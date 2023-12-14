Skip To Content
    20 People Who Had A Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way Worse Year At Work Than You

    A company gave employees a "complimentary lunch" that consisted of just a bag of chips and an apple.

    Ajani Bazile-Dutes
    by Ajani Bazile-Dutes

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This person who had to reorganize these bins after one of their coworkers knocked them all over:

    A bunch of bins that fell amid many still in rows
    u/BravoVogue / Via reddit.com

    2. These people whose work computers got showered by a leak:

    Water leaking from the ceiling above office desks
    u/garprice05 / Via reddit.com

    3. This person whose arm got pinched in a metal door at their job:

    Large purple bruises on a person&#x27;s raised underarm
    u/sipnspillon / Via reddit.com

    4. This person who had to clean up after the nastiest customers:

    A diaper left on a restaurant table
    u/dylanciaga / Via reddit.com

    5. This person who broke their leg minutes after clocking in to the first day at a new job:

    A broken leg
    u/square_2_square / Via reddit.com

    6. This person who found that someone had left the ice machine door open at night:

    A mountain of ice outside the machine
    u/rabblebowser / Via reddit.com

    7. This person whose coworkers left 45 minutes early and left them with the dishes:

    A sink full of dirty dishes
    u/Ima_nerd_and_proud / Via reddit.com

    8. This person who cut their hand with a box cutter while on the job:

    A wrapped hand holding a car wheel
    u/scottybeegood / Via reddit.com

    9. This person who knocked over a ton of plates that were needed for an event:

    Broken plates all over a hallway floor with a broom and trash can in the corner
    u/saibugs / Via reddit.com

    10. This person who had to clean up the theater after an awful audience:

    A trashed movie theater
    u/Key-Disaster-3682 / Via reddit.com

    11. This person who showed up for Whoville day at work as the only person on theme:

    A woman with Who hair
    u/Littlekiller0320 / Via reddit.com

    12. This person whose pants zipper broke right before a big meeting:

    Safety pins holding someone&#x27;s pants together
    u/illigal / Via reddit.com

    13. This person whose boss wouldn't let them leave for five minutes to turn off their car headlights:

    A car with its headlights on in a parking lot
    u/ItzSurgeBruh / Via reddit.com

    14. This person who brought lunch to work and ended up having to eat something else anyway:

    A person&#x27;s dropped food all over the floor
    u/Superbaker123 / Via reddit.com

    15. This person who watched a customer's child spill goo all over a chair and the customer didn't apologize:

    Stains on a small fabric chair
    u/Gigadodosaurus / Via reddit.com

    16. This person who made a huge Uber Eats order that was then canceled:

    Many containers of food lined up
    u/RyuuAraragi / Via reddit.com

    17. This person who came in to work and found the new tardy policy:

    &quot;if you arrive at 10:02, you will have to stay an extra 20 minutes...&quot;
    u/Jaded-Dot-5239 / Via reddit.com

    18. This person who unfolded their "cash" tip at a restaurant:

    &quot;You got pranked!&quot;
    u/zoomercoomer9000 / Via reddit.com

    19. This person who opened up their free lunch after working a 12-hour shift:

    Lays, an apple, and a bottle of water in a box
    u/AngryRaccoon44 / Via reddit.com

    20. And lastly, this person who found another guest in their hotel while on a work trip:

    Closeup of a bug
    u/stacker55 / Via reddit.com