    31 Infuriating Screenshots Of Bosses Who Were Beyond Entitled And Controlling

    "If you call out on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday it is an automatic suspension for a week."

    Ajani Bazile-Dutes
    by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This boss who told employees they wouldn't be paid for overtime:

    &quot;All unapproved over time will not be added to time card&quot;
    u/deathlobster137 / Via reddit.com

    2. This boss who didn't pay their employees for several months and then begged them to help with a new assignment:

    Boss owes $21K for one month and part of previous month and in the meantime asks employee to take on another protocol and get another employee to help out
    u/iammunukutla / Via reddit.com

    3. This boss who forced employees to stand their whole shift:

    &quot;Not for employee use&quot; posted on a chair
    u/m_zayd / Via reddit.com

    4. This boss who asked an employee to push back their brother's birthday plans:

    Boss asks if worker can cover someone else&#x27;s shift, then says they can let the worker go at 8:30 to celebrate brother&#x27;s bday, and when worker says they have a 6:15 dinner appt, boss asks if they can push it back
    u/Unfair-Swing / Via reddit.com

    5. This boss who changed the rules for calling out on weekends:

    &quot;If you call out on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday it is an automatic suspension for a week.&quot;
    u/bigbadmeanman / Via reddit.com

    6. This boss who asked their employee to put down their dog on a day that didn't conflict with work:

    Worker putting their dog down Sat night says they can&#x27;t work Sunday and are trying to find coverage; boss: &quot;it&#x27;s not going to be approved&quot; if they can&#x27;t find coverage and don&#x27;t come in, and can they &quot;do it on a night where you don&#x27;t work the next day&quot;
    u/lailette / Via reddit.com

    7. This boss who had the audacity to post this inappropriate and exclusionary job listing:

    &quot;Wanted&quot; ad on door: &quot;Part-time bar staff&quot; &quot;must have double D breasts, a great smile, and a good attitude, but men can also apply!!!&quot;
    u/Ilitorate_Author / Via reddit.com

    8. This boss who asked if their employee's probation officer could visit them at work instead of the employee taking the day off:

    Employee texts saying they can&#x27;t work at the restaurant tomorrow &#x27;cause probation officer doesn&#x27;t say when they&#x27;re going to show up and boss asks if they can just tell the PO that they&#x27;re at work
    u/cunnyslam / Via reddit.com

    9. This boss who threatened to humiliate employees for using their phone:

    &quot;If I see anyone breaking this rule, you will be publicly flogged and humiliated.&quot;
    u/Ambitious_Suspect_51 / Via reddit.com

    10. This boss who told customers not to tip the staffers:

    &quot;No Tipping Policy&quot;
    u/Orangutanengineering / Via reddit.com

    11. These bosses who pay their servers $3 per hour and asked customers to tip more:

    Fireside Grille says they pay their &quot;girls&quot; (servers and bartenders) $3 an hour when Tennessee minimum wage is $2 and 17 cents an hour, &quot;they depend on tips for their pay,&quot; and scolds customers for being stingy
    u/DeviantDahlia / Via reddit.com

    12. This boss who placed this reminder posted in the admin hall:

    &quot;NO CRYING. NO WHINING.&quot;
    u/ultraramz355 / Via reddit.com

    13. This boss who — I kid you not — made employees use hallway passes:

    &quot;Hallway Pass&quot;
    u/Cynical_Egg / Via reddit.com

    14. This boss who told employees they had to work on Christmas Eve no matter what:

    A notice letting people know they have to work on Christmas Eve
    u/joashajo / Via reddit.com

    15. This boss who posted a job listing for a receptionist who would also be an office manager AND a social media manager, for $8.50 an hour:

    Hours for receptionist/customer care rep are 7:45am-6pm; job involves overseeing communication internally and with public, managing appts and animal records, screen and direct all calls, monitor voicemails, oversee volunteers and donations
    u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

    16. This boss whose daily affirmation was wildly inappropriate:

    &quot;Your triggers are your responsibility&quot;
    u/mykarachi_Ur_jabooty / Via reddit.com

    17. This boss who put a "motivational" Post-it on the office bulletin:

    &quot;You can not have a filet mignon lifestyle with a hot dog work ethic.&quot;
    u/VariationNo7192 / Via reddit.com

    18. This boss who was trying to fill a position but had one outdated requirement:

    Person complains that none of the &quot;talented&quot; candidates sent a follow-up thank-you email but also admits that the company doesn&#x27;t respond to applicants they aren&#x27;t interested in
    u/ExitTheDonut / Via reddit.com

    19. This boss who made employees clock in and out for lunch:

    &quot;Failure to do so will result in 45 minutes deducted from your time card.&quot;
    u/Generic_Luser_Name / Via reddit.com

    20. This boss who made a new rule telling employees they could not have access to their personal belongings:

    &quot;No personal items allowed in the building til further notice!!&quot;
    u/Cheek_Sorry / Via reddit.com

    21. This boss who told employees that they were being timed for bathroom breaks AND they couldn't use their phones there:

    &quot;No cell phone allowed&quot;
    u/Sir_Garbus / Via reddit.com

    22. This boss who announced that employees would no longer be provided water:

    &quot;We are no longer able to provide water for the team&quot;
    u/harveytheham / Via reddit.com

    23. This boss who prefers that their assistant have an MBA but will only pay $12.50 an hour:

    An &quot;OCD, total perfectionist and member of MENSA but people love me&quot; real estate broker needs an &quot;everything part-time person&quot; to take care of the house, go shopping, water plants, answer emails, walk dogs, driver, etc; &quot;MBA preferred&quot;
    u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

    24. This boss who posted this sign that was very telling of the kind of work environment they created:

    &quot;Employess must dry their tears beofre returning to work.&quot;
    u/WinnebagoWreckr / Via reddit.com

    25. This boss who literally never let their employees take time off:

    A list of days people can&#x27;t take off work
    u/sleepybot0524 / Via reddit.com

    26. This boss who put up a sign encouraging employees to do work outside of their job description:

    &quot;Never say &#x27;That&#x27;s not my job.&#x27;&quot;
    u/RamyKhashroom / Via reddit.com

    27. This boss who put up a "motivational" poster that was just asking their employees to do more work and tend to their boss in every single way:

    A &quot;Just Once I Wish My Employees Would Say&quot; poster with boxes containing messages like &quot;We decided to work this weekend to get ahead!&quot; &quot;I just love your meetings!&quot; and &quot;Given the chance to keep working here, I would gladly accept a cut in pay!&quot;
    u/WorriedOrchid / Via reddit.com

    28. This boss who asked their employee to paint three murals FOR FREE:

    Worker asks if they can paint the huge murals as part of an extra shift and the manager thinks they&#x27;re being unreasonable
    u/BeeJohansen / Via reddit.com
    Worker says they&#x27;re asking for minimum wage and the boss says they have to think about it
    u/BeeJohansen / Via reddit.com

    29. This boss who asked employees not to charge their phones at work because it was "stealing electricity":

    All-caps note on wall saying that no one can charge their electronic devices on the premises because it&#x27;s &quot;theft of electricity and you may find a deduction has been made from your pay&quot;
    u/Mordakkai / Via reddit.com

    30. This boss who fired someone and then asked them for help:

    Employee tells boss who fired them hours before their dad died of metastatic bone cancer and who showed no empathy when the dad went into hospice that they have no info about the accounts that the boss doesn&#x27;t have and don&#x27;t contact them again
    u/Sarelbar / Via reddit.com

    31. And lastly, this boss who offered to pay people with sandwiches:

    Message says two employees quit and asks if anyone knows anyone who can volunteer until they can find new staff, and says they would be grateful and &quot;even give you a sandwich&quot;
    u/LikeA_Tomato / Via reddit.com