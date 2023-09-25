People Are Sharing The Wildest Things They Believed As Kids, And I'm Convinced We All Had The Same Childhood

1. "After watching black and white television, I truly believed that the world was black and white until the 1970s."

"I realised I was wrong when I spoke to my dad about growing up in the 1950s. He was telling me how he really enjoyed it and how surprised he'd been by all of the major changes that happened since his childhood.

I eagerly replied, 'what was it like when you woke up and all of a sudden everything was in color?'"

–u/Laurenrae134