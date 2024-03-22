Skip To Content
    "My Dog Died A Few Years Ago, But When I Look At Google Maps She’s Still There Chasing The Street Car" — 33 Wholesome, Hilarious, And Completely Unexpected Images People Found On Google Maps

    "I found my tin-foil-hat neighbour screaming and threatening to sue the Google Street car driver."

    We've written before about the creepiest Google Maps images, and even shared times Google Maps helped to solve crimes. And now, thanks to the users of subReddit r/GoogleMapsShenanigans, we're ready to share times it's been used for wholesome, hilarious, and generally completely unintended reasons. Enjoy!

    1. "My dog died a few years ago, but when I look at Google Maps she’s still there chasing the street car."

    Dog running on a dirt ground behind a fence
    u/Briannagarciaa / Google Street View

    2. "In October 2017, I got spotted by the Google Maps Street View car not once but twice in two different states."

    Person posing with one arm raised, holding a camera, beside a parked car
    u/rivibird / Google Maps Street View

    3. "I found this seal."

    Two images of a seal; one with it swimming and another showing its face close-up
    u/TheApendes / Google Maps Street View

    4. "I spotted this in Alaska."

    Person standing on a bridge looking at nature, with their face and body obscured for privacy
    Google Street View

    5. "I found this nice cloud in Slovakia."

    Aerial view of a landscape with smoke, overlaid by a graphic of a yellow hand making an &quot;OK&quot; sign
    u/TassiloBalbo / Google Earth

    6. "The algorithm which was used to blur faces blurred the Statue of Liberty."

    Statue of Liberty against the sky, holding a torch and tablet, symbolizing freedom
    u/[deleted] / Google Maps Street View

    7. "Just another night in St Petersburg, I guess."

    Two individuals with masks resembling the character V from &quot;V for Vendetta&quot; are riding small bicycles in an alleyway at night
    u/No-Cold-1679 / Google Maps Street View

    u/No-Cold-1679

    8. "I found these streets in Nova Scotia."

    Aerial view of a street layout with humorous, edited street names like &quot;That St&quot; and &quot;The Other St.&quot;
    Google Earth / u/HAB927

    9. "Streetview censored this cat for his privacy."

    Person standing at a doorway is blurred for privacy reasons
    u/eddASU / Google Maps Street View

    10. "I found this in Zambia."

    Man in a striped shirt waving at the camera, standing in a natural landscape with hills in the background
    u/penisbythebeach / Google Maps Street View

    11. "I spotted this dog’s blurred butt."

    Blurry dog on a leash walking on a cobblestone street with people nearby
    u/michael_treder / Google Maps Street View

    12. "I found my tin-foil-hat neighbour screaming and threatening to sue the Google Street car driver if photos were taken of his house and demand that Google blur it out (they never did blur it)."

    Aerial view of a white van with an open door and a person inside, taken from Google Earth
    u/AdamR91 / Google Maps Street View

    13. "Say hi to Guinness!"

    Image of a Google Maps street view with a cat on the road and a memorial text for the cat named Guinness
    u/DoctorNoname98, u/Tazman9 / Google Maps Street View

    14. "Found the Chicago Poo Police."

    A Chicago Police SUV parked on the side of a street
    u/UsefulMetal / Google Maps Street Views

    15. "These dudes."

    Two images side by side; left image shows a distorted face due to camera effect, right is the same man smiling normally
    u/uu02 / Google Maps Street View / Photo Sphere

    16. "Do you mind?"

    Split image with a map view on the left and a close-up of a fish eye on the right
    u/CasualDjentleman / Google MAps Street View

    17. "She woke up to the Google car capturing her TP'd house."

    Person standing in an open garage doorway with a vehicle parked in the driveway
    u/cygnu / Google Maps Street View

    18. "This plane photobombed the satellite image."

    Satellite view of a plane with rainbow color artifacts on Google Maps
    u/Garr52 / Google Earth

    19. "At least they had the decency to censor the legs."

    Person in a horse mask sitting at a table with a floral cloth, flanked by pink flamingo lawn ornaments
    u/i_am_shattered / Google Maps Street View

    20. "Thank you 360 view."

    A brown dog stands near parked motorcycles on a paved surface
    u/The_curious_one_here / Google Maps Street View

    21. "I was house hunting in the UK and found this bloke biking with a chair."

    Person on a bike waving at the camera with one hand, obscuring their face, on a suburban street
    u/vannatter77 / Google Maps Street View

    22. "Nothing to see here."

    Person wearing a pigeon mask sitting at a cafe table with a laptop
    u/M_Double_U / Google Maps

    23. "Darth Vader spotted taking out the trash in New Zealand."

    Person in a white robe and dark mask stands by an office chair on a suburban street, captured by a street view camera
    u/Apple2Forever / Google Maps Street View

    24. "Good boy found."

    Man petting a dog in the back of a parked pickup truck
    u/LadislaoCheeseman / Google Maps Street View

    25. "I spotted a giant inflatable baby in a lawn while playing Geoguessr."

    Inflatable baby figure in front of a house, likely celebrating a birth
    Reddit / Google Maps Street View

    26. "When a five-door car is not enough for you and your doppelgänger."

    u/SirPepit0 / Google Maps Street View

    27. "You ok there guys?"

    Two individuals in water beside a submerged vehicle, near a wooden structure, in a large body of water
    u/thegoujon / Google Maps Street View

    28. "It must be really haunted around here."

    Two vans styled like the Mystery Machine from Scooby-Doo parked on a residential street
    u/hangulsve / Google Maps Street View

    29. "This is me caught on Google Earth in both 2009 and 2018 on the way to work."

    Two blurred individuals on a sidewalk, one wearing a jacket and carrying bags, the other in a sleeveless dress with a bag
    u/Poshpaws6 / u/GrooferBoofChree / Google Maps Street View

    30. "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is getting VERY impressive!"

    Person with striped shirt in front of a castle-like building entrance with snow details
    u/exportsoda / Google Maps Street View

    31. "Weird dab..."

    Child with an oversized backpack covers face with arm, outdoors on a rocky path
    u/Stenik0522 / Google Maps Street View

    32. "This street view rabbit."

    A rabbit hopping on a path and a person paragliding above a landscape
    u/hakunayatata1115 / u/iloveburritoss / Google Maps Street View

    33. "Dang. He got us good…"

    Person wearing a panda mask in the backseat of a moving black car
    Reddit / Google Maps Street View

    Huge shout-out to r/googlemapsshenanigans for these amazing finds.

    Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.      

    Do you know about any other examples, or just have thoughts on the above? Let us know in the comments below!