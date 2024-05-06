18 Movie Twists That Were Meant To Be Deadly Serious, But Actually Made People Burst Out Laughing

In a Reddit post shared with r/movies, Reddit user u/hwc000000 asked people to share "'serious' movies with a twist so unintentionally ridiculous that you couldn't stop laughing at the absurdity for the rest of the movie." Here are some of the most-upvoted replies:
BTW, ⚠️huge spoiler alert⚠️ for all these movies as the twist is revealed in every answer!
1. Sweet Girl (2021)
3. Wild Mountain Thyme (2020)
4. Meet Joe Black (1988)
5. The Happening (2008)
8. Hancock (2008)
9. Lucy (2014)
10. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)
11. Moonfall (2022)
12. Ocean's Twelve (2004)
13. Army of the Dead (2021)
14. Safe Haven (2013)
15. The Book of Henry (2017)
16. Signs (2002)
17. Sands of Iwo Jima (1949)
18. Django (1996)
Shout out to r/movies and u/hwc000000 for having this discussion.
Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.