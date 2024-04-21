I Can't Stop Laughing At The Ridiculous Things These 36 People Posted Online This Month So Far
"Well, allergy pill, the important thing is that you tried."
April is flying by, and there have already been too many amazing viral jokes on Twitter that you've probably missed. Here are some of the best tweets from this month so far:
1.
be thinking i look mysterious af and my backpack be wide open— kira. (@kiratunechi) April 12, 2024
2.
My teen is taking the SAT today. As we were walking out the door, I asked her if she needed a special pencil. She looked at me and said We take it on computers. The air hung quiet between us. Oh I said. Huh I said. It’s the first year she added If it makes you feel any better.— Mary (@AnniemuMary) April 10, 2024
3.
crush: *showing me pictures of her family* look at my mom when she was 20 omg she slayed— kc (@powcampsurvivor) April 9, 2024
me: *trying to use gay slang so she’ll sleep with me later* yeah she looks like a cunt
4.
danced and flirted with a SHIRTLESS man in a gay bar for like 30 mins last night only for him to say he’s actually straight when i asked for his number pic.twitter.com/bjPcEKWKdQ— chase. (@cfree94) April 7, 2024
5.
eating your lunch in your car at work is the adult version of the high school bathroom stall.— .:RiotGrlErin:. (@RiotGrlErin) April 11, 2024
6.
stop putting songs on your ig post PLEASE I am begging— troythedesigner 🦂 (@troythedesigner) April 15, 2024
7.
All day q1 and q2 this and that. Keep the corporate jargon at work lol— RR (@goodgalre) April 1, 2024
8.
facebook is not a real place pic.twitter.com/aaylwDCuOR— $𝔩𝔞𝔭☃️ (@slvppy) April 2, 2024
9.
“Situationships” aren’t so bad. You often learn about a new brand or restaurant— sigh swoon (@sighswoon) April 2, 2024
11.
April 7, 2024
12.
sex and the city is so comforting cause these bitches were in there 30s being dumb ass hoes. so real.— Rosa (@RoseyPears) April 8, 2024
13.
love when my b*ss airs out his w*rk frustrations to me and says “i don’t know why i’m telling you this” after he lets some inside intel slip like sorry king i have an aura about me that makes people wanna queen out, your natural defenses are slipping— rei menounos (@boyboygenius) April 9, 2024
14.
employees should get 25-30 hungover days off a year and possibly even more if you really like getting drunk— Dopey The Dumbfuck (@pete_irons87206) April 10, 2024
15.
I be sitting at a bar thinking I look like a bad bitch whole time I’m hunching my back— bex (@defnotbex) April 11, 2024
16.
getting dinner w friends is literally just like sex and the city— b (@gngbryce) April 12, 2024
17.
Requested my birthday off and was denied pic.twitter.com/UgGcaPyiDW— Joshua 🤠 (@fearlessjosh13) April 9, 2024
18.
no one:— KNOX (@knoxdotmp3) April 15, 2024
your unemployed friend at 4 PM on a tuesday: pic.twitter.com/k3Xc8hcCfk
19.
“you should do shrooms it’ll open your mind” is there a drug you’d recommend that would CLOSE my mind? perhaps lithium? a lobotomy?— nika (not a frog) (@sacralmatriarch) April 12, 2024
20.
being in your 20s is just constantly googling new degrees and jobs in an attempt to find something that would potentially spark a tiny bit of joy— bags by clairo (@smolproblem) April 14, 2024
21.
the gays definitely had other priorities in 1945 https://t.co/ES5zrGRbKA— samuele (@180_brat) April 14, 2024
22.
Well, allergy pill, the important thing is that you tried.— The Card (@JaggedAuthor) April 16, 2024