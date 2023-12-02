17 Commonly Misremembered TV Details That'll Make You Question Everything You Know

If you've never heard of the Mandela effect before, it's a phenomenon where lots of people share a collective memory that turns out to be wrong.
There's no black tip to Pikachu's tail.
Nobody says "Lucy, you have some 'splaining to do!" in I love Lucy. Instead, it's "'Splain that if you can" and "Lucy, 'splain."
When accepting her Oscar, Sally Fields never said "You like me, you really like me!". Instead, it was "I can't deny the fact that you like me, right now, you like me!”.
Meanwhile, Mickey Mouse has always had a tail (unless it's tucked into his clothes). Watch anything, old or new.
B.A. Baracus never actually used the phrase "I pity the fool" on The A-Team (though Mr T did while playing Clubber Lang in Rocky III).
Shaggy from Scooby-Doo doesn't have a protruding Adam's apple.
"The Song That Never Ends" from Lamb Chop's Play-Along is actually 'the song that DOESN'T end.'
It's the Berenstain Bears, not the Berenstein Bears.
The show isn't called Sex in the City, and never was (despite what some think).
It's Looney Tunes, not Looney Toons (though that'd make more sense).
Walter White never said "Jesse, we need to cook" in Breaking Bad. He did say "Clear your social calendar, we have to cook", and "Let it go, we need to cook", though.
It's the FlinTstones, not the Flinstones.
Richard Simmons wasn't wearing wristbands or even ankle warmers in his workout videos.
