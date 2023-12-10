"You Are Not Special" — 21 Times People Got Truth-Bombed Hard By Their Therapist

Recently, u/anonymiss0018 asked the good people of r/AskReddit, "What is a little bombshell your therapist dropped in one of your sessions that completely changed your outlook?". Listen, therapy is expensive, so we thought we'd share some of the most-upvoted responses:
1. "Stop trying to get everyone to agree — when you need everyone to agree, the least agreeable person has all the power."
"Really changed my outlook on planning family events."
2. "How was anger expressed in your household growing up? Were you allowed to show anger?”
"At that point, I realised I wasn’t allowed to show any negative emotions whatsoever, especially not in response to negativity from my parents."
3. “Don’t think of the relationship as over. Think of it as complete.”
"Fundamentally changed how I was processing a tough breakup. So helpful."
4. "My counselor said to imagine myself as an orange."
"Then, consider that not all people like oranges. That doesn't mean that the orange is flawed in any way, not rotten, just that everyone has preferences. That helped ease my insecurities and need for people pleasing dramatically."
5. "Why do you make people more comfortable when you are uncomfortable?"
"It taught me a lot about people pleasing and fawning."
6. "Emotions are not bad, even the unpleasant ones. They all have an appropriate place."
8. “Will worrying about it change the outcome? If the answer is yes, go ahead and worry about it.”
"I suddenly realised that I couldn’t think of a situation where the answer to that question was ever yes. Really short-circuited the worry cycle for me."
9. "You are not special."
"I was having some very strong anxiety at the time. I felt like I was judged everywhere, like I couldn't go to the store, take the bus, or even go for a walk because I felt people were judging my every move. It was scary as hell.
I was telling her about this, and how I started avoiding going out, which was a problem because I had to go to college soon. And she looked me straight in the eyes and told me '(name), I'm telling you this with all the care of the world, but you are not special, there is nothing that would make me think twice if we crossed in the street.'
It was harsh, and it was exactly what I needed. My anxiety didn’t let me see that until she said it. This changed my life, I could go to college and be out because of it."
10. "You are not responsible for your parents' emotional wellbeing."
"They are independent adults who have been on this earth for many more years than you."
11. "Is it your anxiety, or your mother's?"
"I have an overbearing mother who needs to know as much as she can about what I’m doing on my own time to sleep well at night (according to her). She basically treats me like a rebellious kid in a teen movie from the '90s, when I’m an independent, grown-ass woman approaching my mid-30s.
At the time my therapist said this, I was 28ish and panicking about an upcoming business trip. Not the trip itself, but her reaction to me leaving the state for a few days. As I was going down the list of texts I knew she’d bombard me with, my therapist dropped this gem.
She gave me permission to opt out of managing my mother's fears like I had been doing for years."
12. "Your mother was an absentee mother, so why would you think she would be anything other than an absentee grandmother to your child?"
"It made me lower expectations of the type of relationship my child would have with my mom. So now she’s the fun grandma on FaceTime who sends presents but never shows up, and I’m perfectly okay with that."
13. "There’s nothing wrong with you, you're just picking the wrong people to be friends with."
"I got some new friends and my life changed pretty dramatically after that."
14. "Your partner should enhance what you like most about yourself."
"It made dating so much easier! No need to settle for less than that."
15. "When you use the words 'I should…', you’re silently finishing the sentence with '…in order to be worthy of love and respect.'"
"'Should' is a much smaller part of my vocabulary now."
16. "Anger is the brain reacting to fear. If you’re feeling anger, take a quick pause to ask what you’re afraid of."
17. "How we deal with difficult situations is deeply rooted in our first social relationships which are usually with our parents."
"Anger has become my default mode that I switch to when reasoning becomes difficult. I think realising that and accepting who I am and being conscious of the progress I've made has helped me a lot in terms of becoming comfortable in my own skin for once."
18. "Your mom is never going to be the parent you want or need, so stop expecting her to be and being mad that she isn't."
19. "If you literally laid down and let people walk all over you, someone would complain that you're not flat enough."
20. "You didn't deserve that."
"It was so simple, yet something I hadn't heard before."
21. "They literally do not give a shit about you, so why do you care about them."
"It let me know it was time to move forward from some hurt that I held onto for a long time. And it helped me to understand that vindication and atonement don't always come."
