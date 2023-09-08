From Sharpay Evans To Lavender Brown, People Are Sharing The "Villains" They Now Realise Were Kind Of Right

Recently, Reddit user u/Wonderful_Living_623 asked the people of r/Popculturechat, "who did you realise in hindsight wasn't actually the villain?" Here are some of our fave responses...
2. "Squidward. Poor dude just wanted to play his clarinet and have a moment's peace. Instead, he had to put up with the shenanigans of a couple boneheads nearly 24/7."
4. "Miranda Hillard in Mrs Doutbfire."
5. "The Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz. Some bitch kills her sister and then steals the shoes right off the dead body."
6. "Betty Draper from Mad Men. Her husband is a serial cheater and liar, she's disconnected from her children, and no one ever takes her seriously, they just talk down to her like a little girl."
7. "Janice Hosenstein in Friends."
9. "Skyler from Breaking Bad is literally a victim, but so many people act like being against your husband becoming a drug lord and killing people is villain material."
10. "Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter movies. Sis was just in love..."
11. "Sid Phillips in Toy Story. He's just a kid who plays with toys in a rough way, he didn't know they were alive!"
12. "Wilhemina Slater in Ugly Betty. I rewatched Ugly Betty recently and realised how pro-Wilhelmina I am. Yes, she did some sketchy things, but she deserved the editor-in-chief job much more than nepo-baby Daniel."
13. "Sharpay Evans from High School Musical. She was really good at her extracurriculars, gave her classmates summer jobs, and tried to get her crush a scholarship, but still never got the role she worked hard for."
14. "Cordelia from Buffy The Vampire Slayer. She was supposed to be a 'mean girl', but the main cast was actually really messed up to her and Buffy even almost stabbed her with a wooden stake on one of their first meetings. I'd be salty too."
15. "Summer from 500 Days of Summer. A lot of people saw her as the 'villain' in the film, but growing up is realising that she had laid out her terms in the beginning, and he wanted things from her she could never provide."
16. "She did have her moments of arrogance & snobbishness, but I don't think Jackie from Yellowjackets was nearly as bad as what she's made out to be. I think she still genuinely cared for Shauna and her fellow teammates, and being stuck in the woods post-crash started to cause mental cracks."
17. "I feel so bad for Emily Gilmore in Gilmore Girls. I think Lorelai had little patience for her, and was more judgemental when Emily fucked up than any of the other girls (even though they all made mistakes)."
H/T to u/Wonderful_Living_623 and r/Popculturechat for having this discussion.
