"My Dog Died A Few Years Ago, But When I Look At Google Maps She’s Still There Chasing The Street Car" — 33 Wholesome, Hilarious, And Completely Unexpected Images People Found On Google Maps

We've written before about the creepiest Google Maps images, and even shared times Google Maps helped to solve crimes. And now, thanks to the users of subReddit r/GoogleMapsShenanigans, we're ready to share times it's been used for wholesome, hilarious, and generally completely unintended reasons. Enjoy!
1. "My dog died a few years ago, but when I look at Google Maps she’s still there chasing the street car."
2. "In October 2017, I got spotted by the Google Maps Street View car not once but twice in two different states."
3. "I found this seal."
5. "I found this nice cloud in Slovakia."
6. "The algorithm which was used to blur faces blurred the Statue of Liberty."
7. "Just another night in St Petersburg, I guess."
8. "I found these streets in Nova Scotia."
9. "Streetview censored this cat for his privacy."
10. "I found this in Zambia."
11. "I spotted this dog’s blurred butt."
12. "I found my tin-foil-hat neighbour screaming and threatening to sue the Google Street car driver if photos were taken of his house and demand that Google blur it out (they never did blur it)."
13. "Say hi to Guinness!"
14. "Found the Chicago Poo Police."
15. "These dudes."
16. "Do you mind?"
17. "She woke up to the Google car capturing her TP'd house."
18. "This plane photobombed the satellite image."
19. "At least they had the decency to censor the legs."
20. "Thank you 360 view."
21. "I was house hunting in the UK and found this bloke biking with a chair."
22. "Nothing to see here."
23. "Darth Vader spotted taking out the trash in New Zealand."
24. "Good boy found."
25. "I spotted a giant inflatable baby in a lawn while playing Geoguessr."
26. "When a five-door car is not enough for you and your doppelgänger."
27. "You ok there guys?"
28. "It must be really haunted around here."
29. "This is me caught on Google Earth in both 2009 and 2018 on the way to work."
30. "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is getting VERY impressive!"
31. "Weird dab..."
32. "This street view rabbit."
33. "Dang. He got us good…"
Huge shout-out to r/googlemapsshenanigans for these amazing finds.
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.