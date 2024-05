"My Mother-In-Law Said It Was The Best Pound Cake She’d Ever Eaten" — Redditors Have Been Obsessed With This Retro Cream Cheese Pound Cake For Months Now, And I Can See Why

"Cream Cheese Pound Cake — I am only sharing because I love this sub, but I tell everyone else they can have the recipe when I am dead. More in comments :)" the poster wrote before sharing the handwritten recipe, which I've transcribed below with imperial and US measurements:

"3 cups (390 g) cake flour

3 cups (600g) sugar

8oz (227g) cream cheese

1 cup (2 sticks or 227g) butter

6 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

Cream butter and cream cheese together till fluffy. Add sugar, eggs then flour. Beat well after each addition. Add vanilla last.

Bake [in a] cold oven [at] 325°F (163°C) for 1½ hours.

Grease [the tin] with shortening and then flour [before putting the batter in it]."