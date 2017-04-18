British Muslims Have Just Realised The General Election Will Be During Ramadan

You may have heard Theresa May is seeking an early general election on 8 June.
That’s right, in June. In 50 days time. Brits will be doing this again.
But some people have clocked the upcoming elections will *also* fall during Ramadan, the Islamic holy month, during which many Muslims will be fasting from dawn to sunset.
People were quick to react to the news.
Even politicians were surprised.
Not only that, but the elections and Ramadan coincide with the exam period.
A lot of practical questions are being asked.
Some questioned whether this is a conspiracy.
But mostly people are joking about it.
Going to the polls while fasting around 20 hours? It’s gonna be lit.
Aisha Gani is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Aisha Gani at Aisha.Gani@BuzzFeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
Connect With UKNewsLike Us On Facebook Follow Us On Twitter
More News
Now Buzzing
Report an Issue
Drag to highlight one or more parts of the screen.
Thanks!
We got your feedback, and we'll follow up with you at
Sadly, an error occured while sending your feedback. Please contact bugs@buzzfeed.com to let us know.