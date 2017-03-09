Here’s How This Woman Is Helping To Reclaim The Way Muslims Are Presented In The Press

This is Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, 24, the founder and editor-in-chief of online magazine MuslimGirl.com.
She has long been fed up of the the depiction of Muslim women online, a lack of diversity when it comes to representation, and the broad misconceptions of Muslim communities.
A particular concern was the use of stock images of Muslims often used by newspapers to illustrate stories related to faith-based issues.
“You know how the only stock images we ever see of Muslim women online, in blogs, and in advertisements are the same stereotypical depiction? They are usually hidden behind veils, wearing black clothes, not really doing much besides being … stereotypically Muslim,” Al-Khatahtbeh wrote on her website.
“The images we’re used to seeing of Muslim women elicit a negative feeling and do nothing to truly represent how we look, feel, sound, and act.”
You may have come across some of these pictures.
Now the editor from New Jersey has partnered with Getty Images, one of the world’s biggest photo agencies, to provide “positive images of modern Muslim women”.
The collaboration comes at a time when keyword searches for “Muslim” on Getty’s website have gone up 107% over the past year.
“One of the ways I open up my talks is by asking the audience to search ‘Muslim women’ images on their phone browsers, which is always met with their awe at the unsettling results,” Al-Khatahtbeh said in a joint press release on Getty’s website. “I don’t want to be able to use that example anymore.”
A screenshot of some of the images you might find when searching for “Muslim women” on Getty.
Pam Grossman, director of visual trends at Getty Images, said: “Visual literacy is so prolific with today’s generation, and photos are now absorbed and processed by the culture with unprecedented immediacy. Because of this, positive imagery can have a tremendous impact by fighting stereotypes, celebrating diversity, and making communities feel empowered and represented in society.”
“It’s even more important to ensure images like these are surfaced at the top of our results,” she added.
As a result of the pairing you can now find pictures of Muslim women – some in hijab and some not – just, y’know, doing stuff.
Such as taking selfies with the squad.
Working out.
Getting ready for a night out.
And literally just chilling out.
“This is the first collection of many”, Al-Khatahtbeh wrote on her website, “as we work to vastly expand the types of body shapes, sizes, colors, backgrounds, and ages that are represented.
“We’re going to flood the internet and show the world who we really are.”
