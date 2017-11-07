Here Are The Many Times The Government Was Urged To Do Something About A Detained Mother In Iran

From petitions and a letter signed by hundreds of MPs to debates in Westminster Hall – ministers been asked many times to do something about Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been held in a high-security jail in Iran for the past 19 months.

Although it was the first time the foreign secretary had publicly said something about Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's case, the resulting fallout certainly wasn't the first time the government had been asked to do something about it. Share On email Share On email

23 November 2016: Prime Minister’s Questions. Siddiq raised the case during PMQs, and warned the prime minister that her constituent was suicidal: "My constituent Nazanin Ratcliffe, a British national, is in prison in Iran. She has been separated from her husband and her 2-year-old daughter for eight months. She has been on hunger strike and is now suicidal. The prime minister needs to reunite this mother, this daughter and this wife, with her family. Will it take Nazanin’s death for the government to start taking her seriously?" Share On email Share On email

25 January 2017: Letter to the prime minister from Tulip Siddiq and shadow foreign secretary, Emily Thornberry. Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 38, who works for the Thomson Reuters Foundation and has been detained in Iran since April 2016, had her appeal dismissed in a secret hearing of an Iranian Revolutionary Court on 4 January. This development was only announced on 22 January. Following Zaghari-Ratcliffe's rejected appeal, Siddiq and Emily Thornberry, the shadow foreign secretary, wrote to the prime minister demanding a meeting to discuss the situation. The letter, which BuzzFeed News has seen, included requests for details of the government’s approach, and what actions it intended to take in the future. The letter reads: "We write regarding Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a case raised with you on 23rd November at prime minister’s questions, with former prime minister David Cameron and multiple Foreign Office ministers over the past 9 months." Share On email Share On email

18 July 2017: "British Prisoners in Iran" Westminster Hall debate. Siddiq asked: “First, it remains incomprehensible that our government are yet to call for Nazanin’s release, and that they have failed to join the UN in maintaining her innocence. As I said, 261 MPs and peers signed a letter seeking the release of Nazanin, Kamal Foroughi, and Roya Nobakht. Will the government finally join them today?” Share On email Share On email

4 September 2017: Letter from Tulip Siddiq MP and Oliver Dowden MP to Boris Johnson. Zaghari-Ratcliffe's MP requested a meeting to discuss the two cases of British-Iranian dual nationals imprisoned in Iran, which was granted and took place on Wednesday 1 November – the day the foreign secretary made his contested remarks to the select committee. Share On email Share On email

20 October 2017: UN rights experts call for the immediate release of Zaghari-Ratcliffe after fresh charges are brought. Last month, United Nations human rights experts appealed to Iran to immediately release its prisoner, who is now facing fresh charges, saying they have “grave” concerns for her welfare. They said in a statement Zaghari-Ratcliffe is already serving a five-year term in Tehran’s Evin Prison and could face an additional 16 years of imprisonment if convicted on the new charges. Share On email Share On email

