Boris Johnson has been urged to immediately correct his "serious mistake" after he said a UK-Iranian mother fighting a 19 month detention in an Iranian prison was "training journalists" in Iran.
Campaigners who have been raising awareness about the case of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was arrested in Tehran airport last year by the Revolutionary Guard, and has since been in solitary confinement, said the foreign secretary's remarks in parliament would "worsen her sentence."
The British-Iranian charity worker was separated from her then 22-month old daughter in April 2016, and transferred to an unknown location in Kerman Province, about 1,000km south of Tehran. Gabriella Ratcliffe, her child, had her British passport confiscated, barring her from returning to the UK.
At the time when the news first broke, a Foreign Office spokeswoman said in a statement: “We have been providing support to Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s family since we were first informed of her arrest and will continue to do so."
The foreign secretary made the comments last week when he finally condemned Iran’s detention of the charity worker to a panel of senior MPs.
In a statement on Monday, Monique Villa, the chief executive from Thompson Reuters Foundation, said: "I once again urge Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to immediately correct the serious mistake he made at the Foreign Affairs Committee in Parliament.
"On 1 November he said that Nazanin ‘was training journalists' in Iran. I have immediately clarified that this is not right as she is not a journalist and has never trained journalists at the Thomson Reuters Foundation where she is project manager in my Media Development team," she said.
Villa continued that she saw "a direct correlation" between Johnson's statement and, "the fact that Nazanin was brought once again into Court on Saturday 4 November and accused of ‘spreading propaganda against the regime.'"
"This accusation from Judge Salavati [the judge handling her case] can only worsen her sentence. She is obviously a bargaining chip between the UK government and Iran and this injustice must stop as soon as possible. Whatever is at stake should be paid attention to by the UK government," she said.
Johnson's comments were later posted on the website of Iran's judiciary.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe's local MP Tulip Siddiq added to the pressure on Johnson, adding: “The Foreign Secretary must immediately retract his comments to the Foreign Affairs Select Committee regarding my constituent Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.
"In Nazanin’s case, words have power."
She went on: "The government are aware of this, as for the last 19 months they have refused to call for Nazanin’s release from her Iranian prison cell."
ADVERTISEMENT
"By suggesting Nazanin was in Iran ‘teaching people journalism’, Boris Johnson has endangered the cause to secure her release. His comments were both untrue and unhelpful to her case," she said, adding she urged the foreign secretary to "formally retract his comments, and to stick to his word and take the opportunity to visit Nazanin in Iran at the earliest possible opportunity.”
Speaking to the committee, Johnson also attacked both Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s conviction for spying as a mockery of justice and her treatment by the authorities in Tehran.
“When I look at what Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was doing, she was simply teaching people journalism as I understand it,” he said.
He added: “Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, nor her family, has been informed about what crime she has actually committed. And that I find extraordinary, incredible.”
Kate Allen, the UK director of Amnesty International, said: “With Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe possibly facing bogus new charges, Boris Johnson’s intervention hasn’t come a moment too soon and it’s very welcome to hear the Foreign Secretary saying she should be released.
“Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe is languishing in an Iranian jail after a wholly unfair trial and her heath has suffered immensely during the year-and-a-half she’s been held.
Allen went onto urge the foreign secretary to visit Zaghari-Ratcliffe in prison, "As soon as it can be arranged" and said that the UK government should use all its influence to make she was released as soon as possible and allowed to travel back to the UK with her young daughter.
BuzzFeed News has contacted the Foreign Office for comment.
Aisha Gani is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Aisha Gani at aisha.gani@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.