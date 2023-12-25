Skip To Content
"I Couldn't Even Get Through The Trailer" — People Are Sharing The Worst Movies They Saw In 2023, And Nobody's Holding Back

"It's baffling and sad to see career lows from every actor who agreed to be in this film."

Amy Glover
by Amy Glover

BuzzFeed Staff

Recently, Reddit user u/StarlessPrincess asked the good people of r/movies to share "The worst movie you've seen this year." So, we thought we'd share some of the most-upvoted responses:

1. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (2023)

Altitude Film Distribution

"It was just a disaster."

u/kvicky7·  

"I took a three-week break from watching movies after that." 

u/stumper93

2. Expend4bles (2023)

Lionsgate Films

"It only exists to make Expendables 3 feel better about itself." 

u/MovieMike007

3. My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (2023)

Universal Pictures

u/Treacleb

"My wife and I made the mistake of seeing this in the theatre. The original is her favourite movie. She told me this was the closest she’d come to walking out of a movie in her life."

u/CapnCane

4. The Exorcist: Believer (2023)

Universal Pictures

"Lazy writing, jump scares were half-assed and didn't work, editing was choppy and jarring, callbacks were forced and unnecessary. Worst of all, it was so freaking boring. Hated everything about it." 

u/devitosmagnumdong

5. You People (2023)

Netflix

"I couldn’t even finish it." 

u/MISTER-Boomstick-2-u

"The chemistry was negative between the two leads and the acting was terrible." 

u/lrkt88

"That movie was a complete disaster. It tried to be Meet the Parents and a social commentary at the same time, and ended up with extremely shallow commentary and a love story with negative chemistry between the two leads. Eddie Murphy was great though." 

u/ilmeniteviking

6. Morbius (2023)

Sony Pictures

u/Danimal-Tex

"Do you remember when you had homework and at some point you told yourself 'enough with this shit, let's wrap it up,' so you wrote sentences and hoped the teacher wouldn't bother?

That is what Morbius felt like."

u/NikoDeco

7. Fool's Paradise (2023)

Roadside Attractions

"God damn it, I love you Charlie Day, but this was the worst movie I've seen this year. Man, it hurts to say." 

u/jettster3

"It's baffling and sad to see career lows from every actor who agreed to be in this film."

u/jakej1097

8. Ghosted (2023)

Apple TV+

"My wife was excited to watch it and even she was blown away at how bad it was." 

u/iceman333933

"As soon as they said that the goal was to recover a list of passcodes, the IT guy in me couldn’t watch anymore. Apparently, my checking account is more secure than our most vital national secrets."

u/DanGabriel

9. Lion-Girl (2023)

Cleopatra Entertainment

"That whole movie was like if Power Rangers had an even lower budget. The action scenes were bad, the special effects were terrible, and the story was very predictable. It felt like someone took the worst manga they could find and made a script out of it." 

u/richard1177·  

10. Meg 2 (2023)

Warner Bros. Pictures

"I like Jason Statham, and don't mind simpleton movies — but this one was just too dumb." 

u/1hate2choose4nick

"It's crazy that Meg 2 came out right after the entire American public had been acutely aware of how deep-sea diving works — the movie relies on the audience knowing none of that. He can walk on the bottom of the Mariana Trench with no suit because he had a deviated septum in the movie (??)."

u/DrSpaceman575

11. Spy Kids: Armageddon (2023)

Netflix

"I don't know why I watched that movie. I guess I like to torture myself." 

u/BBennison9

"I didn't know they made any Spy Kids after Spy Kids 3D. I loved those movies growing up but they aged like milk."

u/Deadbody13

12. Quantumania (2023)

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

"I loved the first two Ant-Man movies, but this one was greenscreen garbage that didn't do any of the stuff that I liked from the first two. Where the f*ck was Luis?!

u/hercarmstrong·  

"It just stripped the heart and soul out of the Ant-Man franchise while ruining one of the best relationships in the MCU.

But we get a script cobbled from the scraps of the Rick and Morty writer's room."

u/ithinkther41am

"No stakes. No tension. No-one dies. No quotable lines. Plot starts in the last half. Abysmal character writing. True suffering." 

u/bloodskyaction


13. Black Adam (2022)

Warner Bros. Pictures

"I had to turn it off. The acting and writing were awful." 

u/_pinnaculum

"Black Adam makes The Green Lantern look like Citizen Kane."

u/ShatteredAnus

14. The Equaliser 3 (2023)

Sony Pictures Releasing

"Denzel Washington spends 80% of the movie sitting in a chair drinking coffee, 15% walking around an Italian village like he’s on vacation and only 5% of action scenes that made his heart rate exceed 60 BPM." 

u/Aerowolf1994

15. Napoleon (2023)

Apple TV / Columbia Pictures

"Badly directed, badly edited, badly written, bad sex scenes, bad battles, and bad history.

It did have nice costumes, I will give it that." 

u/Comstar

16. 65 (2023)

Sony Pictures Releasing

"I couldn't even get through the trailer." 

u/IAmJohnny5ive

"Holy sh*t, 65 was so abysmally terrible. I watched the first 30 minutes, realised what the entire middle section was going to be, got bored, and scrolled ahead to the last five minutes. That’s all you needed."

u/APartyInMyPants

"I kept hoping it'd get better, but it never did."

u/lambopanda

17. Wish (2023)

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

"It’s like someone fed a bunch of Disney movies into an AI program." 

u/That-Stop2808

18. Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

"It was unbearable." 

u/flamboyantdude

"Bale was amazing in this. Everything else was sh*t. Bale was the only person who showed up to act for that production."

u/idontagreewitu

19. The Portable Door (2023)

MGM+ /Madman Entertainment

"Recently I happened to watch The Portable Door attracted by the interesting cast and the promise of a light, adventurous fantasy story, but I didn't enjoy it at all and regretted giving it a try. It felt like a total waste of time."

u/StarlessPrincess

Shout out to u/StarlessPrincess and r/movies for having this discussion.

Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.      

What's the worst film you watched in 2023, old or new? Let us know in the comments below!