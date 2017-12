These Women Ex-Prisoners Made Christmas Decorations For Elderly People And It’s So Heartwarming

Christmas can be a lonely time of year for some people, and that's particularly the case for Muslim women ex-offenders, who experts say face a unique combination of stigma and discrimination . But a new initiative this festive period aims to help make a difference.

This is Sofia Buncy, on the right, who is the rehabilitation coordinator of the Muslim Women in Prison project in Bradford, West Yorkshire. She told BuzzFeed News it was important for the vulnerable women she works with to have "artistic expression" as part of their resettlement programme.

So she decided to organise a week where the ex-offenders she is working with make the Christmas decorations for the Khidmat Centre, a local community centre in Bradford.

Our Muslim women ex- prisoners have been decorating our centre & made amazing decor for our Xmas day dinner with el… https://t.co/4rfx6iqwK0

"They put the bauble Christmas tree together by hand," she told BuzzFeed News.

"They've glued them all on top of each other, and then they've decorated them using glue and glitter and all sorts," said Buncy, who in 2014 set up a pilot project working with Muslim women in prisons at HMP New Hall in Wakefield and Askham Grange in North Yorkshire.

"I guess some of it is artistic expression – they didn't want to just go out and buy a tree," Buncy said.

She said the centre would be welcoming 20 to 25 local elderly people to celebrate Christmas, and one way for the ex-offenders to be a part of community life was to help with the festivities – which includes helping with the Christmas dinner of leek and potato soup, turkey, chicken, sausages, carrots, brussel sprouts and dessert of yule log and cream, and decorating the centre.

"It is therapeutic art, in our communities we don't really use art therapy," she said, adding engaging with arts and crafts as part of resettlement was important for the women, who could talk about their own experiences of the festive period together.

Buncy said as the women made the decorations, thinking about the loneliness of old people who were alone during the upcoming Christmas resonated with them too, as they would also be spending the holidays away from their children and their family.