and heaven in a wildflower. i know how to hold Infinity in the palm of my hand, and eternity in an hour.
68.
this pic.twitter.com/32TZSYSm8X https://t.co/48vVHtOjHI— sami 🥀 (@scarletxmars) May 12, 2023
69.
I'm done eating edibles why me and my cousin riding around looking for me— NOONIEE🖤👩🏽🎤 (@noonie_2x) May 7, 2023
70.
Five months into 2023 and class of 2020 still talking about having no prom . HEAL!!!— jax (@jaxajueny) May 9, 2023
71.
Oh he got my ass.. pic.twitter.com/COq9TygPoi— possiblykimrichards (@psblykimrichrds) May 10, 2023
72.
I know it smelled crazy in there. pic.twitter.com/2LqbspOYqA— Kevín (@KevOnStage) May 8, 2023
73.
A girl can curate a mood but it takes a woman to birth a VIBE— 𓆸 (@evakhahar) May 12, 2023
74.
my boyfriend had to redo some of his law school applications bc he checked yes to LGBTQA he thought A stood for ally— Grace (@gracecamille_) May 17, 2023
😭😭😭😭😭😭
75.
me when my mom starts being rude to the person that's just trying to do their job pic.twitter.com/SBkmVQ4VNg— Usman Tariq (@koi_takleef) May 14, 2023
76.
you “notify anyway” bitches will burn in hell.— ★ kiki!! ★ (@shibukiki) May 16, 2023
77.
she's a 10 but she audibly gasps whenever she hears a one direction song playing while out in public— Rohit⁹¹ 🍒💌 (@91FINEROHIT) May 30, 2023
78.
monthly reminder not to send that text btw ☠️☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/txg4ErGDN4— lotus (@chariziard) May 30, 2023
79.
i be vibing to partition and then remember she’s talking about jay z…. pic.twitter.com/pLl30GGkSv— mari 🤓 (@e_rthangel) May 29, 2023
80.
The real question is, what is living doing for me???!!! https://t.co/vofUPWdoJi— sasuke hate account. (@krispykuf) May 25, 2023