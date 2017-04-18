Get Our App!
British Muslims Have Just Realised The General Election Will Be During Ramadan

“A general election during Ramadan will be lit”.

Aisha Gani
Aisha Gani
BuzzFeed News Reporter

You may have heard Theresa May is seeking an early general election on 8 June.

View this image ›

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

That’s right, in June. In 50 days time. Brits will be doing this again.

View this image ›

Rob Stothard / Getty Images

But some people have clocked the upcoming elections will *also* fall during Ramadan, the Islamic holy month, during which many Muslims will be fasting from dawn to sunset.

People were quick to react to the news.

A General Election in Ramadan? Piss off lads

— Ismail (@IML91)

#GE2017 is also going to be in the middle of #ramadan. Which only puts religious spice on political bbq.

— Amina Lone (@Amina_Lone)


Shout out to the Muslim politicians working hard towards the General Elections during Ramadan!

— Adithio Noviello (@adithio_says)


Long summer days, Ramadan and a General Election... Good luck Muslim political activists

— Fergie (@Furqan_Naeem)

Even politicians were surprised.

Just realised #GE17 gonna be smack bang in tmiddle of Ramadan. Fasting 20hours while climbing tenements...ah well will shift some weight 💪

— Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf)

Not only that, but the elections and Ramadan coincide with the exam period.

so the general election is in the middle of ramadan and most students exams Wow that wasn't deliberate at all

— charlie (@athxnas)

A lot of practical questions are being asked.

How do we get mosques to sign up as polling stations? Can a polling station hold an iftar? #RamadanElection

— Jamilla (@JamillaTweets)

Some questioned whether this is a conspiracy.

I don't know what everyone else thinks, but holding the General Election in Ramadan, is a secret plan to kill me off. #labourdoorstep

— Abdi Duale (@AbdiwaliUK)

But mostly people are joking about it.

Little does Theresa may know that the elections is in Ramadan and we're gonna bang out duas for her not be pm anymo… https://t.co/Yg4lji01G8

— ■♡ (@Ilovemnmcrispyy)

idk i have some hope for the upcoming election bc it's in Ramadan. Nothing bad happens in Ramadan right???

— roll saf(e) (@safsaf_96)


Bit cruel of Theresa May to put General Election during Ramadan when she knows Corbyn gonna be at Taraweeh in Finsbury Park Mosque

— Osha Al-Moss (@Osha001)

Lads, I'm hearing the Muslims want to change the name of the General Election to the Chocolate Egg Election 😡

— Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius)

A general election during Ramadan will be lit, Twitter is going to be on fire during Sehri 😂🔥

— Nisar (@iNisarKhan)

Going to the polls while fasting around 20 hours? It’s gonna be lit.

Me waking up on June 9 looking at the #GeneralElection results coming in during tarawih and sahoor #RamadanElection

— Aisha S Gani (@aishagani)


Aisha Gani is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Aisha Gani at Aisha.Gani@BuzzFeed.com.
