"I'm So Ashamed Of The Part" — 17 Sequels And Reboots Actors Flat-Out Refused To Film

3.Steve Carrell doesn't seem like a likely candidate for aThe Office reboot.
4.Will Ferrel won't do another Elf.
Here he is talking more about the topic:
5.Crispin Glover didn't want to return to Back To The Future Part II — in fact, he sued over it.
You can watch him talking about it here:
6.Keanu Reeves didn't like the script for Speed 2: Cruise Control.
Here he is talking about the decision:
7.Sorry, Suite Life Of Zach & Cody fans: Dylan and Cole Sprouse don't seem to be down for a reboot.
Here's Cole speaking to Drew Barrymore about the topic:
8.Tom Hanks was never going to do a second Forrest Gump.
Watch him talking about it here:
9.Neither Mary-Kate nor Ashley were interested in Fuller House, a reboot of Full House.
10.Marlon Brando didn't want to come back for any of the Godfather sequels.
11.Will Smith chose not to appear in Independence Day: Resurgence because of scheduling conflicts with Suicide Squad. He also refused to return to the sequel of Suicide Squad because of... scheduling conflicts.
12.Jeanette McCurdy said "no, thanks" to the iCarly reboot.
Here she is talking about the topic:
13.Rechel Weisz opted out of the third The Mummy film (The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor).
14.Sarah Michelle-Gellar said she wouldn't do a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot.
15.Julie Andrews declined to appear in the Mary Poppins reboot.
16.The Frasier reboot won't have David Hyde Pierce as Niles.
It's a loss, but hey:
17.George Clooney doesn't plan on doing an ER reboot.
You can watch the cast reunion here:
