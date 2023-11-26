24 Hysterical Things People Actually Posted On The Internet This Month So Far That I Can't Get Out Of My Head
"If you were raised by a 'burgers are just as good without the bun' mom you may be entitled to financial compensation for the psychological damage you endured."
Somehow we're already halfway through November and almost done with 2023. 😳 With time moving so quickly, you might've missed some of these hysterical jokes from Twitter over the past couple of weeks. Take a look:
And follow the accounts that made you laugh so your Twitter timeline will be even better!
1.
when a weird guy is hot it’s rlly cool but when a hot guy is weird it’s seriously so scary— rev (@wallyworrld_) November 14, 2023
2.
having gay roommates is so unserious bc what do you mean “we should watch every live performance of god is a woman and rank them” NO we should do the dishes— jimmy (@jimmyoutsold) November 14, 2023
3.
how it feels using all of my willpower to not say “this is just like sex and the city” every 3 minutes while getting lunch with friends pic.twitter.com/olIpHLJQuG— mothman (@grantisdumb) November 14, 2023
4.
My hanging plants whenever I water them pic.twitter.com/Z4HahhEC2W— BAD BRO (@brotaminz) November 15, 2023
5.
this is literally the greatest way to end a convo https://t.co/KoMQFrCuzd— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) November 14, 2023
6.
if you were raised by a “burgers are just as good without the bun” mom you may be entitled to financial compensation for the psychological damage you endured— latke (@latkedelrey) November 14, 2023
7.
https://t.co/mO87OuIDjM pic.twitter.com/DWb02TOhfC— mioko ☆ (@G1RLSLUVMIYO) November 14, 2023
8.
customers starting to call me by my name now… pic.twitter.com/R70ts4CE5c— ❒ (@RlCKYRAGE) November 14, 2023
9.
Sooo cold outside… UNIQLO Heattech save me. Save me UNIQLO Heattech…— meg (@banhmigoddess) November 14, 2023
10.
calling it a situationship is crazy when the situation is they dont want u— ✦ eve ✦ (@impossiblyeve) November 12, 2023
11.
what could he have possibly done to deserve this https://t.co/N9MUKKogke— Brokey McNiggerson (@UGRebrand) November 15, 2023
12.
“Unlimited PTO” when a real live laugh lover shows up …. pic.twitter.com/yY6rrx0sRi— Nordic Latté Dad (@cantquitballing) November 10, 2023
13.
Taylor Swift has a man flying overseas to see her and I can’t even get a text back— 💫 (@heyjaeee) November 12, 2023
My friend: yea you’re also not worth a billion dollars pic.twitter.com/vnfE5bfJPe
14.
me every time I smoke pic.twitter.com/ScvEBVlrSu— miss maryjane (@thegassery) November 11, 2023
15.
Me after reading the sentence “This isn’t your Mother’s Mean Girls” pic.twitter.com/GQTmRtpmrC— Jon (@prasejeebus) November 8, 2023
16.
Hormones? I sure hope she does— ugh (@ughfinewhatever) November 7, 2023
17.
8AM before 7AM on— Shafeeq (@Y2SHAF) November 5, 2023
your 9-5 your day off pic.twitter.com/k0gi9Siugz
18.
How i be staring at the customer while neither of us acknowledge we went to High School together for 4 years pic.twitter.com/xR3C5f75Gl— Jared (@Name3309) November 3, 2023
19.
when someone insults me but it’s actually a pretty creative one that i’ve never heard before pic.twitter.com/fmwIF4W1u7— 𝕽 (@lowkyric) November 3, 2023
20.
Landlords rule pic.twitter.com/0VUhwXIxtT— Female Riddler ꧁꧂ (@hornymermaid69) November 3, 2023
21.
if u on a party flyer, u jus too deep in the streets for me— marky mark (@MARKYTRENICE) October 26, 2023
22.
when u smile at a baby in public and they smiles back pic.twitter.com/t18nsI5Sg4— Invis🧜♀️ (@invis4yo) November 4, 2023
23.
me: *on a date* i’m from a broken home— leon 🌟 (@witchdaddio) November 4, 2023
bob the builder: *bites lip* how broken
24.
me meeting rihanna pic.twitter.com/tFy0g5G1kW— leon 🌟 (@witchdaddio) November 4, 2023