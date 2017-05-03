Muslim Athletes Will Soon Be Able To Wear Hijab While Playing Basketball

Uninterrupted Twitter/ Screengrab / Via Twitter: @uninterrupted ID: 11004471

Muslim women basketball players are on the brink of winning their battle to wear hijab while playing the sport after basketball’s governing authority today approved a proposal to allow headgear to be worn by players.



The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) said in a statement that “the Central Board approved a proposal put forward by the Technical Commission for a new rule that will allow headgear to be worn by players. The new rule was developed in order to minimize the risk of injuries and preserve consistency of the color of the uniform.”



The long-awaited decision is expected to come at the end of this week, two and a half years after FIBA first started looking at revising its ban on headgear in September 2014.

Article 4.4.2 of FIBA rules says: “Players shall not wear equipment (objects) that may cause injury to other players.” It says “headgear, hair accessories and jewellery” are not permitted.



“Given the importance of the change, the Central Board will seek the ratification of the Congress during its Mid-Term session … in order for the rule to come into effect as of 1 October 2017,” FIBA’s statement said.

Over the last two years there has been a growing number of Muslim female basketball players demanding that FIBA allow head coverings to be worn for religious reasons in competition, with a Change.org petition that received 132,444 signatures and a social media campaign with the hashtag #FIBAAllowHijab.

Bilqis Abdul-Qaadir, who was among players who had their international careers blocked by FIBA’s prohibition, has been tweeting in anticipation of the decision.

He's motivating me. I gotta get back in the gym. FIBA may come through with a move this week 🙏🏾🏀👀 — Bilqis Abdul-Qaadir (@Queen_Of_Sheeba) ID: 11004332

So #FIBA could've watched a Muslim woman play basketball with hijab on 3 years ago though...😑 https://t.co/61vLpCGR6e — Bilqis Abdul-Qaadir (@Queen_Of_Sheeba) ID: 11004455

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, Asma Elbadawi, a basketball player based in Bradford in West Yorkshire, who started campaigning for overturning the hijab ban in July last year, said: “Lifting the ban will really change history by giving women who already play the chance to compete professionally in leagues like the WNBA.



“And young Muslim girls role models to look up to that they can identify with and feel like you know she did it so I can do it too.”

Elbadawi said the turning point was launching a campaign involving Muslim basketball players and referees from all over the world.

“Everyone has also done their own part in their own countries and social media to raise awareness of the ban and how it affects players who choose to wear religious headgear,” she said. “Not to mention we have had immense support from so many different organisations and media outlets thought the campaign.”



Indira Kaljo, a Bosnian-born American who plays basketball with hijab, kickstarted the first petition, writing: “This sport has been a passion of mine since the age of nine, and I want to keep playing professionally. Unfortunately for me and many others, we’re not allowed to do so due to our faith.”



In March, the World Players Association, a union of professional athletes, wrote to FIBA on behalf of eight national basketball player associations setting out the concerns of the players about the rule’s discriminatory impact.



There had also been pressure from the Basketball Federation of India when two Sikh players in the Indian basketball team were forced to play without their turbans at the Asia Cup Basketball Championship in China.



Religious head coverings such as hijabs and turbans were allowed on a trial basis in some competitions while FIBA reviewed the ruling, but this meant some players were locked out of competing.