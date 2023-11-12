Skip To Content
    "She Was 15 Years Old, I Was 20 Years Old" — 29 TV And Movie Couples Who Had Huge Age Gaps In Real Life

    I'm honestly surprised by High School Musical...

    Amy Glover
    by Amy Glover

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Let's begin by saying that age gap relationships aren't inherently bad (if everyone's a consenting adult), and acting, is, well, acting. Sometimes, the age gap becomes a major, self-aware point in the film; it's not always an unconscious decision, and it's not always presented as a good thing.

    Paramount +

    With that said, it's still amazing just how often Hollywood casts actors with significant age gaps to play love interests on-screen. So, we thought we'd share just a few:

    I could have gone well above 29, but as a woman, this list taught me to stay under 30 if I can.

    1. Hillary Duff was 15 in A Cinderella Story, while Chad Michael Murray was 22.

    Warner Bros.

    She didn't go on to star in any of the movies' five sequels.

    2. Corbin Bleu was 16 during the filming of the first High School Musical movie, but Monique Coleman was 25.

    Disney

    She was one of the oldest cast members in the High School Musical franchise.

    3. Sasha Pieterse was 14 while filming her character's romantic dalliance with 26-year-old Ryan Merriman on Pretty Little Liars.

    HBO / Max

    She first went on the Pretty Little Liars Set aged just 13.

    4. An 18-year-old Kiera Knightley played 26-year-old Chiwetel Ejiofor's newlywed in Love Actually.

    Universal Pictures

    She was actually closer in age to 13-year-old Thomas Brodie-Sangster (who plays Liam Neeson's son) than she was to her on-screen husband.

    5. In Lost In Translation, a 52-year-old Bill Mmurray played the love interest of 18-year-old Scarlett Johannson.

    Focus Features

    Director Sofia Coppola addressed the 36-year age gap, saying "Part of the story is about how you can have romantic connections that aren’t sexual or physical. You can have crushes on people where it isn’t that kind of thing. Part of the idea was that you can have connections where you can’t be together for various reasons because you’re at different points in life.”

    6. Laura Dern was 23 when she played 42-year-old Sam Neill's love interest in Jurassic Park.

    Universal Pictures

    Laura Dern said that the 20-year age gap “felt completely appropriate” at the time. “And it was only now, when we returned in a moment of cultural awareness about the patriarchy, that I was like, ‘Wow! We’re not the same age?’” she said while speaking to The Times.

    7. Margot Robbie was 24 to Will Smith's 46 in Focus.

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    Still, at least Will Smith used a "really lovely breath spray" that "smells like Christmas" during their kissing scenes, Margot Robbie told E! Online.

    8. Speaking of Margot Robbie, the actor was 23 while playing 39-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio's wife in The Wolf Of Wall Street.

    Paramount Pictures

    A 27-year-old Olivia Wilde says that she was considered too "sophisticated" for Margot Robbie's role after auditioning, which she believes was a coded term for being too old for the part.

    9. But Olivia Wilde DID pick up a role at 29... playing 61-year-old Liam Neeson's love interest in Third Person.

    Sony Pictures Classics

    The film earned a 25% Tomatometer review on Rotten Tomatoes.

    10. Danielle Campbell was 14 when she started shooting Starstruck, while love interest Sterling Knight was 20.

    Disney Channel

    This could explain why the on-screen couple never kissed.

    11. A 28-year-old Mila Kunis played 41-year-old Mark Wahlberg's love interest in Ted.

    Media Rights Capital / Fuzzy Door Productions

    The actress said she aged into the role — "He [director Seth MacFarlane] was casting it for a while before Wahlberg signed on, but even once Wahlberg signed on, he was casting other women... And then all of the sudden I started getting older and older and older. And in Hollywood, I now can play opposite Mark Wahlberg, magically..." she said on the podcast Sad Happy Confused. Hollywood, huh.

    12. Meanwhile, Mark Wahlberg was 44 and Amanda Seyfried was 29 in Ted 2.

    Universal Pictures, NOS Audiovisuais, United International Pictures

    Mila Kunis didn't return for the role because she was pregnant during filming.

    13. Tom Skerritt was 58 to Drew Barrymore's 17 in Poison Ivy.

    New Line Cinema

    Director and writer Katt Shea said that "Drew was as happy as could she. She was just like, 'Oh boy, let's do it!' Meanwhile, Tom is going: 'Oh my god, oh my god.' His discomfort is so palpable in the film." Hmm...

    14. Anne Hathaway was 25 to Steve Carrell's 45 in Get Smart.

    Warner Bros. Pictures

    Micheal Scott would never. Like, never.

    15. John David Washington was 36 when he starred in Malcolm & Marie while Zendaya was 24.

    Netflix

    "I've played a 16-year-old since I was 16," Zendaya said while speaking out on the age gap. "You have to remember people also grew up with me as a child."

    Director Sam Levinson said that "In fairness, [the age gap is] something that historically happens a lot in films with older male actors and younger female ones and it often has nothing to do with the story. I’m just not sure the criticism is applicable to this particular project because [the age difference] is part of its DNA.”

    16. Catherine Zeta-Jones was 29 to Sean Connery's 68 in Entrapment.

    20th Century Studios

    That's a whopping 39-year age difference.

    17. 32-year-old Maggie Gyllenhaal played the love interest of 60-year-old Jeff Bridges in Crazy Heart.

    Fox Searchlight Pictures

    Gyllenhaal has since spoken out against ageism in Hollywood after being considered "too old" to play a 55-year-old man's wife at 37. "There are things that are really disappointing about being an actress in Hollywood that surprise me all the time,” she said. “I’m 37 and I was told recently I was too old to play the lover of a man who was 55. It was astonishing to me. It made me feel bad, and then it made feel angry, and then it made me laugh.”

    18. Emma Stone was 25 when she played a 53-year-old Sean Penn's love interest in Gangster Squad.

    Warner Bros.

    Her character was also dating 33-year-old Ryan Gosling in the movie.

    19. Mila Kunis was 15 when she started That '70s Show while Ashton Kutcher was 20.

    Fox

    Kunis lied about her age to get the part, and initially there was no spark between the now-married pair. “I mean, when we were there she was 15 years old, I was 20 years old. There was zero romantic connection between the two of us,” Kutcher said

    20. Keira Knightley was 17 and Orlando Bloom was 25 when they filmed Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl.

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

    Bloom admitted to crushing on Knightley in real life, though it's not clear when.

    21. Selena Gomez was 16 and Drew Seeley was 26 while filming Another Cinderella Story.

    Warner Bros.

    It took about ten takes for them to get the kissing scene right. Selena Gomez said that "You know, for me, it was a job, and for him as well, too."

    22. Molly Ringwald was 16 and Judd Nelson was 25 while filming The Breakfast Club.

    Universal Pictures

    In The New Yorker, Molly Ringwald wrote; "My mom also spoke up during the filming of that scene in The Breakfast Club, when they hired an adult woman for the shot of Claire’s underwear. They couldn’t even ask me to do it — I don’t think it was permitted by law to ask a minor — but even having another person pretend to be me was embarrassing to me and upsetting to my mother, and she said so. That scene stayed, though."

    23. Zooey Deschanel was 21 in Elf, while Will Ferrel was 34.

    Warner Bros., New Line Cinema

    "I was only 21 when I made that movie. I remember sitting — I was at my parents' house because I basically just dropped out of college to be an actor — and I remember sitting at my parents' house reading that script and laughing out loud," Deschanel said.

    24. Viggo Mortensen was 43 and Liv Tyler was 24 while filming Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

    New Line Cinema

    I wonder if it's to balance out the thousands-plus-years Arwen has on Aragorn in the films?

    25. Sarah Michelle Gellar was 20 when 35-year-old James Marsters joined Buffy The Vampire Slayer.

    20th Century Fox

    She's since spoken up about tensions on set, saying “I think that unfortunately, the set we were on and the world we were in was pitting us against each other. I think it would have been different if it was today. It would have been a very different relationship." 

    26. 26-year-old Kaylee DeFer's Gossip Girl character played alongside 43-year-old Matthew Settle.

    The CW

    The New York Times referred to it as the "hot musician effect" in their list of "Great Moments in Age-Inappropriate Casting".

    27. Emily Rossum was 17 in The Phantom Of The Opera while playing the love interest to both 30-year-old Patrick Wilson and 33-year-old Gerard Butler.

    Warner Bros.

    In fact, she was just 16 at the very start of the movie and celebrated her 17th soon after filming started.

    28. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan had just turned 18 when she started filming with 29-year-old Darren Barnet in Never Have I Ever.

    Netflix

    Lang Fisher, co-creator of the show, said that " We wanted [our cast] to feel like real teens. Our one outlier is Darren, who is in his late 20s. You can't ask someone how old they are when they audition...  You just have to assume that they're a reasonable age. I don't think we found out what his age was until we were deep in the season and then we were like, 'Oh, OK.' I assumed he was, like, 20."

    29. Chloë Grace Moretz was 16 compared to Jamie Blackley's 22 in If I Stay.

    Warner Bros.

    Moretz also says that she was once body-shamed by her on-screen, twenty-something love interest when she was just 15. The "23, 24 or 25"-year old called her "too big," she says, adding that "This guy that was my love interest was like, 'I'd never date you in a real life,' and I was like, 'What?' And he was like, 'Yeah, you're too big for me' — as in my size." She didn't link the experience to any specific actor, film, or role though.

