"My Mother-In-Law Said It Was The Best Pound Cake She’d Ever Eaten" — Redditors Have Been Obsessed With This Retro Cream Cheese Pound Cake For Months Now, And I Can See Why

You can see lots (and lots, and lots) more Reddit try-outs through this "pound cake" search in the r/OldRecipes subReddit , but having scanned a lot of them now, here are some recurring themes I've noticed:

- You really do have to start cooking this cake in a cold oven. Pre-heating the oven first will prevent that delicious crispy crust everyone loves from forming quite as well as it would otherwise.



- Lemon seems to go great with the recipe! You can make some lemon icing, include some zest in the batter, or pair it with a curd. I'm sure other citrus fruits would go great as well — I'd love to see a blood orange or even a coconut and lime version.

- Tap the tin against the counter once it's cooled to help release the cake.

- I've seen recipes with angel cake/bundt tins, and I've seen them without. While the loaf tin versions come out well, the bundt tin seems to add a bit more crunch IMO — if you have one, use it. However, it doesn't seem to be catastrophic if you don't.

- A common-ish complaint with this cake is that it can run a little underdone. Make sure your cake tin is large enough to contain all the batter, that your oven temp is correct, and that you don't over-beat the ingredients.