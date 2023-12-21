Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

43 Things Gays Posted Online This Year That Are Funnier Than They Should Be

"Gay men will say, 'Let’s hang out,' then force you to watch three hours of Real Housewives episodes."

Ajani Bazile-Dutes
by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

BuzzFeed Staff

Gay Twitter had a lot to say this year, and since it's one of the funniest corners of the internet, you won't stop laughing at some of these viral tweets from this year:

And follow the accounts that made you laugh to make your Twitter feed even better!

1.

Twitter: @JoshuaCotham

2.

Twitter: @sadgayboi

3.

NBA / Twitter: @tonypraysick

4.

Bravo / Twitter: @Spilling_The_T

5.

DC / Twitter: @Dan21x

6.

Twitter: @all_coopedup

7.

Twitter: @badbussy_

8.

Twitter: @sxrgito

9.

Twitter: @margaretsnatchr

10.

Twitter: @stefenrc

11.

Twitter: @fofequis

12.

ABC / Seven Network / Twitter: @rhymeswithbeg

13.

Twitter: @awejones

14.

Twitter: @bklynb4by

15.

Twitter: @melofknblonde

16.

Twitter: @SaiB0i

17.

TBS / Twitter: @MikeBorses

18.

Twitter: @keescrawford

19.

Twitter: @jeauxxxx

20.

Twitter: @HunterPippinPHL

21.

Twitter: @beammeupblocki

22.

Twitter: @MONOS3XUAL

23.

Twitter: @alexanderdroth

24.

Twitter: @irisdelany

25.

Twitter: @trojanjustin

26.

Twitter: @yourhammergirl

27.

Twitter: @SaiB0i

28.

Twitter: @smokeismedicine

29.

Twitter: @bklynb4by

30.

NBA / Twitter: @skyferrori

31.

Twitter: @thedaviddoes

32.

Twitter: @nickarroll

33.

Twitter: @_mxher

34.

Twitter: @plathiandc

35.

Trixie and Katya / Twitter: @joeynolfi

36.

Twitter: @andyrockcandy

37.

Twitter: @mikey_almeida

38.

Twitter: @juanjo_ld

39.

Twitter: @localswampgay

40.

Twitter: @colynelliott

41.

VH1 / Twitter: @heyjaeee

42.

Twitter: @mnicpxedreamboy

43.

Twitter: @DreamLeaf5