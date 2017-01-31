Here’s What British Somalis Have To Say About Trump’s Muslim Ban

Matt Crossick / Empics Entertainment ID: 10426206

Nestled along the Uxbridge Road in Shepherd’s Bush in West London – past the Job Centre, the nail bar, the market and a couple of Arab grocery stores – Abdi, 25, is waiting for customers at Savannah Somali restaurant.



It’s not yet lunchtime, but it’s been a long and anxious weekend for many people among Muslim communities including the Somali diaspora, many with friends and family in the U.S, who were waiting to hear how dual citizens from a country included in Donald Trump’s “Muslim ban” will be affected.

“It’s not fair,” Abdi says. “He’s a racist guy,” he adds, talking behind the restaurant counter. “The refugees – they feel like no one likes them. They’re not the same. They look at them differently.”

“For me, I don’t want to go to America. Now there’s Donald Trump, they look at us differently. They look at the Somali passport. It’s not fair”, he says.

He’s not alone in feeling worried – just the day before four-time British Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah, who has lived in America for the last six years, said in a statement: “President Donald Trump seems to have made me an alien.”

His fears came after an executive order signed by Trump last week, which meant a 90-day ban on entry to the US for nationals from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen was enforced, leading to chaos in U.S airports throughout the weekend, while temporarily suspending the entire US refugee program.



Further down the road, a group of young campaigners are talking at a community centre about how Trump’s immigration crackdown will affect their friends and families. Mohamed Ali, 32, tells BuzzFeed News he no longer wants to travel to the U.S.



“I wouldn’t want to go. Simple reason is you’ve got an unpredictable man who believes in torture, he is in power now, and there have been mistakes made in the past before. Mohamed Ali is a very common name – and I could be picked up, put in an American-god-knows black site, and tortured, for all I know.

“It’s this whole perception and to me America is no longer a place to be. And I would advise the Foreign Office actually to update their status on America, that America is a no-go area for Muslim people at the moment. I genuinely would not feel safe there,” Ali said.

He adds: “The sad thing is we’ve already started to witness the impact of his words – a mosque was burgled and burnt down in Texas, Dallas. My mum’s brother lives there and I was speaking to him yesterday and and they were extremely concerned.

“In Canada yesterday people were murdered in the mosque, here in the UK… Brexit has sort of given people a confidence to be racist. People are saying vile things out there [about] people of minority backgrounds.

“It’s a really troubling time to be in the West as a Muslim person who has a different skin pigmentation to the everyday European.”

Hodan Hussein said she was worried for her family in the U.S: “I’ve got family there, my husband’s family there … I’m more fearful of the people living there to be honest. I mean we’re not going through it in the UK, at the moment, but that could change – obviously the relationship between the UK and the US has been quite solid so far.

“They’re meant to be a nation of immigrants and right now they are kind of contradicting all of their beliefs and morals and everything they have stood for thus far,” she says, adding that although her friends call themselves Somali in the UK, in the U.S her family feels American first, and were brought up singing the national anthem every day in schools, though now, “they’re essentially attacking them.”

Abdirachid Fidow, 27, said Trump’s policies would backfire. “It’s a tool that can be used by fundamentalists and… and extremists. It’s something they can use to spread their negativity and poisonous ideas to young people.

“There’s a lot of young people confused with their identity – for example a Somali young man who has never seen Somalia, or Africa, but has been told he’s a Somali, from a clan, he’s a Muslim. Now imagine a young person who lives in America, he doesn’t know where he is. Now a lot of people told America is no longer your country, this is not our country, you don’t belong here.



“But now [the extremists] have clear evidence they can use this is the president of the United States – saying this is not the United States, and this is not your country regardless of whatever you believe. Come and join us – let’s fight against them,” he says.

Bishara, 31, from south west London, described the fears she had after the EU referendum. “I remember when Brexit happened and I would call my mum everyday on her break at work, just to call her when she was travelling on public transport, I was a bit worried for her.

“I know my sister can take care of herself and I can take care of myself. But just for her, she doesn’t wear the jilbaab, [a long outer gown] just the headscarf, but there was a deep concern and worry in my heart.”



“I saw a lot of people come out to protest and felt that, ok the world’s not that bad, [it] kind of highlighted there’s people out there who still believe in humanity. Because there [were] a lot of people at JFK. With Donald Trump I just laugh at the whole thing. Even though it’ really bad and serious, but I just see it as a joke. As a joke.”

Not everyone agreed. Noole Dhalad, a poet in his 40s, showed BuzzFeed News his recent Facebook status. “Maybe not everyone will like what he says, but he’s an elected president.”



“It makes the whole world shocked, but he said he will deal with immigration in the election campaign. That’s what he told us.”



“With the last administration we went to war with each other,” Dhalad said, referring to the US airstrikes and Special Operations Troops in Somalia fighting al-Qaeda and its al-Shabaab allies under Barack Obama’s presidency. According to a report by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism almost 300 people in Somalia were killed in US airstrikes in 2016 alone. “We were happy and excited and fully supporting those wars.”



“Everybody got a home but we’re killing each other. Got to deal with it no matter how painful. Even here the economy is going down. But these are policies, it’s nothing personal,” he says.

Between 1975 and 2015, foreign nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen killed exactly zero Americans on U.S. soil, according to an analysis of terror attacks by the Cato Institute.



The Anti-Tribalism Movement – a non-profit organisation with members in London, Mogadishu and Minneapolis – said in a statement to BuzzFeed News, they, “strongly condemn the executive order signed by President Donald Trump, which we regard as an extremely dangerous and divisive stance.

“Many Somali Americans travel around the globe as entrepreneurs and business owners and this new executive order WILL put their lives in jeopardy.

“We believe the inroads made and hard work done by the Obama administration to bring communities together and counter divisive ideologies such as Daesh and the Far Rights groups could be ended by this decision…

We call upon and urge the Trump administration to not put lives in danger but help bring people together by tackling issues of world importance.”