    19 People Who Ended Someone's Whole Existence With Just Their Words

    Ajani Bazile-Dutes
    by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This person who gave their honest feedback:

    &quot;What did you cook that under? A heated argument?&quot;
    u/itssamix / Via reddit.com

    2. This person who dragged someone's bitter ex:

    &quot;Fact that he&#x27;s not going for just looks anymore means that you taught him a valuable lesson.&quot;
    u/JENKIDAMA44 / Via reddit.com

    3. This person who had the most genius comeback when someone tried to roast them:

    &quot;What did the 2 say to the 9&quot;
    u/AnkitNemivant / Via reddit.com

    4. This person who obliterated someone in the Facebook comments:

    &quot;So who&#x27;s the lucky guy?&quot;
    u/K0TT-G / Via reddit.com

    5. This person who referred someone to their boss:

    &quot;I am my own boss, you wet wipe.&quot;
    u/Astronomylover999999 / Via reddit.com

    6. This person who passionately disputed someone's opinion:

    &quot;The orange juice after toothpaste of tweets&quot;
    u/Fast_Hornet5964 / Via reddit.com

    7. This person who regretted their decision to watch a new standup special:

    &quot;I illegally streamed this and still have buyers remorse&quot;
    u/lotusflower1995 / Showtime / Via reddit.com

    8. This person who was fed up with the return-to-office propaganda:

    &quot;you&#x27;re the exact reason the rest of us wanna stay home&quot;
    u/MsSeraphim / Via reddit.com

    9. This person who called someone out for lacking common sense:

    &quot;Wisdom pursues you, however, you have always been able to run faster.&quot;
    u/Lord_Harkonan / Via reddit.com

    10. This person who responded to someone's corny advances perfectly:

    &quot;Yeah unfortunately I needed something that wasn&#x27;t only good for maybe 3 or 4 pumps.&quot;
    u/The_Iron_Grip / Via reddit.com

    11. This person who might've switched to T-Mobile:

    &quot;I&#x27;d rather give a rabid skunk a proctology exam in a closet than ever deal with AT&amp;amp;T again.&quot;
    u/3tarzina / Via reddit.com

    12. This person who did not agree with someone's take on TikTok:

    &quot;She looks and sound like she got her degree from tiktok&quot;
    u/itssamix / Via reddit.com

    13. This person who...certainly had a way with words:

    &quot;Its 7 am and I just witnessed a murder with words&quot;
    u/LoLimdying19 / Via reddit.com

    14. This person who didn't hold back when answering a teacher's evaluation:

    &quot;If I had one hour to live, I&#x27;d spend it in this class because it feels like an eternity.&quot;
    u/LoLimdying19 / Via reddit.com

    15. This person who was helping someone write their Tinder bio:

    &quot;my dream career is to work in a chocolate factory.&quot;
    u/Shinigam_i / Via reddit.com

    16. This person who insulted someone in an extremely specific way:

    &quot;You seem like the type of person that puts toilet paper on the dispenser backwards, then wipes from front to back and tosses it into the trash.&quot;
    u/pruttepuden / Via reddit.com

    17. This person who felt that calling someone "dumb" just wouldn't suffice:

    &quot;I completely understand if this is too sensitive or too personal of a question, so feel free not to answer, but were you homeschooled by a pigeon?&quot;
    u/mstarrbrannigan / Via reddit.com

    18. This person who had secondhand boredom from someone else's relationship:

    &quot;I hear they&#x27;re getting together for unseasoned chicken and white rice tonight...&quot;
    u/witcchii / Via reddit.com

    19. And this person who answered someone's question in the shadiest way:

    &quot;turn your screen off&quot;
    u/Iam_Unknwon17 / Via reddit.com