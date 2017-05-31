This Independent In Bradford Will Keep Saying A Vote For Her Is A Vote For Corbyn

A left-wing independent candidate in Bradford West says she will continue using photos with the Labour leader and telling voters she is the pro-Corbyn choice despite a letter of complaint from Labour HQ.

Salma Yaqoob, the former Respect leader – who is challenging Naz Shah, the sitting Labour MP in the Yorkshire constituency – said she stands by her campaign slogan "A vote for Salma is a vote for Corbyn".

"I stand by this political point - a vote for me does not undermine or weaken support for Jeremy Corbyn," Yaqoob has written in a letter BuzzFeed News has seen, responding to Labour HQ.

"For almost two decades, I have consistently campaigned on policy issues, which also reflect the principles of the Labour leader," she added.

A spokesperson from Yaqoob's camp confirmed her campaign leaflets shown below, which sparked the caution ahead of the first hustings at Bradford University last week, would not be withdrawn.