I Can't Stop Laughing At These 29 People And The Things They Posted On The Internet This Month So Far
"People really don't know what to do with their lives and BOOM, master's degree."
I can't believe that we're halfway through September and only have a few months left in 2023. To distract yourself from the concept of time, here are some of the best tweets from this month so far:
1.
i think white people should care less about having swag. thats not for u. try for spunk or moxie— caila (@HEARTAVl) September 13, 2023
2.
*touching his receding hairline* who did this to u— Kira (@mycatmisu) September 13, 2023
3.
i went there and everyone knew you pic.twitter.com/gGSvzDaE3c— bi genius (@gothtallaght) September 3, 2023
4.
My buddy who works at Area 51 said spongebob is real and they test medicines on him— pj (@pjayevans) September 4, 2023
5.
everything is $15. it used to be $10 but we skipped $12 and went straight to 15. it isn’t right— 𝔐icah (@cia__asset) September 8, 2023
6.
10 years old me was so gagged seeing Beyoncé get down like this fidhdhd pic.twitter.com/ZWo3NXBa6B— Nicolas is happy (@niggaolas) September 8, 2023
7.
“teenage girl in her 20s” is to gen z as “adulting is hard” is to millennials— jaycat (@rotttendotcom) September 9, 2023
8.
every year the VMAs are like “Pucci Squirt has just hit the red carpet with their girlfriend Penelope Meningitis. Squirt is nominated for 17 VMAs tonight”— nolan (@anxiousdeluxe) September 13, 2023
9.
i’m losing my MIND i can’t stop watching this pic.twitter.com/kVsXik35sC— Evie🤭 (@eiveeiveeive) September 12, 2023
10.
Damn i can’t help the dj with his equipment???? https://t.co/nq8Udkprdz— UGHLEE ⭐️ (@ILYBrittnei) September 14, 2023
11.
desperately trying to scrub the nightclub stamp off my hand before work got me feeling like this pic.twitter.com/R8eQ93LttL— emmy ! :-) (@punkflop) September 2, 2023
12.
I just know she doesn’t fuck around when it comes to kohls cash pic.twitter.com/vCIbVYXgJ8— Troy Meaz (@TroyMeaz) September 2, 2023
13.
the first bowl of cereal makes you want a second but the second makes you wish you stopped at the first— jay ✰ (@jayythewave) September 2, 2023
14.
she would really serve these quiet luxury, equestrian off-season, moneyed prep school with a hint of skank ensembles just to get chased through abandoned warehouses by a bitch in a hoodie https://t.co/zT2wE3By7y— roro, PhD (@fuglibetty) September 3, 2023
15.
Went on a date with a guy and he tweeted “I love my men a little ugly” right after pic.twitter.com/6LvuouwWjp— m (@midosommar) September 6, 2023
16.
Only thing a 26 yr old man can do for you is turn 27 https://t.co/ktMGB1eOZa— ራሀል (@AFRlCUZ) September 7, 2023
17.
i feel like disney XD was created solely as an attempt to weed out the gays— jimmy (@jimmyoutsold) September 7, 2023
18.
Babe do you remember our first ever bit together— tatum (@planetgraves) September 7, 2023
19.
fem tops be like “yeah you like that you little flop?”— dyl (@speckvoices) September 7, 2023
20.
Whew Lawd, if D.A.R.E. could see us now 😮💨🤭— Homo spirit Activate! (@durandbernarr) September 8, 2023
21.
People rly don't know what to do w their lives and BOOM masters degree— anti pigeon (@aluminiummaiden) September 8, 2023
22.
Me: I’m a writer— Ginny Hogan (@ginnyhogan_) September 8, 2023
Them: so you write?
Me: let’s not get carried away
23.
i get high and start sitting like this pic.twitter.com/X9R9e3QHWt— dry bones (@drearmll) September 6, 2023
24.
in my first uber pool and we’re about to pick up the second passenger omg pic.twitter.com/UQQxViYUI5— drew (@hydratedangel) September 10, 2023
25.
WHATSGSGSHHSBSHSHSGSGZBSBSNSBD pic.twitter.com/iJ9HCOvIxy— mother theresa updates (@selgod23) September 12, 2023
26.
spoke up for myself at the nail salon today!! pic.twitter.com/S7DWGvsXMj— niccoya ⭐️ (@niccoyat) September 12, 2023
27.
Why must a movie be “good” ? Is it not enough to sit somewhere dark and see a beautiful face, huge?— mike ginn (@shutupmikeginn) February 22, 2018
28.
“REPRESENTATIVE ! ” https://t.co/7zOwRYJVZ1 pic.twitter.com/vBXmpJk6dd— ✨ (@Chaantellie) September 13, 2023
29.
The air was crisp this morning, i can start playing "Silent Night"?— Tittygate 2023 (@jiggyjayy2) September 14, 2023