It’s really difficult to avoid NEW YEAR NEW YOU vibes in January, and if you have a history of disordered eating – or if you’re not trying to lose weight – it can wrongfoot you a little. So here are some resources for wherever you are:

If you’re trying to lose weight:

12 Lessons I Learned After Losing 80 Pounds & Keeping It Off

This piece speaks so much sense about finding out what “healthy” looks like to you.

If you’re trying to exercise more:

This 30-Day Fitness Challenge Will Make You Feel Like A Badass

This fitness challenge focuses on how you feel, rather than how you’ll look. It’s also pretty tough, so here are some more low-key options too.

If you’re trying to eat a bit better:

21 Easy, Healthy Cooking Tips For Lazy People

These piece has genuinely helpful tips, like:

““Every few months I chop a load of onions, garlic, ginger, chili, coriander, parsley, mint, etc and put it all in individual freezer bags then I use it as needed for soups, stews, sauces and stir-frys. Freezing preserves all the goodness and if I have all that stuff on hand I’m not tempted to buy ready-made meals or pre-made sauces which can be full of additives and preservatives.”