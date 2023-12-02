Skip To Content
    17 Commonly Misremembered TV Details That'll Make You Question Everything You Know

    I can't get over Pikachu...

    Amy Glover
    Amy Glover

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you've never heard of the Mandela effect before, it's a phenomenon where lots of people share a collective memory that turns out to be wrong.

    We recently wrote about how this can show up in movie quotes, so we thought we'd share some examples from tV too. Enjoy!

    1. There's no black tip to Pikachu's tail.

    Amy Glover via BuzzFeed / Tokyo TV

    2. Nobody says "Lucy, you have some 'splaining to do!" in I love Lucy. Instead, it's "'Splain that if you can" and "Lucy, 'splain."

    CBS

    3. When accepting her Oscar, Sally Fields never said "You like me, you really like me!". Instead, it was "I can't deny the fact that you like me, right now, you like me!”.

    ABC

    4. The theme tune for Mister Rogers was never "It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood. It's actually "a beautiful day in this neighborhood."

    NET / PBS

    5. Curious George never had a tail.

    Amy Glover via BuzzFeed / PBS

    6. Meanwhile, Mickey Mouse has always had a tail (unless it's tucked into his clothes). Watch anything, old or new.

    Amy Glover via BuzzFeed / Disney

    7. There is no "Beam me up, Scotty" in Star Trek. It was just never, ever said.

    NBC

    8. B.A. Baracus never actually used the phrase "I pity the fool" on The A-Team (though Mr T did while playing Clubber Lang in Rocky III).

    NBC

    9. Shaggy from Scooby-Doo doesn't have a protruding Adam's apple.

    ABC / CBS

    10. "The Song That Never Ends" from Lamb Chop's Play-Along is actually 'the song that DOESN'T end.'

    PBS

    11. It's the Berenstain Bears, not the Berenstein Bears.

    Amy Glover via BuzzFeed / PBS

    12. The show isn't called Sex in the City, and never was (despite what some think).

    HBO

    13. It's Looney Tunes, not Looney Toons (though that'd make more sense).

    Warner Bros.

    14. Walter White never said "Jesse, we need to cook" in Breaking Bad. He did say "Clear your social calendar, we have to cook", and "Let it go, we need to cook", though.

    AMC

    15. Colonel Walter Radar O’Reilly never died in M.A.S.H. — he was given a hardship discharge in the show.

    CBS

    16. It's the FlinTstones, not the Flinstones.

    ABC

    17. Richard Simmons wasn't wearing wristbands or even ankle warmers in his workout videos.

    Richard Simmons

    Can you think of any other examples? Let us know in the comments below!