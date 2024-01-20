From Endless Subscription Requests To Touchscreen Car Controls, People Are Sharing The Tech "Upgrades" That Actually Made Their Lives Much, Much Worse

4. "Smart fridges. I need my refrigerator to do two things: keep my frozen sh*t frozen, and keep my cold sh*t cold. I don't need a screen, I don't need a camera, and I sure as f*ck don't need it to have software. Another example of 'just because you can doesn't mean you should.'"

u/ForayIntoFillyloo

"I saw a r/mildlyinfurating post about a smart grill, and the poster was mad that it was downloading an update and wasn't functional on a grill-type holiday, July 4th or something. The commentariat gave them hell for getting something so stupidly unnecessary."