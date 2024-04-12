"It's Rude As F*ck" — This Man's Viral Dating App Screenshot Has Divided The Internet, And My Timeline Is Chaos RN

Ah, dating apps — an endless source of stress, excitement, and internet drama. After all, they're relatively new, and they've exposed how differently we all approach the task of finding The One.
Before we share everyone's ~very divided~ thoughts on the topic, @bjorksunibrow has kindly shared some context with BuzzFeed UK. "So, the date was actually the other guy’s idea. He said he had 'endless availability' when we were scheduling. I was looking forward to it because we’d flirted on-and-off for a while. The day of the date I checked in to see if plans were still on and that was when I got The Message," he explained.
"So many things bothered me about it — the HR professional tone, the fact that he was cancelling a date that he proposed, that he let me know he hit it off with someone else he’d just met, that he implied a future date if things didn’t work out with the new guy… Ultimately, I just think there are kinder and more decent ways to go about cancelling a date, and I didn’t need all that detail before a *first* date. I date casually quite a bit and try to let someone down in a way in a way that isn’t so crass; that includes an occasional white lie to cushion the blow," the viral X poster added.
"I also think 'ghosting' is excusable in such early stages since a relationship hasn’t been established. I let him know that I didn’t need to know all the info but that it was fine and that I could use some rest in the middle of a busy work week. He said he prefers 'to be open about things' and doesn’t like to leave people guessing," @bjorksunibrow told BuzzFeed UK.
Addition
Thumbnail credits: NBA / Nickelodeon /X