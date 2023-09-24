    From Peggy's Bangs In "Mad Men" To Jacob's Wig In "Twilight", Here Are 23 Of The Worst Hair Crimes In TV And Movie History

    Amy Glover
    by Amy Glover

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recently, Reddit user u/Ok-Conversation-7012 asked the people of r/Popculturechat to share the worst hair crimes in TV and movie history. Here are some of our fave responses...

    1. Kate Beckett as Stana Katic in Castle

    ABC

    —u/Ok-Conversation-7012  

    2. The younger version of Dexter in Dexter

    Showtime

    —u/Bubbly-Ad1346

    3. And the younger version of Saul Goodman in Better Call Saul

    AMC

    u/Bam_Margiela

    4. Shemar Moore in Diary of a Mad Black Woman

    Lionsgate

    "This is one of many wigs in a Tyler Perry project I could bring up. He will pay for his crimes."

    —u/totallycalledla-a·  

    5. Keena Ferguson in Sistas

    BET

    —u/totallycalledla-a

    6. Courtney Cox in Scream 3

    Miramax

    —u/Hup110516  

    "They did Courtney sooooo wrong 😭😭."

    —u/stefsizzurps

    7. Claire's haircut in Fleabag

    BBC

    —u/foxwithwifi

    Though the true crime is that she got exactly what she asked for:

    BBC

    —u/foxwithwifi  

    8. Zach Young from Desperate Housewives

    ABC

    —u/AlreadyChose

    9. Josh Harnett in Halloween H20

    Miramax

    —u/claimingmarrow7  

    10. Jared Padalecki in Supernatural

    The WB

    —u/tisij

    "I saw this pic before I watched the episode and I thought it was from an SNL skit, NOT from the last episode of one of my favorite shows of all time! Oh, Sammy, the monsters and demons weren't nearly as evil as that wig."

    —u/Mango808Kamaboko

    11. Taylor Lautner in Twilight

    Summit Entertainment

    —u/parishilton2

    12. And Kristen Stewart (also in Twilight)

    Summit Entertainment

    —u/Charne_7

    13. And finally, Rosalie from — you guessed it —Twilight

    Summit Entertainment

    "Every wig they used in the Twilight films was a crime." 

    —u/accidentallyamber 

    "I think the wigs themselves harmed all their careers and I’m 1000% serious." 

    —u/woolfonmynoggin

    14. Paige from Pretty Little Liars

    Freeform

    —dangerislander

    "Did they borrow the wig from Coconut Head in Ned's Declassified?"

    —bookwormaesthetic

    15. Chandra Wilson in Grey's Anatomy

    ABC

    "It got better over the years, but they did her dirty for the first few seasons."

    —u/dbatcjuli

    16. And I, personally, want to make a case against Katherine Heigl's wig in Grey's Anatomy.

    ABC

    17. Phoebe in Charmed

    The WB

    "What the actual fuck was this?"

    —u/babalon124

    18. Colin Farrell in Alexander

    Waner Bros.

    —u/Maleficent_Depth_517

    "As film critic Wesley Morris put it in his review, 'Alexander is full of brilliant highlights. But they're all in Colin Farrell's hair.'"

    —u/Prince_Jellyfish

    19. Miranda from Sex and the City

    HBO

    "She sure had her moments." 

    u/Loserlosing666

    20. Will Byers in Stranger Things

    Netflix

    —u/227743

    21. Donna in Parks and Recreation

    NBC

    "Specifically in season one."

    u/missblissful70  

    22. The Weeknd in The Idol

    HBO Max

    u/daeneriap  

    "That wig qualifies as a war crime."

    —u/crystalzelda

    23. Peggy in Mad Men

    AMC

    —u/EdwardSpaghettiHands

    Shout out to u/Ok-Conversation-7012 and r/Popculturechat for having this discussion.

    Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.    

