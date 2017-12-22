 back to top
People Are Taking The Piss Out Of The Blue UK Passport That's Coming After Brexit

"The new blue passport looks literally nothing like the old blue passport, which half the country couldn’t remember anyway."

Aisha Gani
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is the current British passport. You should recognise it, and yeah, it's burgundy. It also lets you travel freely throughout the EU.

Matt Cardy / Getty Images

The Home Office has finally revealed what British passports will look after Britain leaves the EU in 2019, and, apparently passports are going to be blue, the same colour they were in the 1980s. Probably before you were born.

Home Office / Press Association Images
This is how the traditional "dark-blue" passport and the burgundy one look side by side. The older one actually looks more black, but whatevs.

Pa / PA Wire/PA Images

Anyway. Today's Sun has celebrated Britain getting its "iconic" dark-blue passports back.

Tomorrow's front page: Brits will get their iconic dark blue passports back after Brexit in a stunning campaign vic… https://t.co/Zs9s37mWUa
The Sun @TheSun

Tomorrow's front page: Brits will get their iconic dark blue passports back after Brexit in a stunning campaign vic… https://t.co/Zs9s37mWUa

A BIG. BLUE. PASSPORT...

It was the giant blue passport wot won it.
Harry Cole @MrHarryCole

It was the giant blue passport wot won it.

...that looks nothing like the old one.

So iconic it’s a different shade of blue, and looks different, and HOORAY FOR JINGO! https://t.co/4CLzg515Dv
Greg Jenner @greg_jenner

So iconic it's a different shade of blue, and looks different, and HOORAY FOR JINGO! https://t.co/4CLzg515Dv

The new blue passport looks literally nothing like the old blue passport, which half the country couldn’t remember… https://t.co/kqfkB2b5hh
Sali Hughes @salihughes

The new blue passport looks literally nothing like the old blue passport, which half the country couldn't remember… https://t.co/kqfkB2b5hh

1. That’s not the same blue as the pre-burgundy passport 2. The EU don’t mandate burgundy as a passport cover colo… https://t.co/KbY74ndk3b
Ishan Kolhatkar @BPTC_Lecturer

1. That's not the same blue as the pre-burgundy passport 2. The EU don't mandate burgundy as a passport cover colo… https://t.co/KbY74ndk3b

Anyway, some people were overjoyed.

My passport doesn’t expire till 2025 but I will see if they let me renew early just to get rid of the words “European Union” from the front!
Patrick O'Flynn @oflynnmep

My passport doesn't expire till 2025 but I will see if they let me renew early just to get rid of the words "European Union" from the front!

But not everyone was having it, pointing out there was something of a generational divide going on.

twitter.com
I honestly didn’t know that the British passport was blue. https://t.co/ByAaaSt4Ah
Tolly @tolly_t

I honestly didn't know that the British passport was blue. https://t.co/ByAaaSt4Ah

Which rather called the whole "iconic" claim into question.

Things that are iconic: Every Beyonce single. Madonna. Brian Clough. Helen Mirren Jane Birkin Judi Dench Carrie Fis… https://t.co/G41CXQe57R
A Christmas MICracle 🎄 @brokenbottleboy

Things that are iconic: Every Beyonce single. Madonna. Brian Clough. Helen Mirren Jane Birkin Judi Dench Carrie Fis… https://t.co/G41CXQe57R

There were a lot of hot takes...

If your sense of national identity is so heavily wrapped up in the colour of your passport, I would suggest that yo… https://t.co/Cb2HABkEJT
Nikesh Shukla @nikeshshukla

If your sense of national identity is so heavily wrapped up in the colour of your passport, I would suggest that yo… https://t.co/Cb2HABkEJT

you: the colour of a travel document is news me, an intellectual: CHANGE THE DIMENSIONS YOU COWARDS
Paul Curry @cr3

you: the colour of a travel document is news me, an intellectual: CHANGE THE DIMENSIONS YOU COWARDS

...hard truths...

A reminder that "share of people without a passport" was one of strongest correlations with Leave vote https://t.co/NBXL0koL31
John Burn-Murdoch @jburnmurdoch

A reminder that "share of people without a passport" was one of strongest correlations with Leave vote https://t.co/NBXL0koL31

...and general grumbling.

Lush. We can stroke and admire them for endless hours in those lovely long passport control queues. https://t.co/tAa4qcKFOK
Rebecca Evans AM @RebeccaEvansAM

Lush. We can stroke and admire them for endless hours in those lovely long passport control queues. https://t.co/tAa4qcKFOK

Call me old fashioned, but I’d rather have guaranteed visa free travel in 27 countries than a blue passport.
Kirsty Blackman @KirstySNP

Call me old fashioned, but I'd rather have guaranteed visa free travel in 27 countries than a blue passport.

Mostly, however, there was an awful lot of piss taking.

Dear Diary, September 2019: “Renew nice burgundy passport before the Alan Partridge blue.”
Kevin Maguire @Kevin_Maguire

Dear Diary, September 2019: "Renew nice burgundy passport before the Alan Partridge blue."

nothing but respect for my passport
Tom Chivers @TomChivers

nothing but respect for my passport

Can’t believe the Tories are getting rid of the iconic 1988 burgundy “Thatcher passport”.
Tom Hamilton @thhamilton

Can't believe the Tories are getting rid of the iconic 1988 burgundy "Thatcher passport".

Alan White @aljwhite

At least we have our blue passport Maude Yes Tarquin it's worth the wait
Sheldon #FBPE @DamonTrott

At least we have our blue passport Maude Yes Tarquin it's worth the wait

Sorry but this is the only passport I'll be using
Ho Ho Ho'ssein Kesvani @HKesvani

Sorry but this is the only passport I'll be using

Time for a welcome return of this old favourite #bluepassport #passport
Kez @keziz

Time for a welcome return of this old favourite #bluepassport #passport

People also pointed out other countries have more lit passports, so what is the UK even doing?

Norway's passport is pretty cool. Pages reveal the northern lights under UV lamps used by border police. I’d rather… https://t.co/ayAPb2K3MK
Tom Hayes @CllrTomHayes

Norway's passport is pretty cool. Pages reveal the northern lights under UV lamps used by border police. I'd rather… https://t.co/ayAPb2K3MK

I mean, look, dancing reindeer.

Finland's passport is exceptional
Tom Hayes @CllrTomHayes

Finland's passport is exceptional

In fact, why do Brits even need passports?

Why do we need any colour passport? We should just be able to shout, “British! Less of your nonsense!” and stroll straight through.
Simon Blackwell @simonblackwell

Why do we need any colour passport? We should just be able to shout, "British! Less of your nonsense!" and stroll straight through.

We all know this is the only true Blue.

All Rise... For The Blue Passport!😂
JammyDodger 🔷 @mrjammyjamjar3

All Rise... For The Blue Passport!😂

Well, at least Brits can finally match their pets.

A reminder that some of us already had a blue passport, which Brexit is putting at risk
Larry the Cat @Number10cat

A reminder that some of us already had a blue passport, which Brexit is putting at risk

Aisha Gani is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Aisha Gani at aisha.gani@buzzfeed.com.

