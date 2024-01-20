From Endless Subscription Requests To Touchscreen Car Controls, People Are Sharing The Tech "Upgrades" That Actually Made Their Lives Much, Much Worse

Recently, Reddit user u/Casca_In_Red asked the good people of r/AskReddit, "What's a technological 'innovation' that's actually worse than its predecessor?" Here are some of the most-upvoted responses:
1. "Every basic appliance or physical device that requires you to have an app and/or account to use."
u/PM_ME_COOL_RIFFS
"I get a text when my oven has finished preheating. I don’t understand this bc if I’m using my oven, I’m at home and can hear the oven beeping. It would be super useful if I could turn the oven off using my phone, but this is not a feature."
2. "Subscription services for everything. Video game, you don’t own it. Buy a movie on a service, you don’t own it. Buy a John Deere tractor… see where I’m going here?"
4. "Smart fridges. I need my refrigerator to do two things: keep my frozen sh*t frozen, and keep my cold sh*t cold. I don't need a screen, I don't need a camera, and I sure as f*ck don't need it to have software. Another example of 'just because you can doesn't mean you should.'"
"I saw a r/mildlyinfurating post about a smart grill, and the poster was mad that it was downloading an update and wasn't functional on a grill-type holiday, July 4th or something. The commentariat gave them hell for getting something so stupidly unnecessary."
5. "Tech has been the death of good chat support. Especially the ones what are now AI-enabled, and you can’t figure out if you’re chatting with a bot just regurgitating what you see on the screen already, or if it’s a human being giving minimum effort."
6. "Touchscreen controls in cars. So happy some manufacturers are doing away with them."
"It’s ridiculous, especially the cars that make you navigate multiple menus to perform common actions like adjusting climate settings. I can't change these settings without taking my eyes off the road in my car. We need to get back to buttons and switches."
7. "Streaming services. Pretty much all films used to be available from a single source online. When streaming services became the norm, you ended up needing subscriptions to several ones to get the same selection, and there are still a few films you have to pay for on top of the subscription."
8. "Inkjet printers."
"Late 80s inkjets were awesome. Now an all-in-one can't scan because the magenta ink is over 30 days old."
9. "Touch controls on dishwashers... that don't work on wet fingers. My fingers are almost always wet after rinsing dishes. Drive me up the wall."
13. "Original search engines versus any today. I remember back when you could pull up information instead of just ads."
14. "I have a smart thermostat that requires an app. Only one person can have the app. My ex has the app."
And here are some of mine, because I guess I'm heated up now:
15. Laptops used to play DVDs. We've regressed as a species.
16. Because modern digital cameras can pick up light so well, filming on a dark set is much easier. Which is partly why all our movies are so DARK now. Personally, I'd sacrifice a couple of technological breakthroughs for the sake of a film I can actually see.
17. The demise of flip phones has been a cultural and social disaster. Mainly because it was very, very satisfying to hang up on someone by snapping it shut.
18. Speaking of, nobody's phone has space for phone charms anymore! They were so cute! Remember that lipgloss one?
19. Last phone one — I'm cool with touchscreens, but physical home, receive call, end call, and left and right navigation buttons are the best.
