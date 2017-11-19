 back to top
21 Historic Pictures Of What Life Was Like For Muslims In London That Will Make You Say “Wow”

A look at the historical photos and documents in the UK's first archive dedicated to British Muslims.

Aisha Gani
The first ever British Muslim Archives will be opening this week at the East London Mosque Archives, with a collection dating back to 1910.

It features records of Muslims in Britain from the early 20th century, including documents of the "Indigent Moslem" Burial Fund founded in 1925, letters about rations, and newspaper cuttings, in an attempt to chart the campaigns and efforts of Muslims in east London, and the history of establishing the East London Mosque on Whitechapel Road. Here are some of the highlights:

1910s

1.

East London Mosque Trust Ltd

2.

East London Mosque Trust Ltd

3.

East London Mosque Trust Ltd

1920s

4.

East London Mosque Trust Ltd

5.

East London Mosque Trust Ltd

1930s

6.

East London Mosque Trust Ltd

7.

East London Mosque Trust Ltd

Muhammad Marmaduke Pickthall (1875-1936) was the first native speaker of the English Language to translate the Qur'an, published in 1931. Pickthall was appointed acting Imam of the Notting Hill Mosque and Islamic Cultural Centre, sponsored by East London's London Mosque Fund. He was also a published novellist.

8.

East London Mosque Trust Ltd

1940s

9.

East London Mosque Trust Ltd

10.

East London Mosque Trust Ltd

11.

East London Mosque Trust Ltd

12.

East London Mosque Trust Ltd

13.

East London Mosque Trust Ltd

14.

East London Mosque Trust Ltd

15.

East London Mosque Trust Ltd

16.

East London Mosque Trust Ltd

1950s

17.

East London Mosque Trust Ltd

1970s

18.

East London Mosque Trust Ltd

19.

East London Mosque Trust Ltd

1980s

20.

East London Mosque Trust Ltd

21.

East London Mosque Trust Ltd

Find out more at eastlondonmosquearchives.org.uk.

Aisha Gani is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Aisha Gani at aisha.gani@buzzfeed.com.

