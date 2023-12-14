20 People Who Had A Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Year At Work Than You

1.
This person who had to reorganize these bins after one of their coworkers knocked them all over:
2.
These people whose work computers got showered by a leak:
3.
This person whose arm got pinched in a metal door at their job:
4.
This person who had to clean up after the nastiest customers:
5.
This person who broke their leg minutes after clocking in to the first day at a new job:
6.
This person who found that someone had left the ice machine door open at night:
7.
This person whose coworkers left 45 minutes early and left them with the dishes:
8.
This person who cut their hand with a box cutter while on the job:
9.
This person who knocked over a ton of plates that were needed for an event:
10.
This person who had to clean up the theater after an awful audience:
11.
This person who showed up for Whoville day at work as the only person on theme:
12.
This person whose pants zipper broke right before a big meeting:
13.
This person whose boss wouldn't let them leave for five minutes to turn off their car headlights:
14.
This person who brought lunch to work and ended up having to eat something else anyway:
15.
This person who watched a customer's child spill goo all over a chair and the customer didn't apologize:
16.
This person who made a huge Uber Eats order that was then canceled:
17.
This person who came in to work and found the new tardy policy:
18.
This person who unfolded their "cash" tip at a restaurant:
19.
This person who opened up their free lunch after working a 12-hour shift:
20.
And lastly, this person who found another guest in their hotel while on a work trip: