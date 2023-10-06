    "I'm So Ashamed Of The Part" — 17 Sequels And Reboots Actors Flat-Out Refused To Film

    "It just feels like it would cheapen it for me."

    Amy Glover
    by Amy Glover

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Daniel Radcliffe isn't in a hurry to revive his role as Harry Potter.

    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images for The Roku Channel / Warner Bros.

    Though director Chris Columbus was keen to film Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in 2021, Daniel told The Hollywood Reporter that he's letting the role lie for now.

    "I’m getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of Potter OK, and I’m really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life," Daniel told The New York Times.

    "I’m never going to say never, but the Star Wars guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back. For me, it’s only been 10. It’s not something I’m really interested in doing right now," he added.

    2. Kirsten Wiig said she's never redo Bridesmaids.

    Universal

    Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, the actor and writer said that she and her co-writer Annie Mumolo had been offered the opportunity to make a Bridesmaids sequel.

    "It wasn't a hard decision," Kristen said. "We knew during the first one, this was it. We would have made a lot of money if there was a second one, but that's not my goal in my creative life."

    The Hollywood Reporter speculated that the refusal could partly be down to Wiig's relationship with Universal, who distributed the movie. "Sources say that some of the six principal cast members... were underwhelmed with the $100,000 bonus each received — the sum struck some as low given the film’s outsized success," they said. 

    Universal considered making a sequel without Kirsten, but nothing has materialised yet — and some of her co-stars seem to disapprove of the concept. "God, I wouldn't want to. I would never want to. I think it's a terrible idea," Melissa McCarthy said to E! News after being asked about the suggestion.

    3. Steve Carrell doesn't seem like a likely candidate for aThe Office reboot.

    Laurent Koffel / Getty Images / NBC

    A reboot of The Office is rumoured to be in the works, but based on the actor's previous comments, we doubt Steve Carrell's Micheal Scott will have much of a role in it.

    Speaking to Esquire in 2018, Steve said that "there’s been a resurgence in interest in the show, and talk about bringing it back. But apart from the fact that I just don’t think that’s a good idea, it might be impossible to do that show today and have people accept it the way it was accepted ten years ago." 

    He added, "The climate’s different. I mean, the whole idea of that character, Michael Scott, so much of it was predicated on inappropriate behavior. I mean, he’s certainly not a model boss. A lot of what is depicted on that show is completely wrong-minded. That’s the point, you know? But I just don’t know how that would fly now."

    4. Will Ferrel won't do another Elf.

    John Phillips / Getty Images / Warner Bros.

    Tough news for fellow fans of the movie; Will Ferrel told a caller to Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen he wouldn't do an Elf sequel, saying "I just think it would look slightly pathetic if I tried to squeeze back in the elf tights: Buddy the middle-aged elf." 

    I, for one, am struggling to see the problem here (especially when Will was offered a whopping $29 million for the role), but okay...

    Here he is talking more about the topic:

    5. Crispin Glover didn't want to return to Back To The Future Part II — in fact, he sued over it.

    Amanda Edwards / Getty Images / Universal

    Crispin played Marty McFly's dad, George McFly, in the first movie. He didn't want to reappear in the sequel because of salary and creative differences. But the studios made a cast of his face anyway and "included" him in the second film that way, without his consent — naturally, he was upset. 

    “They had taken the moulds of my face from the old age make-up from the original movie and put another actor into prosthetics that were made from my face, and interspliced with a very small amount of footage of me from the original movie in order to fool audiences into thinking I was in the movie," the actor shared.

    "If I’d have played that part, I would have played it different. I didn’t like the way that guy played it, and people think it’s me. It still gets to me that there’s that confusion," he added. He sued the studios responsible (and won).

    You can watch him talking about it here:

    6. Keanu Reeves didn't like the script for Speed 2: Cruise Control.

    Miikka Skaffari / FilmMagic / 20th Century Fox

    "I didn't respond to the script," Keanu said on The Graham Norton Show.

    "It was really just the time of my life and where the script was ... I'm sure we've all had this kind of feeling sometimes when things just don't feel right, and that was how I was feeling," he added.

    He added in another interview that he'd just done another action film, and he was "basically tired of running." And the script was "not up to par," he added.

    Here he is talking about the decision:

    7. Sorry, Suite Life Of Zach & Cody fans: Dylan and Cole Sprouse don't seem to be down for a reboot.

    Lionel Hahn / Getty Images / Disney Channel

    Both Dylan and Cole Sprouse have said that they're not interested in rehashing the show.

    Dylan told iHollywoodTV that "You see these reboots happening, and it's kind of fan-service-y, and I honestly just think that usually, they're not as good [as the originals]." 

    Cole also told Drew Barrymore he'd rather not bring the role back.

    "Reboots are a tricky thing, you know?" Cole said. "The original shows, when they become successful, sit within this golden little plate of nostalgia. And when you modernize it and go back to it, it has the potential to really disenfranchise the original fanbase. So it’s a very, very touchy thing." 

    Here's Cole speaking to Drew Barrymore about the topic:

    8. Tom Hanks was never going to do a second Forrest Gump.

    John Sciulli / WireImage / Getty Images / Paramount Pictures

    I know it looks like the film wrapped up the story pretty tightly — but it's based on a book, and there's a sequel (Gump &Co.). That meant studios had enough material to make a sequel, but Tom was never on board with that. 

    The actor told Variety that talks of a sequel lasted no more than 40 minutes. "A smart thing I did is I’ve never signed a contract that had a contractual obligation to a sequel,” he said. “I’ve always said, ‘Guys, if there’s a reason to do it, let’s do it. But you guys can’t force me.’ There is that natural inclination that is one of pure commerce that says, ‘Hey, you just had a hit, so do it again and you’ll have a hit.'”

    “And then we never…we said, ‘Guys, come on,'” the actor added. We hear you, Tom.

    Watch him talking about it here:

    9. Neither Mary-Kate nor Ashley were interested in Fuller House, a reboot of Full House.

    Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images / ABC

    The stars have since become successful fashion moguls (I genuinely want every $2,500 sweater they sell — it's a gorgeous, extremely boujie line). Their ex-costar John Stamos suggested this might be why they turned the reboot down. 

    Their previous Full House costar, John Stamos, later commented on the situation and said he accepted Mary-Kate and Ashley's decision.

    "We understood," John said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "I remember Lori [Loughlin] saying to me,... 'They won... two or three CFDA [Fashion] Awards. That's like winning two or three Oscars. If you won three Oscars, would you come back and do this?' I was like, 'Eh, maybe not.'"

    10. Marlon Brando didn't want to come back for any of the Godfather sequels.

    John Engstead / Getty Images / Paramount Pictures

    Robert de Niro played the iconic role of Vito Coreleone in the second Godfather. The actor actually agreed to make a cameo in a flashback scene for The Godfather: Part II, but he never showed up.

    As a result, Brando and Robert De Niro became the first two actors in film history to win Academy Awards for the same role. 

    11. Will Smith chose not to appear in Independence Day: Resurgence because of scheduling conflicts with Suicide Squad. He also refused to return to the sequel of Suicide Squad because of... scheduling conflicts.

    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Image/  20th Century Fox

    Will was filming Suicide Squad when Independence Day: Resurgence was being shot, so he wasn't able to return as Captain Steven Hiller. Steven Hiller was meant to have a pretty central role in the second movie, so it was a pretty noticeable loss. 

    “It was one of those things — I had a couple of films lined up, I had Concussion and Suicide Squad, and so it was a decision, timing-wise, between Independence Day and Suicide Squad,” Will told TIME.

    "Specifically in entertainment, there’s such a pull for nostalgia, so it was just the perfect opportunity and it didn’t work out," he added.

    Still, Independence Day's loss was Suicide Squad's gain... until the sequel, that is, when Smith was busy filming roles like the Genie in Aladdin.

    12. Jeanette McCurdy said "no, thanks" to the iCarly reboot.

    Steve Granitz / WireImage / Paramount+

    Speaking on her podcast Empty Inside, the author and actor said she's left acting full stop. I quit a few years ago because I initially didn't want to do it,” she said on the podcast. 

    “My mom put me in it when I was six and by sort of age, I guess, 10 or 11, I was the main financial support for my family. My family didn't have a lot of money, and this was the way out, which I actually think was helpful in driving me to some degree of success," she added. 

    And regarding her other roles, she said “I'm so ashamed of the parts I've done in the past. I resent my career in a lot of ways. I feel so unfulfilled by the roles that I played and felt like it was the most cheesy, embarrassing... I did the shows that I was on from like 13 to 21, and by 15, I was already embarrassed.”

    Here she is talking about the topic:

    13. Rechel Weisz opted out of the third The Mummy film (The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor).

    Joe Maher / Getty Images / Universal Pictures

    The actor simply didn't like the new script, and she felt the casting was age-inappropriate. The then-37-year-old was meant to play a 21-year-old's mother in the third movie, but apparently, that didn't sit right with Weisz. 

    Director Cohen told Heat, "I got a very angry phone call from [Rachel Weisz's] agent, saying she'll never play the mother of a 21-year-old. I said, 'OK, good, fine, bye.'"

    Rachel also had a two-year-old at the time, so was not all that tempted by a months-long trip to China. 

    14. Sarah Michelle-Gellar said she wouldn't do a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot.

    Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images / The WB

    The actor was pretty direct about her decision during her conversation with SFX. “I am very proud of the show that we created and it doesn’t need to be done. We wrapped that up," she said. 

    “I am all for them continuing the story, because there’s the story of female empowerment,” she added. 

    “I love the way the show was left: ‘Every girl who has the power can have the power.’ It’s set up perfectly for someone else to have the power. But like I said, the metaphors of ‘Buffy’ were the horrors of adolescence. I think I look young, but I am not an adolescent.”

    15. Julie Andrews declined to appear in the Mary Poppins reboot.

    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Buena Vista Distribution Company

    Director Rob Marshall told Entertainment Weekly that Julie said she'd rather give Emily Blunt (the new Mary Poppins) the limelight in the film. 

    "She said, ‘This is Emily’s show, and I really want it to be Emily’s show. I don’t want it to be, 'Oh, here comes that Mary Poppins,' ... I really want her to take this and run with it, because she will be brilliant,'" Rob said. 

    16. The Frasier reboot won't have David Hyde Pierce as Niles.

    Nathan Congleton / NBC / Getty Images

    Despite telling Vulture he was "open" to the idea, it's since transpired that David won't be bringing his character, Niles, back to the Paramount+ reboot. Star Kelsey Grammar told People that "David basically decided he wasn't really interested in repeating the performance of Niles." 

    And, in the same Vulture article we mentioned earlier, David himself explained why he wouldn't take the role. "I would never disrespect that in such a way as to say just offhandedly, 'Oh, no, thanks. I’m not going to do that again.' It’s too valuable to me. But by the same token, because it’s so valuable to me, I also wouldn’t do it just do it. And I believe it can be done without me, too — finding new stories to tell, in the same way that Frasier did after Cheers," he said.

    It's a loss, but hey:

    17. George Clooney doesn't plan on doing an ER reboot.

    Cindy Ord / Getty Images / NBC

    "When you look at the show, over so many years, it would be hard to say you could do it at the level that we did it," he told Entertainment Weekly"It's hard to catch lightning in a bottle again," he added.

    During the same virtual reunion, his costar Julianna Marguiles echoed the sentiment. "I don't think you can reboot it. I think it's what George said: You can't capture lightning in a bottle twice. I think you have to leave what was so beautiful and move on. Because it just feels like it would cheapen it for me," she said.

    You can watch the cast reunion here:

