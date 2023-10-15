1.
These anti-privacy bathroom walls:
2.
This deathtrap — I mean staircase:
3.
This gross and lazy draining system:
4.
This side-by-side urinal and unlockable sliding door:
5.
This sidewalk a neighbor wanted to make "fancy" that turned out to be a slippery hazard:
6.
These confusing new years glasses:
7.
This offensive open-concept kitchen:
8.
This puzzle that's actually unsolvable:
9.
These nearly identical bottles for toilet cleaner and dish liquid:
10.
This balcony that's waaaaay too low:
11.
The location of this slide is great for children who like to get injured🙃:
12.
This design of a woman with cartoonishly long arms:
13.
This misleading staircase where the last two steps are higher than the rest:
14.
This house with a bunch of windows that looks like it's glitching:
15.
This ugly, awkward, and uncomfortable bathroom setup:
16.
This bathtub that's just a tragic slip-and-fall accident waiting to happen:
17.
The message on this sign that should've been ordered differently:
18.
These apartment balconies that face the neighbors' balconies:
19.
These crappy tie-dye socks:
20.
This less-than-glorious hole between the bathroom stalls:
21.
And this sign that'll give you a migraine if you attempt to read it: