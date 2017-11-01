A Journalist And Her Driver Say They Were "Violently Stopped" By Police In London

A driver ended up in hospital and a journalist was left in shock after they were "violently" stopped by up to 10 police officers in the early hours in London, BuzzFeed News has learned.



Ali Deeq, 28, was admitted to A&E after, he said, a police officer kicked his arm continuously until it went numb while he was held to the ground. He said his arm became swollen from how tight the handcuffs were.

Deeq was stopped because police believed the car he was driving was stolen, but he was not actually arrested. The Metropolitan police confirmed an investigation was underway into the officers' actions.

Speaking to BuzzFeed News after the ordeal, Deeq – who has worked as a driver for Alaraby TV, a London based pan-Arab TV station for the last two months – said: "This is something I wish never happened and was so unnecessary, and to be honest I feel very angry and there's nothing I can do."

He said prior to Wednesday morning's incident he had heard no sirens. "All of a sudden they [police] came in front of me, and just after that they came out of the car running."

One officer put him on the ground "and kept kicking my arm so hard, after one minute it was numb," he continued, adding the officer had a baton and pinned him to the ground with his knees. He said the officer verbally abused him, saying "shut the fuck up."

Deeq, who is originally from Somalia, said the officer twisted his hand harder and harder until he could no longer feel it. "I felt like I had a broken hand," he said.

At no point was he told why he was being restrained, Deeq said, until an officer said: "This is what you get for stealing the car."

"I had respect for the police. Not anymore – they abused their power," Deeq, who has filed an official complaint, said.