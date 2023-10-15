    21 Times People Paid Someone To Design Something And Definitely Should've Asked For Their Money Back

    Some of these designs are ugly, and some are literally just dangerous.

    1. These anti-privacy bathroom walls:

    stall doors are completely transparent
    u/Ysisbr / Via reddit.com

    2. This deathtrap — I mean staircase:

    very narrow staircase leads to another staircase without a flat surface
    u/Opposite_Strategy_43 / Via reddit.com

    3. This gross and lazy draining system:

    sink drains straight to the drain on the floor
    u/princemaster / Via reddit.com

    4. This side-by-side urinal and unlockable sliding door:

    u/AGuThing / Via reddit.com

    5. This sidewalk a neighbor wanted to make "fancy" that turned out to be a slippery hazard:

    stone walkway with cones to caution for slips
    u/KSMO / Via reddit.com

    6. These confusing new years glasses:

    they read 20023 instead of 2023
    u/crudolph0828 / Via reddit.com

    7. This offensive open-concept kitchen:

    staircase in the middle of the kitchen
    u/Dahneeze / Via reddit.com

    8. This puzzle that's actually unsolvable:

    maze printed in a newspaper with no solution
    u/Heam21 / Via reddit.com

    9. These nearly identical bottles for toilet cleaner and dish liquid:

    u/Jonlevy93 / Via reddit.com

    10. This balcony that's waaaaay too low:

    people walking outside have to avoid hitting their heads on the balcony
    u/Snoo_90160 / Via reddit.com

    11. The location of this slide is great for children who like to get injured🙃:

    slide leading straight to a metal pole
    u/cheekymrs / Via reddit.com

    12. This design of a woman with cartoonishly long arms:

    u/Go_Crazyyy / Via reddit.com

    13. This misleading staircase where the last two steps are higher than the rest:

    u/david_pridson / Via reddit.com

    14. This house with a bunch of windows that looks like it's glitching:

    3-story house with tons of smaller windows
    u/Any-Classic-5733 / Via reddit.com

    15. This ugly, awkward, and uncomfortable bathroom setup:

    toilet covered in a tile seating area with the sink closeby
    u/Snoo_90160 / Via reddit.com

    16. This bathtub that's just a tragic slip-and-fall accident waiting to happen:

    tile leading to the tub creates an illusion that the ground is flat
    u/KlassyKlutz / Via reddit.com

    17. The message on this sign that should've been ordered differently:

    every child garbage, matters recycle
    u/toastisfree / Via reddit.com

    18. These apartment balconies that face the neighbors' balconies:

    u/Snoo_90160 / Via reddit.com

    19. These crappy tie-dye socks:

    the tie dye looks like poop stains
    u/Professional_Lunch43 / Via reddit.com

    20. This less-than-glorious hole between the bathroom stalls:

    a hole  where the toilet paper is so you can see into the other stall
    u/derpygamer2142 / Via reddit.com

    21. And this sign that'll give you a migraine if you attempt to read it:

    large letters in different sizes with no clear message
    u/mirest / Via reddit.com

