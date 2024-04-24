15 Photos Of Messy, Passive-Aggressive, Toxic Roommates That Are Probably Worse Than Any Roommate You've Ever Had

If my roommate let their dog poop all over our deck, one of us would have to move out.

Ajani Bazile-Dutes
1. This petty roommate who wrote a message in marker on the trash:

Handwritten note on a trash bin lid saying to shut it properly or take out the trash, with a &quot;Can Please Stop Putting Sharpie on Household Objects&quot; note
u/Vivid_Pudding8603 / Via reddit.com

2. This roommate who let their mom throw out someone else's plants:

Text messages discussing missing plants and the possibility of someone discarding dead ones, with confusion over remaining ones
u/rememberthealaimo / Via reddit.com

3. This person who used the rest of their roommate's dryer sheets and replaced them with a different brand:

Note on laundry softener box: &quot;Sorry I keep taking your dryer sheets! I hope it&#x27;s okay that I took some bread too! - The Upstairs Dude&quot;
u/IQuiteLikeCilantro / Via reddit.com

4. This roommate who had a tantrum in the bathroom:

A cluttered bathroom floor with various personal items and trash strewn around
u/Automatic_Area_5385 / Via reddit.com

5. This roommate who let their dog poop all over the deck:

Wooden deck with two chairs and an air conditioning unit, overlooking a backyard
u/Ok-Philosophy-3743 / Via reddit.com

6. This person who left this note for their roommate after said roommate made them both dinner:

Handwritten note in a sink requesting dishes to be washed after cooking
u/Mangagirll / Via reddit.com

7. This roommate who left a passive-aggressive note about something that bothered them instead of talking about it in person:

Note with tallies counting days a pan is left out, asking not to be passive-aggressive and wash it
u/IQuiteLikeCilantro / Via reddit.com

8. These roommates who let the bathroom trash can overflow to an unacceptable point:

Overflowing trash can beside a toilet in a cluttered bathroom
u/bottlerocketshaker / Via reddit.com

9. This roommate who took someone else's dishes out of the dishwasher so they could put their own in:

Sink with stacked dishes and glasses beside a handwritten note about a roommate using dishwasher pods
u/chloeh121 / Via reddit.com

10. This roommate who treated their room like it was the local dump:

Cluttered room with a collection of empty soda cans on a desk, clothes strewn about, and a dark sock on the wall
u/6Emo6Witch6 / Via reddit.com

11. This roommate who let their Tinder dates rummage through the fridge:

A handwritten note on a fridge saying, &quot;If my roommate met you on Tinder you have no right to go through my fridge.&quot;
u/Trevon-CrystalCurio / Via reddit.com

12. This roommate who actually told someone to make their bed:

Text message on phone screen asking Jason to turn off fans in the room to prevent clothes from wrinkling. Sent by Nina at 12:14 AM
u/anonymous / Via reddit.com

13. This roommate who got super drunk and broke down someone else's door:

A damaged door with a large hole revealing a room with a bed and scattered debris on the floor
u/michelleigh80 / Via reddit.com

14. This roommate who moved out, but not before making some minor renovations:

Wall with peeling paint beside a flat-screen TV and a curtain rod with a star-shaped finial
u/DisgruntledGremlin / Via reddit.com

15. And lastly, this person who sent a fake EVICTION NOTICE after getting in an argument with their roommate:

Eviction notice text message with a deadline of January 30, 2024, for leaving premises due to lease agreement violation
u/10v3rgrl / Via reddit.com