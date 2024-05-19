Sorry, But I Can't Stop Laughing At These 29 Wild Online Posts From This Month So Far
"Choose a major you love and you'll never work a day in your life because that field isn't hiring."
May is halfway over, so you know it's time for me to share some of the funniest viral jokes on Twitter that you've probably missed. Here are some of the best tweets from this month so far:
your low follower count and delicate waist excite me— bella dilaudid (dill-a-ū-dēd) (@sulfidehex) May 11, 2024
told oomf i’m a people pleaser and he said “name three people that are actually pleased with you” pic.twitter.com/YDCCxzT55N— c h r i s (@mych3micalswift) May 11, 2024
babe are you okay? you haven't said that's that me espresso once today..— mariana (@pastapilled) May 8, 2024
may i be the fourth with you or whatever they say pic.twitter.com/Vi1UVEEk1g— amaya (@himbokisser) May 4, 2024
big ears are so hot like yes dumbo what that trunk do— aidan ꨄ︎ (@RottenPlumz) May 1, 2024
I go to Chipotle get the same shit & my total be different every time 😂— ✰ 𝓔 (@moniib0) May 1, 2024
you’d think fixing your sleep schedule and getting your shit together would help, but now you’re just awake at 7 am with a lot more time to think about it— yap god (@malalaormalaika) May 15, 2024
Pushing 40 and can’t host?? Girl move OUT ‼️‼️😭😭😭— j 💗 (@localbrowntwink) May 13, 2024
Mother’s Day so funny cause your friend could be cussing their mom down for how they traumatized them for weeks then you’ll see them post her with a a caption like ‘my lifeline… I love you like the stars love the moon’— tt (@_tteja) May 13, 2024
When u go to ur friends house & their dog is ugly— ً (@labyerenth) May 12, 2024
Bf turned over in his sleep and put his arm around me and said “I love you Jason”… my name is Kenny pic.twitter.com/zK9mvDNexr— woah kenny (@kennybeets) May 13, 2024
If ur phone is on military time that’s all I need to know abt u to know ur annoying— Slizzy McGuire (@givebigmamakiss) May 7, 2024
If I was a detective I’d probably be like “come on tellllll meeeee “— Jack Profound (@godisangryatme) May 8, 2024
Looking at my barber knowing no matter what happens I’ll be unhappy with the result pic.twitter.com/Ja3Xe4nWwM— Sean Patrick (@sefo22) May 13, 2024
Do NOT let me into ur restroom!! Imma google ur prescriptions and find out what’s really goin on— gjörk (@mixedfruit_) May 12, 2024
pls take care of urself n ur health bc when the doctors/surgeons of generation X retire y’all will have no choice but to see amputationsbydeja✨ on ig— 𓂃౨ৎ (@pinkfr1day) May 10, 2024
sometimes i wish i could just say “ngl i get a big social climber vibe from you” and walk away— sab (@sickysab) May 10, 2024
lady walked up to me and my bf and said “aweee you’re still in the honeymoon phase… enjoy” pic.twitter.com/RVDggaxFsM— seb ♡ (@lovesickseba) May 14, 2024
The men are rapping about taking ozempic and getting lipo…WE NEED MECHANICS— Amari Symoné (@MarMarr08) May 4, 2024