    "My Mother-In-Law Said It Was The Best Pound Cake She’d Ever Eaten" — Redditors Have Been Obsessed With This Retro Cream Cheese Pound Cake For Months Now, And I Can See Why

    "I’ll be baking this one again and again."

    Amy Glover

    If you're 1) online and 2) love food, chances are you're on top of most TikTok and Instagram food trends. There was the baked feta pasta; the lemon possets; the "feel better" pastina soup (all of which are delicious).

    But if you ask me, the hottest food trend is happening over on the r/OldRecipes subReddit right now. The group, who share retro recipes with one another, was introduced to a family cream cheese pound cake recipe by user u/_PopsicleFeet two months ago — and Redditors haven't stopped baking it since.

    "My aunt has been making this cake since I was a little girl. I am 37 for reference. I remember it being sold in a little gas station my grandmother owned in Marietta Ga. This has always been a family favourite and I finally got the recipe a few years ago. I don't live in Georgia anymore, but I love to make this cake because it tastes like home," u/_PospsicleFeet said.

    "Cream Cheese Pound Cake — I am only sharing because I love this sub, but I tell everyone else they can have the recipe when I am dead. More in comments :)" the poster wrote before sharing the handwritten recipe, which I've transcribed below with imperial and US measurements:

    "3 cups (390 g) cake flour

    3 cups (600g) sugar

    8oz (227g) cream cheese

    1 cup (2 sticks or 227g) butter

    6 eggs

    1 tsp vanilla

    Cream butter and cream cheese together till fluffy. Add sugar, eggs then flour. Beat well after each addition. Add vanilla last.

    Bake [in a] cold oven [at] 325°F (163°C) for 1½ hours.

    Grease [the tin] with shortening and then flour [before putting the batter in it]."

    The recipe owner added that you should let the butter, eggs, and cream cheese reach room temp before you get cooking and that the best tin to use is a "tube tin" (the kind you'd use for angel or bundt cake). The post garnered a lot of attention, earning 1.5k upvotes and inspiring many, many recreations. Here are just a few of them, as well as comments Redditors had about the end result:

    While u/aylagirl63 found that a tiny part of the cake was "underdone," they agreed this was probably due to over-beating the ingredients or over-filling the tin. However, despite a slightly-less-baked section in "a small part at the inside bottom edge" of the cake, they said, "Still tastes divine! I’ll be baking this one again and again. The crunchy parts are YUM!"

    Meanwhile, u/MayaMiaMe found that it was "more moist than I thought it would be," adding, "The cake is out of this world. Will be making it again and again." They also shared that they added the zest of one lemon to the mix, and recommended banging the tin on the counter before releasing the cake to ensure it doesn't stick.

    A bundt cake on a cooling rack, one slice removed from the cake on the left and placed in front
    "I can see why it is a family favourite," she added in the comments.

    Site user u/hikingbear_4 said, "just baked the famous cream cheese pound cake and it came out perfect! So good. The crispy outer edges really make it the best... Definitely a must-try if you love pound cake!" They reckoned an angel cake tin was partly the secret to their success, as well as their own lemon cream cheese icing recipe, which I've copied below.

    The icing recipe involves beating: 

    6 oz (170g) cream cheese, room temp 

    1/2 (57g) stick of butter

    2 1/4 cups (382g) of powdered (or icing) sugar

    1 teaspoon lemon zest

    1/2 tablespoon lemon juice

    1 tablespoon heavy cream

    together until light and fluffy. Start off slow so the sugar doesn't puff up in big clouds at the beginning! 

    "I stored the icing separate from the cake so it doesn’t make the crispy edges soggy," u/hikingbear_4 added.


    "I also made the cream cheese pound cake!" u/a_m_5_5 shared, stating "I followed the recipe as written but cut back the sugar a little bit and added a teaspoon of salt. I also made some lemon curd to go with it since I had leftover egg yolks. The crispy edges are fantastic!"

    A bundt cake on a plate with a slice removed, next to a plate with the single slice
    For what it's worth, my favourite lemon curd recipe is, and always has been, this one posted by loulou73 on Nigella Lawson's site. However, it only uses one egg yolk (and four full eggs).

    u/ThatOneDudeFromIowa had the genius idea of turning the recipe into cupcakes. "Same recipe, took about an hour to bake," they said, adding that it made 24 cupcakes that were each "50% top crust." Sounds like a pretty great idea, considering how many people have raved about this cake's crunchy bits...

    Gluten-free site user u/anarchisttiger, meanwhile, "used Bob's Red Mill 1:1 gluten-free flour, cup for cup" and said "Beautiful! No notes!" They did say, though, that a sugar coat in the tin could have made the cake crispier and that they'd love to try it with some lemon zest (a recurring theme in these posts).

    Bundt cake with a slice removed, showing the texture of the inside on a plate
    "My mother-in-law said it was the best pound cake she’d ever eaten!" u/meowpuppyOG shared in the comments —  praise indeed.   

    Lastly, there's my personal fave — creative Redditor u/goodsirperry "made the cream cheese pound cake as a pineapple upside-down cake in 15-inch cast iron." They shared their method: "I used melted butter and brown sugar on the bottom with the pineapple rings. Some of the caramelised sugar bits stuck to the skillet so I peeled them off and placed them back onto the cake, it's ugly but eats good! Next time I'll do the next-size-down skillet to get a taller cake."

    Pineapple upside-down cake on a cutting board, next to a pan
    You can see lots (and lots, and lots) more Reddit try-outs through this "pound cake" search in the r/OldRecipes subReddit, but having scanned a lot of them now, here are some recurring themes I've noticed:

    - You really do have to start cooking this cake in a cold oven. Pre-heating the oven first will prevent that delicious crispy crust everyone loves from forming quite as well as it would otherwise. 

    - Lemon seems to go great with the recipe! You can make some lemon icing, include some zest in the batter, or pair it with a curd. I'm sure other citrus fruits would go great as well — I'd love to see a blood orange or even a coconut and lime version.

    - Tap the tin against the counter once it's cooled to help release the cake. 

    - I've seen recipes with angel cake/bundt tins, and I've seen them without. While the loaf tin versions come out well, the bundt tin seems to add a bit more crunch IMO — if you have one, use it. However, it doesn't seem to be catastrophic if you don't.

    - A common-ish complaint with this cake is that it can run a little underdone. Make sure your cake tin is large enough to contain all the batter, that your oven temp is correct, and that you don't over-beat the ingredients. 

    So, are you tempted to try the viral recipe? If so, share us a pic of your very own cream cheese pound cake in the comments below!

    Thanks so much to u/_PopsicleFeet for sharing their family recipe in the first place, and to the amazing people of u/OldRecipes for sharing their recreations.