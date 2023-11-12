Let's begin by saying that age gap relationships aren't inherently bad (if everyone's a consenting adult), and acting, is, well, acting. Sometimes, the age gap becomes a major, self-aware point in the film; it's not always an unconscious decision, and it's not always presented as a good thing.
With that said, it's still amazing just how often Hollywood casts actors with significant age gaps to play love interests on-screen. So, we thought we'd share just a few:
I could have gone well above 29, but as a woman, this list taught me to stay under 30 if I can.