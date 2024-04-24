1.
This petty roommate who wrote a message in marker on the trash:
2.
This roommate who let their mom throw out someone else's plants:
3.
This person who used the rest of their roommate's dryer sheets and replaced them with a different brand:
4.
This roommate who had a tantrum in the bathroom:
5.
This roommate who let their dog poop all over the deck:
6.
This person who left this note for their roommate after said roommate made them both dinner:
7.
This roommate who left a passive-aggressive note about something that bothered them instead of talking about it in person:
8.
These roommates who let the bathroom trash can overflow to an unacceptable point:
9.
This roommate who took someone else's dishes out of the dishwasher so they could put their own in:
10.
This roommate who treated their room like it was the local dump:
11.
This roommate who let their Tinder dates rummage through the fridge:
12.
This roommate who actually told someone to make their bed:
13.
This roommate who got super drunk and broke down someone else's door:
14.
This roommate who moved out, but not before making some minor renovations:
15.
And lastly, this person who sent a fake EVICTION NOTICE after getting in an argument with their roommate: