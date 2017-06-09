The Tories fell short of an overall majority in the election – a fact May did not make any reference to – and May said she would govern by working with "our friends and allies" in Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), adding "certainty" is what the country needed most.

Theresa May has said she will form a new government, having visited the Queen in Buckingham Palace after a shocking general election result for the Conservative party.

The exit-poll pointed in the direction of a hung-parliament. Over night the Tories emerged to be the largest party with 318 seats and with 42.4% of the votes, yet did not have a majority and lost 13 seats compared to 2015.

There were big-name losses for the party, with ministers losing their seats to huge swings away from the Tories – such as Ben Gummer, a rising star in Conservative politics, and who was one of the architects of Theresa May's now notorious manifesto.

Tory ministers also lost their seats, including: Jane Elison the treasury minister who lost her seat to Labour in Battersea; Gavin Barwell the housing minister who lost Croydon Central; Rob Wilson, who was minister for civil society and Tory MP for Reading East; James Wharton the Northern Powerhouse Minister and MP for Stockton South; and Nicola Blackwood the Oxford West and Abingdon MP who was health minister who lost out to the Lib Dems.

I have just been to see Her Majesty the Queen, and I will now form a government – a government that can provide certainty and lead Britain forward at this critical time for our country. This Government will guide the country through the crucial Brexit talks that begin in just 10 days and deliver on the will of the British people by taking the United Kingdom out of the European Union. It will work to keep our nation safe and secure by delivering the change that I set out following the appalling attacks in Manchester and London – cracking down on the ideology of Islamist extremism and all those who support it. And giving the police and the authorities the powers they need to keep our country safe. The Government I lead will put fairness and opportunity at the heart of everything we do, so that we fulfil the promise of Brexit together and - over the next five years - build a country in which no one and no community is left behind. A country in which prosperity and opportunity are shared right across this United Kingdom. What the country needs more than ever is certainty, and having secured the largest number of votes and the greatest number of seats in the General Election, it is clear that only the Conservative & Unionist Party has the legitimacy and ability to provide that certainty by commanding a majority in the House of Commons. As we do, we will continue to work with our friends and allies in the Democratic Unionist Party in particular. Our two parties have enjoyed a strong relationship over many years, and this gives me the confidence to believe that we will be able to work together in the interests of the whole United Kingdom. This will allow us to come together as a country and channel our energies towards a successful Brexit deal that works for everyone in this country – securing a new partnership with the EU which guarantees our long term prosperity. That’s what people voted for last June. That’s what we will deliver. Now let’s get to work.







