1.
Kim Kardashian was 19 when she eloped with 30-year-old Damon Thomas, a music producer.
2.
Olivia Wilde was 19 when she and 27-year-old Tao Ruspoli got married.
3.
Uma Thurman was 19 when she and 31-year-old Gary Oldman married each other.
4.
Cher was 18 when she married Sonny Bono, her first husband, who was 29.
5.
Demi Moore was only 17 when she married Freddy Moore who was around 28 or 29.
6.
Melanie Griffith was 18 when she married Don Johnson who was 26.
7.
Shirley Temple was 17 when she married John Agar who was in his early 20s.
8.
Drew Barrymore was 19 when she married 31-year-old Jeremy Thomas.
9.
Bo Derek was 19 and John Derek was 49 when they got married.
10.
Marilyn Monroe and James Dougherty were 16 and 21, respectively, when they tied the knot.
11.
Elizabeth Taylor was 18 when she married Conrad Hilton Jr. who was 24.
12.
Milla Jovovich was 16 and Shawn Andrews was 21 when they got hitched.
13.
Courtney Stodden was 16 when they got married to 51-year-old Doug Hutchinson.
14.
And finally, Taran Noah Smith from Home Improvement was 17 when he got married to 32-year-old Heidi van Pelt.