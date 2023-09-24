From Peggy's Bangs In "Mad Men" To Jacob's Wig In "Twilight", Here Are 23 Of The Worst Hair Crimes In TV And Movie History

Recently, Reddit user u/Ok-Conversation-7012 asked the people of r/Popculturechat to share the worst hair crimes in TV and movie history. Here are some of our fave responses...
1. Kate Beckett as Stana Katic in Castle
3. And the younger version of Saul Goodman in Better Call Saul
4. Shemar Moore in Diary of a Mad Black Woman
5. Keena Ferguson in Sistas
6. Courtney Cox in Scream 3
7. Claire's haircut in Fleabag
Though the true crime is that she got exactly what she asked for:
9. Josh Harnett in Halloween H20
11. Taylor Lautner in Twilight
12. And Kristen Stewart (also in Twilight)
13. And finally, Rosalie from — you guessed it —Twilight
14. Paige from Pretty Little Liars
15. Chandra Wilson in Grey's Anatomy
16. And I, personally, want to make a case against Katherine Heigl's wig in Grey's Anatomy.
17. Phoebe in Charmed
18. Colin Farrell in Alexander
19. Miranda from Sex and the City
20. Will Byers in Stranger Things
21. Donna in Parks and Recreation
22. The Weeknd in The Idol
23. Peggy in Mad Men
Shout out to u/Ok-Conversation-7012 and r/Popculturechat for having this discussion.
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.