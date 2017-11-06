Boris Johnson has been urged to immediately correct his "serious mistake" after he said a UK-Iranian mother fighting a 19 month detention in an Iranian prison was "training journalists" in Iran.



Campaigners who have been raising awareness about the case of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was arrested in Tehran airport last year by the Revolutionary Guard, and has since been in solitary confinement, said the foreign secretary's remarks in parliament would "worsen her sentence."

The British-Iranian charity worker was separated from her then 22-month old daughter in April 2016, and transferred to an unknown location in Kerman Province, about 1,000km south of Tehran. Gabriella Ratcliffe, her child, had her British passport confiscated, barring her from returning to the UK.



At the time when the news first broke, a Foreign Office spokeswoman said in a statement: “We have been providing support to Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s family since we were first informed of her arrest and will continue to do so."

The foreign secretary made the comments last week when he finally condemned Iran’s detention of the charity worker to a panel of senior MPs.

In a statement on Monday, Monique Villa, the chief executive from Thompson Reuters Foundation, said: "I once again urge Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to immediately correct the serious mistake he made at the Foreign Affairs Committee in Parliament.

"On 1 November he said that Nazanin ‘was training journalists' in Iran. I have immediately clarified that this is not right as she is not a journalist and has never trained journalists at the Thomson Reuters Foundation where she is project manager in my Media Development team," she said.

Villa continued that she saw "a direct correlation" between Johnson's statement and, "the fact that Nazanin was brought once again into Court on Saturday 4 November and accused of ‘spreading propaganda against the regime.'"

"This accusation from Judge Salavati [the judge handling her case] can only worsen her sentence. She is obviously a bargaining chip between the UK government and Iran and this injustice must stop as soon as possible. Whatever is at stake should be paid attention to by the UK government," she said.

Johnson's comments were later posted on the website of Iran's judiciary.