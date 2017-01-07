1. If you have 3 minutes: Reflect on how you impact other people’s lives.
“Sometimes I think of all the people I came in contact with that day. Any interaction may have an impact on what they do next. I then think about how much it spreads, and it makes me feel important. Whether it is positive or negative (and I work in a field helping, so mostly positive,) I’ve changed many people’s worlds that day.” Suggestion from commenter Alicia Noel Morris,
2. If you have 5 minutes: Edit your emails.
Stop for a moment, and think about how you communicate. Do you often undercut your intentions by prefacing them with “just”? (“I just thought I’d drop you a note, just to check in”).
“I realise I overuse “I think” as a preface in speech and in emails. (I think) women too often feel reluctant to really own our opinions, so we dance around them with this kind of softly-softly language, so I have resolved to edit it out of all my email correspondence.” – Elizabeth Pears
3. If you have 10 minutes: Try meditating.
Why not? I really love the Breathe app, as you can win stickers, and I am nothing if not motivated by competition.
“I’d recommend meditating: the HeadSpace app has a free programme where you do 10 mins a day for 10 mins.” – Louise Ridley
4. If you have 30 minutes: Make a healthy choice.
It’s really difficult to avoid NEW YEAR NEW YOU vibes in January, and if you have a history of disordered eating – or if you’re not trying to lose weight – it can wrongfoot you a little. So here are some resources for wherever you are:
If you’re trying to lose weight:
12 Lessons I Learned After Losing 80 Pounds & Keeping It Off
This piece speaks so much sense about finding out what “healthy” looks like to you.
If you’re trying to exercise more:
This 30-Day Fitness Challenge Will Make You Feel Like A Badass
This fitness challenge focuses on how you feel, rather than how you’ll look. It’s also pretty tough, so here are some more low-key options too.
If you’re trying to eat a bit better:
21 Easy, Healthy Cooking Tips For Lazy People
These piece has genuinely helpful tips, like:
““Every few months I chop a load of onions, garlic, ginger, chili, coriander, parsley, mint, etc and put it all in individual freezer bags then I use it as needed for soups, stews, sauces and stir-frys. Freezing preserves all the goodness and if I have all that stuff on hand I’m not tempted to buy ready-made meals or pre-made sauces which can be full of additives and preservatives.”
6. If you have 20 minutes: Try out a new hobby.
My favourite thing about these hobby suggestions is how realistic it is. There’s a rundown of how difficult they are, how much they’ll cost, and how long the writer stuck with them.