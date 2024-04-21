14 Famous People Who Were Teenagers When They Got Married To Controversially Older People

Demi Moore was only 17 when she married Freddy Moore who was around 28 or 29.

1. Kim Kardashian was 19 when she eloped with 30-year-old Damon Thomas, a music producer.

Kim Kardashian in a patterned dress; Person in a suit with a red pocket square
They married in 2000. They separated in 2003 and Kim filed for divorce in 2003, citing emotional and physical abuse from Damon.

2. Olivia Wilde was 19 when she and 27-year-old Tao Ruspoli got married.

Two individuals smiling and posing together, one in a black shirt and the other in a fringed gold dress
They eloped in 2003 and Oliva filed for divorce in 2011, citing irreconcilable differences.

3. Uma Thurman was 19 when she and 31-year-old Gary Oldman married each other.

Uma Thurman in a white dress with a black jacket, and Andrew McCarthy in a black suit and white shirt
They divorced two years after getting married.

4. Cher was 18 when she married Sonny Bono, her first husband, who was 29.

Two people wearing matching blue turtlenecks with scarves under a textured backdrop
They were married for 13 years, and Cher claimed the marriage ended for many reasons, including feeling controlled by Sonny.

Two individuals posing for a photo, one with glasses and a striped top, the other with sunglasses atop their head
They were married for five years. 

6. Melanie Griffith was 18 when she married Don Johnson who was 26.

Two people sitting casually, smiling, with one&#x27;s arm around the other. They wear vintage style casual clothing
They divorced, remarried, had their only child, Dakota Johnson, and eventually divorced again. 

7. Shirley Temple was 17 when she married John Agar who was in his early 20s.

Man in military uniform beside a woman in a tiara and white dress holding flowers. They are both glancing to their left
They had a child and divorced five years later. 

8. Drew Barrymore was 19 when she married 31-year-old Jeremy Thomas.

Two people smiling at the camera, one wearing a black shirt and the other a purple top
They were only married for 19 days. 

9. Bo Derek was 19 and John Derek was 49 when they got married.

Man and woman walking side by side; man in glasses and casual attire, woman in striped sweater and blue boots with pink hat
They stayed married until John Derke's death in 1998. 

10. Marilyn Monroe and James Dougherty were 16 and 21, respectively, when they tied the knot.

Bride in a long gown and groom in a tuxedo standing together, smiling at their wedding
They were married for about four years. 

11. Elizabeth Taylor was 18 when she married Conrad Hilton Jr. who was 24.

Newlywed couple, bride in a gown with a voluminous veil, groom in a tuxedo, smiling as they walk hand in hand
They were married for only eight months due to Hilton's “gambling, drinking, and abusive behavior."

12. Milla Jovovich was 16 and Shawn Andrews was 21 when they got hitched.

Two separate images: The first is of a woman wearing a sleeveless black v-neck dress posing with her hand on her head. The second is of a man in a layered outfit with a beanie
They got married secretly and her mother annulled it two months later. 

13. Courtney Stodden was 16 when they got married to 51-year-old Doug Hutchinson.

Two people on red carpet, man in black shirt and jacket, woman in white outfit and holding a gold clutch
They were legally married for nine years. While writing their memoir, Stodden spoke out about the "abuse" and "grooming" they experienced while in the marriage.

14. And finally, Taran Noah Smith from Home Improvement was 17 when he got married to 32-year-old Heidi van Pelt.

Two people posing; one in a blue sequined dress with an oversized bow, the other in a red checkered suit jacket
The two had a son and divorced after six years. 