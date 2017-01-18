This Teacher Is Educating Children Under A Bridge In India For Free

Rajesh Sharma, a grocery story owner, has spent the last seven years teaching children under a bridge.



Nearly 200 underprivileged children from neighbouring ghettos now come to the school, which is known as “Free School, Under the Bridge” and is located in one of the world’s most polluted cities, New Delhi.



Underprivileged children attend the free school. Ahmer Khan ID: 10336549

There is no school bell, no seats, no tables. There is only one wall, which is concrete and part of the bridge itself. But there are blackboards. There are posters, and a teacher, and willing young students.



A speeding metro races over the bridge above the children’s heads, but they continue their studies unperturbed.

Children copy from a blackboard at the school. Ahmer Khan ID: 10336555

Many students in the school are registered in nearby government-run schools, but they attend the free school’s classes because they are taught better there. Ahmer Khan ID: 10336559

Rahul, 10 Ahmer Khan ID: 10336565

Sharma, 45, dropped out of college with dreams of being an engineer but was held back because of financial constraints. Now he is fulfilling a different dream: educating underprivileged children.



Shyam Mehto, a volunteer teacher from Bihar who joined the school last year and teaches elementary mathematics. Ahmer Khan ID: 10336557

“I was strolling by and saw children of labourers playing in the dust and mud when this metro bridge was under construction,” Sharma told BuzzFeed News. “I spoke with the parents and asked, ‘Why don’t you send them to school?’ They said, ‘We want them to be educated but we can’t afford their education and the school is too far.’”



Pappu, 15 Ahmer Khan ID: 10336569

Classes start at 9am every day, beginning with a lesson or two in physical training, and continue until 12 noon. Ahmer Khan ID: 10336580

The students are aged 4 to 14 and study everything from basic reading and writing to physical activities. Ahmer Khan ID: 10336587

With this thought in mind, Sharma started the open-air school under the same metro bridge. “I said, ‘Okay, let me [teach starting] from tomorrow, I will take some time from my work and teach them.’ I started with two or three kids [who had] nothing, no resources. The students used to sit on gunny bags.”



Children play with each other on a Saturday, which is also a sports day for the school. Ahmer Khan ID: 10336589

Samya, 4, is currently the youngest student in the class. Ahmer Khan ID: 10336595

Most of the children who attend the free school are born to migrant workers, labourers, rickshaw-pullers, farmers, and daily wage workers who live in shacks and ghettos in East Delhi.



A student named Pappu, 15, said with a big smile on his face “I love this school. I come here for studies and to draw.” He walks 2km every day to reach the school.



Priya is a voluntary teacher at the school. Ahmer Khan ID: 10336620

The school is entirely dependent on public financial support, both from well-wishers and nongovernment organisations. People donate books, uniform, footwear, and food on a regular basis. The number of students has grown from around 50 students in 2010 to nearly 200 seven years later.



Saturdays are sports day. Ahmer Khan ID: 10336624

In 2011, Sharma was joined by Laxmi Chandra, a teacher from Bihar who now lives in Delhi, teaching science and mathematics to the students.



“Being a son of daily-wage labourers,” Chandra, a science graduate from a university in Bihar, said, “I have seen the hardships of life since my childhood and I can tell you that education is the only thing which can change a man’s life.



“And when I see these kids, I remember my childhood days and I feel they must be educated.”

Shahnawaz, 9, is the most shy kid in the class. Ahmer Khan ID: 10336627

The children also have a sports day on Saturdays where they play cricket, football, badminton, and other games under the bridge with donated sports equipment.



India’s Right To Education Act promising free, compulsory schooling to all children ages 6 to 14 was supposed to take full effect but millions of children still don’t go to school. Ahmer Khan ID: 10336630

According to Unesco, as many as 124 million children and adolescents worldwide are out of school. Out of that that number, 17.7 million (14%) are Indian.

Children of the free school pose for a picture with teacher Shyam Mehto. Ahmer Khan ID: 10336633



