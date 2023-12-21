43 Things Gays Posted Online This Year That Are Funnier Than They Should Be
"Gay men will say, 'Let’s hang out,' then force you to watch three hours of Real Housewives episodes."
Gay Twitter had a lot to say this year, and since it's one of the funniest corners of the internet, you won't stop laughing at some of these viral tweets from this year:
And follow the accounts that made you laugh to make your Twitter feed even better!
1.
Some guy just woke me up at my train stop when I was headed home from work and was like hey I know this is your stop because we’ve talked on Grindr before. And that? That’s community honey— Josh Cotham (@JoshuaCotham) May 8, 2023
3.
me tapping his profile that states “NO TAPS” pic.twitter.com/ou1PmgBfy3— toekneepraysick (@tonypraysick) May 5, 2023
4.
*Someone viewed you on Grindr* pic.twitter.com/g1RARxocQX— Meh (@Spilling_The_T) October 8, 2023
6.
Should I check sniffies at Disneyland— dr. bitchcraft (@all_coopedup) October 29, 2023
7.
me after making my bf nut pic.twitter.com/cCS2Xb5FzU— QAnon Load (@badbussy_) May 8, 2023
8.
people would rather TOP a TWINK than STOP and THINK— sergio (@sxrgito) July 6, 2021
9.
Uncut men when you give them a little kiss pic.twitter.com/FFVJIckC0q— Margaretsnatchr (@margaretsnatchr) May 27, 2023
11.
If you have 😭 as your most used emoji then you really gay af like I really don’t know what to tell you— A (@fofequis) May 26, 2023
12.
POV: you’re a conservative during Pride Month pic.twitter.com/KFGm6UKz51— Mike T (@rhymeswithbeg) May 31, 2023
13.
It’s 2023 babe there are 2 gay cousins in every family— Andiamo (@awejones) June 1, 2023
16.
}^^{%]#]]#????💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/r3IgLQZ2Xv— sai | simon (@SaiB0i) August 20, 2023
17.
Bottoms will say “in my top era” and it’s because they have a fissure pic.twitter.com/N0dThFboTr— Mike✨ (@MikeBorses) August 4, 2023
18.
i hated u bitches in middle school “are you gay, don’t lie” bitch it’s 7am gtf out my face— KEES⭐️🕵🏾 (@keescrawford) July 4, 2023
20.
good morning pic.twitter.com/SgyJTW8F6r— Hunter Pippin (@HunterPippinPHL) August 12, 2023
21.
when i explained to my grandma that im bi she was like so you part time gay— BLOCKIANA (@beammeupblocki) August 18, 2023
23.
Rest up little one we’ve got a long month ahead pic.twitter.com/LpgxfjmBbm— ALEXANDER ROTH (@alexanderdroth) June 1, 2023
24.
he’s growing pic.twitter.com/Mx5UT94fah— iris ❤︎ ‧₊˚ (@irisdelany) June 7, 2023
25.
Happy Pride from my cleaning lady. pic.twitter.com/7vgbfG5rrY— Justin (@trojanjustin) June 2, 2023
26.
“queer joy” “queer heartbreak” “queer sociality” how about getting a queer job so you can make some queer money— youngthey never_broke_again (@yourhammergirl) June 10, 2023
27.
this is so real pic.twitter.com/HtCwJy8djm— sai | simon (@SaiB0i) June 29, 2023
28.
54 year old guys on Grindr at 2:34 AM: pic.twitter.com/fjSLW8Ae0h— James (@smokeismedicine) May 15, 2023
29.
gays stay in school 😭 pic.twitter.com/0DEoz3xEKN— Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) May 10, 2023
30.
me when i open the door to my grindr hook up: pic.twitter.com/KNmNAAB1gY— leon (@skyferrori) May 3, 2023
31.
this guy at my gym was hitting on me hard and we hooked up, then pretended he didn’t know me the next day… well, I just found out he has a whole ass GIRLFRIEND omg💀😵💫— david (@thedaviddoes) May 4, 2023
32.
screaming crying and throwing up pic.twitter.com/SHzFL4FyzJ— Nick (@nickarroll) May 8, 2023
33.
want to make more gay friends in nyc… pic.twitter.com/ow9s4nx3IM— m (@_mxher) May 22, 2023
34.
gay men will say “let’s hang out” then force you to watch 3 hours of real housewives episodes— scotty (@plathiandc) June 1, 2023
35.
You can’t tell me Trixie Mattel/Katya weren’t the first Barbie/Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/48z0oPfRxX— Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) July 7, 2023
36.
Gays love to be like “last night was a movie” but all they did was kiss two guys named Ryan— andy (@andyrockcandy) July 8, 2023
37.
grindr should have a “just woke up” vs “been up all night” filter— ✨ Mikey ✨ (@mikey_almeida) July 8, 2023
38.
Gays coming out of a bathroom stall like it’s a clown car— Mister Peanutbutter (@juanjo_ld) June 17, 2023
39.
Imagine finding out this way pic.twitter.com/VrVpGN1n3n— local swamp gay 🦝🦨🦉 (@localswampgay) May 24, 2023
40.
Company sent out a “Pride word search” companywide email and the word choices are CRAZY pic.twitter.com/oq1F4h38LL— Colyn (@colynelliott) June 8, 2023
41.
Gays now that circles are about to become extinct pic.twitter.com/9M0vj9DU8Q— 💫 (@heyjaeee) July 9, 2023
42.
4 divas were raptured here I fear pic.twitter.com/ZsG8jHIcbY— andy (@mnicpxedreamboy) July 5, 2023
43.
Remember the heroes who died for your FREEDOM! pic.twitter.com/xlWaAgkH3q— DreamLeaf 🌻 (@DreamLeaf5) July 5, 2023